Inside Black Knight Vineyards’new downtown tasting room

Paralleling the extra time they give wines to age before bottling, Black Knight takes its time in offering a superior guest experience, reflected in both the wines and new downtown tasting room.

A long time in the making, Black Knight Vineyards’ tasting room finally opened at the beginning of the summer. It has been impressing both locals and visitors, through pandemic, fires and evacuations, ever since.

Black Knight Vineyards blackknightvineyards.com 155 Petaluma Blvd. N. 278-6877

Clearly a labor of love, the tasting room project started nearly two years ago and has been almost entirely constructed by the father-daughter team of Mitch and Lexine “Lexie” Black.

Although we normally would not have ventured out on the hottest day of the year, due to deadlines we bit the bullet and headed downtown to Black Knight’s tasting room one sweltering day. We gave the wines a first taste and met Lexie to find out more about the vineyard and the family behind it.

Lexie explained that because they do not currently serve food, our tasting could not be in the air-conditioned space but would have to be out front in the newly developed “parklet” seating area, as required by the county.

Even though it was 6 p.m., the temps were still in the 90s, making the first pour of chilled Pet Naturale Sparkling Chardonnay a perfect introduction to Black Knight’s wines.

The Black family moved from Philadelphia to Bennett Valley in the late 2000s after patriarch Mitch Black decided to leave the hustle and bustle of the business world and go into farming, grape farming. Mitch was a chemical engineer who wanted to do something different. He started with an 18-month stint in Lodi helping with a vineyard business and liked it enough to strike out on his own.

He eventually purchasing the 60-acre parcel of land where the Black Knight Vineyard currently stands, along the Rogers Creek Fault Line in Bennett Valley. “He honed his mastery of Burgundian wines with the mentorship of Terry Adams of Sonoma-Cutrer,” states Black Knight’s website, which is one of the more informative wine sites I have visited.

At the time of the move to the vineyard, Lexie was a curious teenager with a front-row seat to watch how the vineyard business operated. Along with her mother Deanne and two younger sisters, the whole family helped out. But Lexie had no intention of going into the vineyard business when she headed off to college.

She studied applied mathematics and earth sciences at the University of California, San Diego, before earning a master’s degree in geophysics, specializing in seismology, from Cal State Northridge. Living on a vineyard that sits between two fingers of the Rogers Creek Fault Line clearly made an impression.

Just as Lexie graduated in 2015, the oil industry tanked. This flooded the general science employment market with half-a-million experienced geophysicists. She decided to change focus and apply her talents by working the rows of grapes at her family’s vineyard.

The family was always into pinot noir, so the Bennett Valley property seemed like a perfect fit to Mitch. He wanted a fixer-upper with a lot of potential, “…and it seems like the fixing up has never stopped,” jokes Lexie.

What they found in Bennett Valley was a vineyard that first went into grape production in 1880 up through prohibition. Grapes were again planted in the 1980s and when the Black family took over in 2007, they inherited 15 acres of chardonnay, syrah and merlot vines. Realizing the potential for cool-climate varietals, they replanted half the acreage with pinot noir.

“It has a great coastal influence,” says Lexie, adding that the property benefits from the same cool breezes that make Petaluma’s GAP wines so good. Over the past 13 years, they doubled the planted acreage with multiple varietals of chardonnay, pinot noir, ploussard and are one of only 12 California vineyards growing gamay noir.

“We had a buyer who wanted us to plant gamay, so we tried it,” Lexie says. “It worked out so well that we decided to make some wine with it for ourselves.”

Similar to a pinot, this wine has “classic notes of lemon, boysenberry, raspberry, bubblegum, peppercorn and agave,” according to the menu. This is Black Knight’s first gamay release, is superb and at only $30 a bottle, made for an easy purchase for us.

The Black’s started off selling grapes to other wineries, minus the small bit they kept for home wine production.

“Eventually, we wanted to have our own label,” says Lexie.

The first commercial success was an experiment, the 2012 Fault Line Chardonnay, which is still available for purchase for $30. (We purchased a bottle of this too.)