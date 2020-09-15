Subscribe

Inside Black Knight Vineyards’new downtown tasting room

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
September 15, 2020, 2:44PM
Paralleling the extra time they give wines to age before bottling, Black Knight takes its time in offering a superior guest experience, reflected in both the wines and new downtown tasting room.

A long time in the making, Black Knight Vineyards’ tasting room finally opened at the beginning of the summer. It has been impressing both locals and visitors, through pandemic, fires and evacuations, ever since.

Clearly a labor of love, the tasting room project started nearly two years ago and has been almost entirely constructed by the father-daughter team of Mitch and Lexine “Lexie” Black.

Although we normally would not have ventured out on the hottest day of the year, due to deadlines we bit the bullet and headed downtown to Black Knight’s tasting room one sweltering day. We gave the wines a first taste and met Lexie to find out more about the vineyard and the family behind it.

Lexie explained that because they do not currently serve food, our tasting could not be in the air-conditioned space but would have to be out front in the newly developed “parklet” seating area, as required by the county.

Even though it was 6 p.m., the temps were still in the 90s, making the first pour of chilled Pet Naturale Sparkling Chardonnay a perfect introduction to Black Knight’s wines.

The Black family moved from Philadelphia to Bennett Valley in the late 2000s after patriarch Mitch Black decided to leave the hustle and bustle of the business world and go into farming, grape farming. Mitch was a chemical engineer who wanted to do something different. He started with an 18-month stint in Lodi helping with a vineyard business and liked it enough to strike out on his own.

He eventually purchasing the 60-acre parcel of land where the Black Knight Vineyard currently stands, along the Rogers Creek Fault Line in Bennett Valley. “He honed his mastery of Burgundian wines with the mentorship of Terry Adams of Sonoma-Cutrer,” states Black Knight’s website, which is one of the more informative wine sites I have visited.

At the time of the move to the vineyard, Lexie was a curious teenager with a front-row seat to watch how the vineyard business operated. Along with her mother Deanne and two younger sisters, the whole family helped out. But Lexie had no intention of going into the vineyard business when she headed off to college.

She studied applied mathematics and earth sciences at the University of California, San Diego, before earning a master’s degree in geophysics, specializing in seismology, from Cal State Northridge. Living on a vineyard that sits between two fingers of the Rogers Creek Fault Line clearly made an impression.

Just as Lexie graduated in 2015, the oil industry tanked. This flooded the general science employment market with half-a-million experienced geophysicists. She decided to change focus and apply her talents by working the rows of grapes at her family’s vineyard.

The family was always into pinot noir, so the Bennett Valley property seemed like a perfect fit to Mitch. He wanted a fixer-upper with a lot of potential, “…and it seems like the fixing up has never stopped,” jokes Lexie.

What they found in Bennett Valley was a vineyard that first went into grape production in 1880 up through prohibition. Grapes were again planted in the 1980s and when the Black family took over in 2007, they inherited 15 acres of chardonnay, syrah and merlot vines. Realizing the potential for cool-climate varietals, they replanted half the acreage with pinot noir.

“It has a great coastal influence,” says Lexie, adding that the property benefits from the same cool breezes that make Petaluma’s GAP wines so good. Over the past 13 years, they doubled the planted acreage with multiple varietals of chardonnay, pinot noir, ploussard and are one of only 12 California vineyards growing gamay noir.

“We had a buyer who wanted us to plant gamay, so we tried it,” Lexie says. “It worked out so well that we decided to make some wine with it for ourselves.”

Similar to a pinot, this wine has “classic notes of lemon, boysenberry, raspberry, bubblegum, peppercorn and agave,” according to the menu. This is Black Knight’s first gamay release, is superb and at only $30 a bottle, made for an easy purchase for us.

The Black’s started off selling grapes to other wineries, minus the small bit they kept for home wine production.

“Eventually, we wanted to have our own label,” says Lexie.

The first commercial success was an experiment, the 2012 Fault Line Chardonnay, which is still available for purchase for $30. (We purchased a bottle of this too.)

Black Knight currently sells 80% of its fruit, making them a very small estate producer, which turns out about 1,600 cases.

Even with such small production numbers spread among the BKV sparkling, Fault Line and Black Knight labels, the variety of the production is impressive. It’s largely due to the unique property, which has five different soils and 22 different micro-climates.

A perfect example is the 2016 Dragon Back pinot noir, which is grown on a ridge along the back of the Rodgers Creek Fault. This fruit-forward pinot, “exhibiting cedar, lemon, plum and silty terroir,” is so unique that even though they have 10 more acres of this varietal, Dragon Back comes from a specific 2 acre planting.

“It simply tastes different than the other 10 acres, so it deserves its own label,” explains Lexie. A little more pricey due to its rarity, we purchased a bottle ($60) for a special occasions, but found that we were craving it so much, we created a special occasion just so we could open it.

The majority of Black Knight’s grapes are sourced from their own vineyard, which is what it means when you see wineries list their products as “estate” sourced.

