‘Infinite Storm’ is a ‘must-see’

Just want to give a big shout-out to "Infinite Storm.”

Unfortunately, this remarkable little movie stopped screening at the Petaluma Cinemas right after I saw it (it deserved more than a week, but at least it’s still on screens at Rohnert Park’s Reading Cinemas).

This surprising gem of a film was made by Polish director Malgorzata Szumowska (“Never Gonna Snow Again”), a filmmaker who is clearly deeply passionate about nature.

In short, "Infinite Storm” is a beautiful indie-style survival drama, based on the true story of Pam Bales, a single search-and-rescue expert, played spectacularly by Naomi Watts, who is determined to save a lost, half-frozen hiker, and herself, long after he's given up the will to live.

The film takes its name from a John Muir quote, "The universe is an infinite storm of beauty.”

A must-see for those with a strong connection to the outdoors and fans of grade-A character studies, beautifully blending both harrowing action sequences and questions of why is life worth living. It will leave you deeply emotionally satisfied, and perhaps a tiny bit exhausted. This is one of the best movies of 2022 so far.