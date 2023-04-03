Is Lumberjacks in Petaluma getting chopped?

Lumberjacks, the logger-themed diner on East Washington Street serving American food in hearty portions, appears to be in line for a major change.

According to Leslie Goodrich, owner of Lala’s Jam Bar located next door to Lumberjacks, it appears the restaurant will soon get a new name and menu when it becomes the Brunch Bar – a sister restaurant to the Half Day Café in Kentfield.

I was somewhat surprised to see so many comments mourning the loss of Lumberjacks, although maybe I shouldn’t be. More often than not, when I drive by their location at Washington and Payran, the place looks busy – and the few times I have picked up food from them for research, like for our past chicken fried steak guide, they have always been better than expected.

Then there was the Thanksgiving delivery debacle on the part of a now-defunct local restaurant, which led to several local diners, including Lumberjacks, saving the day for many of the families affected. Every restaurant involved in that effort deserves some serious kudos.

As part of a small chain of restaurants, mostly in Northern California, Lumberjacks has always offered a more modest price point than many competitors – although some would say the food quality reflects that. On the flip side, it seems that everyone who knows of Half Day Café in Marin loves them and is excited to have them joining the breakfast and lunch options here in Petaluma. (It is rumored that the new restaurant will not be open for dinner.)

Will you miss Lumberjacks when it’s gone? Let me know at houston@avantlard.com.