The bubbles are made in house, both in Pétillant naturel and Méthode Champenoise. Without ruining the surprise too much, “pet-nat’s” are naturally sparkling and are usually less carbonated than champagne. However, I encourage you to ask Lexie all about it because her knowledge of wine and winemaking is impressive. She explains things in that way that makes the wine taste better.

Not being as well versed in grapes and wine as one might expect for Sonoma County natives, we peppered Lexie with questions and she adeptly answered them all. We learned that grapes grown from rootstock take roughly five years to reach production age, while “t-budding” (grafting) produces useable fruit in two to three years. That even though people joke about letting bad wine turn into good vinegar, this is a risky thing to do at a winery because the cultures from the vinegar can easily spoil nearby wine. We also found some interesting information on one of Black Knight’s social media pages regarding how smoke affects wine flavors, clearly posted by Lexie as it is concise yet extremely informative.

“Smoke taint is a very complex subject and a serious discussion in wine country around the world these days. However, studies show that perceptible smoke taint in wine requires close proximity to an actively burning fire with a certain size of volatile fallout. Air quality is not the same as ash fallout. Fortunately, we are quite far from all current fires and get intense coastal influence, which keeps skies around the vineyard clearer than many places. Sparkling, whites and rosé tend to see lesser effects so we're going hard on the sparkling this year. And because it's delicious!”

Black Knight’s production tends to be less per plant than other vineyards, but this leads to enhanced flavors, which is often the result of vines that struggle due to soil and weather conditions. They also cellar their wines longer than others so they are ready to drink at purchase, however, they also have great cellar potential, if you can resist the urge to open them all in short order. Of the six bottles we purchased two weeks ago, half have already happily been consumed.

When it comes to their name, we mistakenly thought of the Black Knight from Monty Python. It was the Black Knight who ever so temporarily delayed King Arthur’s quest for the Holy Grail, with the booming command that “None shall pass!”

In fact, the addition of “Knight” to the Black family’s vineyard name comes from chess.

“The whole family are big geeks when it comes to mythical characters and sci-fi — things like Dungeons and Dragons, ‘Lord of the Rings’ and games like chess,” reveals Lexie.

To demonstrate, they have tractor named Fiona, who was Shrek’s orange-haired female companion in the mediaeval-themed animated movie of the same name. Their two farm dogs are Commander Riker (“Star Trek – the Next Generation”) and Lady Eowyn (“Lord of the Rings”). You will see this theme continued in wine names, such as Queen’s Gambit, En Passant and Rook Chardonnay, all chess terms. As well as Destrier (the great horse ridden by the best knight during medieval times) and Dragon Back pinot noir. The Magnitude 9 Merlot obviously pays homage to their direct connection to earthquake country.

Black Knight previously had a small tasting room just up Broadway, off the main square in Sonoma. However, Lexie says the family feels more “butter and eggs” and found Petaluma to be the perfect fit.

“Growing up, we always loved visiting downtown Petaluma,” says Lexie. “And we also love being part of a supportive community.”

Black Knight has participated in Petaluma Drinks for the past two years and looks forward to being a part of future fundraisers once those types of events are allowed again.

A lot of thought has been put into their downtown space, almost all of it created and built out by Lexie and Mitch. There are a lot of special touches, such as Sonoma Coast sand and petrified wood from the vineyard, both embedded into the bar, as well as reclaimed local fence boards along the walls.

“In the moment, it seemed hard to get the tasting room up and running,” says Lexie of the two year process. “But in hindsight, it wasn’t too bad and we are very happy with the results. The city worked with us on everything and we are very grateful for how quickly they established the street-side tasting space for us during COVID.”

Black Knight’s “parklet” was hoping during our visit, with every table, distanced as required, full of happy wine drinkers.

Currently, tasting room space is limited and parties are capped at four people, so reservations are recommended, although if they have the space, walk-ins are accommodated too. Hours are from the mid-afternoon through the evening, but due to constantly changing COVID related regulations, check Black Knight’s social media for the latest info.

Currently, tasting flights are $20, with the fee waived for any $50 purchase. The flight includes the sparkling wine of the day, Fault Line Chardonnay, reserve pinot noir, gamay noir, and the red blend. Additionally, locals get 10% off everything.

For those who simply want to enjoy a glass or two of wine, the charge is $8 for white, $10 for red and $13 for sparkling for just about anything on the menu. There are some more expensive bottles, but Lexie is sure to sell you a glass if you ask nicely, although expect to pay a little more, accordingly.

Finally, Black Knight has a great membership program with 25% off the first purchase and all birthday purchases, complimentary tasting for the member and two guests, private tours of the vineyard, exclusive access to library wines and new releases, invitations to special Black Knight wine events and 20% off all wine purchases.

Plans for the future, once indoor tasting is allowed again, include offering live music and fully rolling out the Bubbles Bar, which is a fancy room in the back meant for bubble tasting. In addition, with a small kitchen, Black Knight is looking to add a food menu.

