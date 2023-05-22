Is Petaluma getting its own Jersey Mike’s Subs?

A reader spied a sign in the Washington Square mall for a new sandwich shop called Jersey Mike’s Subs. I am unfamiliar with this particular franchise, but others were not and seemed pretty excited, with some making comparisons to ToGo’s, which used to be a Petaluma staple back in the day, then closed, then returned in 2014, only to close down again a few years later.

Jersey Mike’s originated in, you guessed it, New Jersey, back in 1964 and has been expanding ever since. Most of their 2,000 franchises are on the East Coast, but there are now over 100 located in California, with our closest ones being in Santa Rosa and Napa.

Admittedly, Petaluma already has a lot of great local sandwich shops, from Dandy Sandos, Charlie’s and Ray’s, to Lombardi’s, Urban Deli, the Local and Lucchesi’s Deli, but to each their own.

Several commented in the Petaluma Foodies Facebook group that Jersey Mike’s makes the best East Coast-style hoagie around these parts, so I’ll have to give them a try, although I’m not even sure what that means, but clearly it’s something different.

At one point, John Donnelly said he “worked in an East Coast sandwich chain when I lived in New Jersey many years ago and this is the closest thing to a really good hoagie/sub in the county. It is all about the sauce, period (though the fresh bread helps).”