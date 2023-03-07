Eagle-eyed food writer and Petaluma Foodies group member Tina Caputo spied some work going on at 4th and C streets, the location of shuttered Fourth and Sea restaurant, so she stopped to investigate. She noticed the name “Cocina Antigua” on the side of a van parked out front, which appears to be a Guatemalan restaurant down in Novato.

We too saw work going on at the site this past weekend, and although the workers said that they are updating the kitchen and exterior, my understanding is that there are some much-needed upgrades to the interior that make their estimated April opening date sound a bit optimistic.

However, whenever they open, it will not only be great to have that space revived, but it will be nice to add another to our mix of south-of-the-border dining options.

Along with a plethora of great Mexican restaurants, our only other cuisine from the Western Hemisphere is either Puerto Rican (which is considered North American), or Peruvian, of which we happen to have three options – Quinua Cocina Peruana, Ayawaska and Bistro 201.

For the geographically challenged (like me, who had to pull out a map to double-check), Guatemala is in Central America, while Peru is in South America. As one will find out when visiting our various Mexican restaurants, that single country’s cuisine can be quite varied – and branching out further into the rest of the Americas only adds more delicious diversity to Petaluma’s food scene.

One item that you won’t find at most Mexican restaurants, but will find at those serving Guatemalan cuisine, are pupusas – thick griddle cakes that get particularly interesting and delicious when stuffed.