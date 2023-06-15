Introducing the Argus-Courier’s new column, ‘Eirinie Asks’

After several weeks of conversation and collaboration, we are excited to finally announce that the Argus-Courier is welcoming a brand new monthly column, beginning with today’s issue of the paper.

Titled “Eirinie Asks,” the new column – combining the author’s personal experiences of life, motherhood, fashion and music with her deep curiosity and affection for other people – is penned by Petaluma writer and fashion model Eirinie Carson, author of the critically acclaimed 2023 memoir “The Dead Are Gods,” published last April by New York City’s Melville House Books.

Carson’s official book-jacket bio describes her as a Black British writer, born to a Jamaican father and a “Scottish-ish” mother. She was raised in South East London, and as a teen became a London model, along with her friend Larissa, whose unexpected 2018 death inspired the stream of raw and honest therapeutic writing that ultimately became “The Dead Are Gods.” Carson is now a regular contributor to Mother Magazine, and is a member of the San Francisco Writers Grotto.

She currently lives in Petaluma with her musician husband and two daughters.

In describing “The Dead Are Gods,” the online literary magazine Kirkus Reviews called the book, “As elegant and moving as a grief memoir can be,” while Good Morning America’s Zibby Owens said of its author’s deeply personal writing, “This is raw, heartfelt, beautiful, soul-opening and real.” Oprah Daily described the book’s autobiographical explorations as “striking a deeply resonant chord,” prescribing it for anyone “who has experienced the obsessive self-searching that often accompanies a sudden loss.” The book was Petaluma’s No. 1 bestseller for the week of April 17, 2023, and Argus-Courier contributor Beulah Vega profiled its author in a piece that ran the previous week.

Of her new home, she told Vega she’s been enjoying getting to know the people and places of Sonoma County, and especially Petaluma.

“I love the community!” she said, pointing out local folk’s tendency to stop each another on the street to say hello or have a quick conversation with. Vega wrote in her April article, “Carson has integrated so well into small-town living that when she was pregnant with her second child, the entire neighborhood was on labor watch!”

“I would get phone calls if I had been away from home too long, checking to ensure the baby and I were okay,” Carson recalled, adding, “You don’t get that in London.”

As indicated by the title, “Eirinie Asks” will make good use of its author’s curiosity and compassion for her new community, featuring a different Petaluma resident each month, of whom Carson will ask a series of questions about their life, their feelings about whatever they might be experiencing, and whatever else Carson wonders about. Labeling herself as something of an accidental “grief ambassador,” given the response so many have had to her book, she plans to acknowledge the universality of loss by routinely asking people about their own grief process.

As she says in her very first Argus-Courier column, “I am the person who wants to hear about the person you lost. I am the one who will listen.”

We hope you enjoy this brand new addition to the Argus-Courier.