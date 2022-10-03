Is the Force with this new AI Darth Vader?

James Earl Jones recently announced he is retired as Darth Vader. He has handed off the role to another actor.

Oh wait, well, not an actor.

A computer.

I suppose this means he is more machine than man now.

With Jones done, a team of audio engineers is now in charge of making Darth Vader speak. This means any time we hear Darth Vader he can, through the magic of technology, sound just like the original, and they can create new dialogue by using a catalog of recordings, as well as new sound engineering tech.

On the recent “Obi Wan Kenobi” show on Disney+, when Darth Vader appeared and spoke, it was not Jones doing the voice. It was a Ukrainian AI program called Respeecher that uses archival audio tracks to recreate the voice of recognizable people and make them say whatever they want them to say.

I don’t like it.

I prefer actors to play actual parts.

Having grown up with “Star Wars,” I've heard all kinds of variations of Darth Vader's voice. I’ve heard it in video games and cartoons and things outside the feature films. It never bothered me so much to not hear the original. They were different takes but most of them did a fine job of filling in the role.

Now, Jones, who got his start in theater, pushing through his stutter and working his way through Hollywood, got a lucky break to dub over David Prowse's lines in “Star Wars.” Prowse was the one in the Vader suit. Jones just recorded the voice, and now, with the deal he’s made to sell his vocal structures to the tech wizards at Disney, he ensures no other actor will get such a lucky break.

Okay, that's probably not entirely true.

The amount of effort it will take to make this new AI version of his voice happen is likely expensive and will only be used in feature films or Disney+ series. When it comes to smaller projects, Darth Vader probably will be filled in by an actor.

It's my only hope.

Matt Sloan is a comedic sketch actor who made a fan series called "Chad Vader" Where Darth Vader is imagined as a manager of a store. Matt Sloan's impression was so good it allowed him to go on to be Darth Vader in some official “Star Wars” projects.

I don’t know. Maybe we cling too much to original voices and are too closed off to the notion of hearing a new take? Do we need the original voice all the time? Maybe new projects should be new. If we want to hear the original voice, just put on the original movie.

Oh wait, they update and change “Star Wars” all the time!

If I want to watch “The Empire Strikes Back,” I want to hear it with Clive Revill as the Emperor and Jason Wingreen as Boba Fett. I actually really like Wingreen's take on Boba Fett. It's cold and sharp.

I like Temuera Morrison as Jango Fett and in other films, but he's a completely different voice from the original Boba Fett. It's nothing like how Matt Sloan copied James Earl Jones.

Now these classic versions are essentially erased.

Maybe one day we can get away from clinging to legacy actors or needing strict consistency. If it's fine for a role to be played by multiple actors, then maybe in the future the computer will retire as Darth Vader and an actor will be brought in.

This is the deal we have for now. We can pray they alter it further.

Oliver Graves is an award-winning columnist and stand-up comic who’s been seen on America’s Got Talent. “Oliver’s World” runs the first and third Fridays of the month in the Argus-Courier. You can find out more at OliverGraves.com.