A local competitive women’s a cappella group is calling upon the Petaluma community for new singers following a successful international performance. The Pacific Empire Chorus is hosting three guest nights in November to recruit new members. The chorus is in the process of rebuilding after the COVID-19 pandemic and is inviting local women to join a few of their regular practices and see what they think.

“We’re all amateur singers, none of us are professional and you don’t have to be able to read music,” director Patty Pennycook said. “We encourage anybody that can sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to come try to sing.”

The guest nights are at 6 p.m. on Nov. 2, 9 and 16 at 939 B St. at the hall behind First Presbyterian Church in Petaluma.

The group hopes to gain more singers for scheduled upcoming performances and competitions. The Pacific Empire Chorus (PEC) will be performing at Santa’s Riverboat Arrival on Nov. 26 in Petaluma, and at the Petaluma Veterans Hall Crab Feed on Feb. 11.

After years of challenges due to COVID-19, Pennycook and the chorus are thrilled to be back on stage, in performance, and most importantly, in competition. For the last two years, they’ve conducted Zoom rehearsals, often practicing outdoors, and after moving to indoor practices, masked and socially distanced, the group is finally rehearsing and competing maskless, just as they did before.

In September, PEC made its way to Phoenix, Arizona, for the Sweet Adelines International Convention and Competition. After winning at the regional level several times over the last decade, they were delighted to be invited to the international convention. The week-long event featured competing choruses and quartets from the U.S., Canada, Sweden, the U.K. and New Zealand.

The Pacific Empire Chorus performed as a medium-sized chorus with 37 singers. Only a handful had performed in Pacific Empire’s first international competition many years back. Joining the chorus were four new members. Not only was it their first international competition, but some had joined PEC during COVID-19 when rehearsals were still done virtually.

The chorus was proud to have two of its members recognized at the convention: Jadine Stenger, who received her 50-year Sweet Adelines International membership pin, and Barbara LaMair, who received her 60-year.

"Everybody was so happy to be on stage and to have an audience in Phoenix,” Pennycooksaid. “It was magical, it really was.”

PEC is a four-part harmony, barbershop-style group who perform music from artists such as the Beatles, Carole King, Stevie Wonder and Queen. When competing, the singers must abide by Old Jazz Standards meaning some pop songs are not allowed. Following years pandemic inconveniences, the fully-vaccinated group of women have high hopes for the future, with goals of increasing membership and continuing to spread joy.

“To sing our very best, to make friends, to enjoy performing together,” Pennycook said, listing the group’s goals. “To spend time with people who love to sing and dance and make our audiences smile.”

Interested parties can email sing@pacificempire.org, visit https://www.pacificempire.org and attend the November guest nights in Petaluma.

Emma Molloy is an intern for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.