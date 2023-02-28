Is Sushiluma the next sushi option in Petaluma?

One of our eagle-eyed readers spied an alcohol license notice hanging in the window of the now-closed Kinka Sushi, appearing to announce a whole new sushi joint at that location. Many on social media said they liked the name, as listed – Sushiluma – while others are perplexed why another sushi restaurant would go into this location, at the corner of South McDowell Blvd and Casa Grande.

I’ve lost count, but I believe this will be the third or fourth sushi restaurant here, with the Kinka Sushi – which was even featured on “Check Please! Bay Area” – being the last. However, before anyone jumps to any conclusions, we have it on good authority that the new owners are not new to restaurants and so should have solid plan on how to make this space work for this neighborhood. Petaluma clearly loves sushi, and we eagerly await the opening of this newest shop.

For those who are now thinking that sushi sounds like a good idea for your next dine-out meal, any of Petaluma’s half-dozen or so sushi joints should do the trick. Starting with two of the oldest, although I do not know which one opened first, both Kabuki and Fuji have Yelp reviews tracing back to the mid-2000s. However, Yelp only started in 2004, and took a little while to gain popularity, so either of these very well could predate the website.

Downtown’s Kabuki, located next the Mystic and McNear’s Saloon, has been a staple for me ever since I moved back into town in 2007. And on the other side of town, next to Soban in the Plaza North shopping center, is Fuji, which often gets forgotten but has certainly stood the test of time and receives continually positive reviews.

Just across the parking lot and around the corner, Oyama Sushi sits in the strip between Eggspresso Café and Little Caesars Pizza. They opened in 2019, less than a year before the pandemic, and seem to still be running strong.

Up McDowell Boulevard, in the Redwood Gateway shopping center (Kohl’s, Michael’s, Dollar Tree), you will find Gohan, which has also been around since at least the mid-2000s. That place is a bit of a mini-mecca for food, what with sharing the same parking lot with Beyond the Glory, El Gallo Taqueria, Flowering Tea House Chinese, Bianchini’s Sandwiches, and Aloh-o Poke, which according to their website description, also offers bento boxes and sushi.

Across the McDowell, in the Orchard Shopping Center (if it is still called that now that the Wilco Farm Store has replaced OSH), O! Sushi has become a crowd favorite, sitting between Thai BBQ House to one side and Angela’s Ice Cream and Caffe Giostra to the other.

Swinging back downtown for our final two sushi joints, Paradise Sushi & Grill is in the River Plaza, down from TAPS and Luma Eatery, and is the only sushi restaurant in town offering all-you-can-eat options, which we have partaken of regularly, especially when taking one of our ravenous nieces or nephews out for sushi. They recently remodeled and expanded their dining room and added a full bar.

Finally, there is Sake 107, which is in the space formerly occupied by Hiro’s. Owner and Chef Eiji Ando does an excellent job with the savory dishes, while his long-time hostess and dessert expert has been wowing diners with her sweet creations, to the point that she has a bit of a cult following. At least in our household she is followed religiously.

While sushi is on my mind, and tempting my taste buds, I am reminded of a humorous yet applicable new Japanese word I came across recently. “Kuchisabishii” is a word used for when you are not hungry, but you eat because your mouth is lonely. I feel a kinship to this word, especially when working from home, when I sometimes inadvertently start snacking simply because I’m bored.

Another Japanese word that gets regular use in my vocabulary is “omakase,” which in a restaurant context means “I leave it up to you.” You are turning yourself over to the chef’s hands, for him/her to create/serve whatever they think fits your mood. I have only ever attended one omakase sushi lunch, and it ended up getting quite pricey. Just know that when proclaiming “omakase” to a chef, you are saying that you trust their judgment and to keep the food coming until you can’t take it anymore.