Is anything really funny these days?

I'm a comedian.

Yeah, I really am. Goth makeup and all.

I have to explain and reaffirm this often. I know there are many of you who are aware of this, but there are still many who are not.

As a comedian, I talk about a lot of different subjects and get feedback on those things. The goal is typically laughter. Occasionally, though, I'm trying to be thought provoking. But I think that is sometimes seen as an attack. People don't like their thoughts, apparently, and provoking them is last thing they want to have happen.

In my act, I touch on many things and with all of them, at some point, I'll be told not to do that any more. “Don't talk about dating too much,” that's boring. “Don't talk about X-Men too much,” that's too exciting.

One thing I hear a lot is, "Don't get political"

Because, comedians aren't supposed to do that.

Which isn’t even true.

Obviously, many comedians get very political. “The Daily Show” hinges on this. Some never do get political. I remember Bill Burr talking about comedy and the idea of being a "clean comic" and what that really meant. It didn't just mean no swearing or crude language. Working clean as a comic means you can go PG or PG-13, but no harsher words than that can be part of your act. Bill Burr felt this rule actually goes a step further, that a clean comic does not talk about issues that people would have a stance on.

Those people want someone safe.

I'm not going to sit here and disagree. My act, as unconventional as it is, can be rather safe — if I feel circumstances called for it. Different situations require different solutions, that’s important.

Anyway, I follow a lot of social media, and one thing I check out are toy pages. I like toys. If you happen to have any old Battle Beasts or Mighty Max horror heads, hit me up. I've seen some toy pages take a stance and speak of sides, calling out political parties while praising one and smearing another. This is on social media pages that normally just praise and show off Boba Fett or He-man.

I've never done that on my page, or on stage.

I don't mean to say I don’t praise or show off toys. I've definitely done that. I mean I've never taken a political side and talked about one party or another by name.

I'm not even doing it now.

In the instances I was just mentioning, though, a toy page, of all things, was indeed actually getting political. It was controversial for the followers of such pages. I could see comments praising those mentions, and some getting angry. They were not being coy or making joke. They were weighing in on the current landscape, and doing it heavily. I felt the comment "Just talk about toys!" really ring in my head.

It reminded me of when I'd be told "Just tell jokes," because someone thought I’d gotten "political."

I don't get political.

Except, of course, I actually do. Not in that way.

But, hey, everything is political.

From tax policies to the weather.

It all is.

In my case, I do talk about issues.

But the line between issues and politics no longer seems to exist. You can be bashing Ross Perot as a presidential candidate, and that's being political, sure. I agree. But if I talk about how great the SMART train is, is that being political?

Many would say yes.

For some people, everything needs to be defined as political. The world makes more sense in black and white.

Or in this case ... red or blue.

I prefer shades of purple.

I honestly don't even really know what subject is safe these days. What is safe? Gum? Chalk? Tests? I can rhyme those words with something that's not safe.

And that's a fairly overt example of suggestive humor.

If you read that, and thought something dirty, that's on you.

What I mean is, you can talk about a subject and it is not automatically political, till you decide it is. It's just a= subject, and if you went and felt it it was political statement, that's on you for having a dirty mind.

