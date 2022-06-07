Subscribe

Is there a ‘Jeopardy’ connection to Petaluma bestsellers?

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
June 7, 2022, 8:44AM
The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of May 30 – June 5, 2022

It’s always a bit of a guessing game, trying to determine why certain books suddenly pop onto the bestsellers list, then just as quickly pop off again. It’s no surprise that a book like David Sedaris’ “Happy Go Lucky” is this week’s No 1 book in Petaluma, since Sedaris is wildly popular around these parts and his book of scathingly funny and delightfully caustic essays is brand new. When it comes to books by famous authors, new is always attractive.

But what’s the deal with Tommy Orange’s “There There,” a critically acclaimed finalist for the 2018 Pulitzer that hasn’t been on the local Top 10 in over three-and-a-half years? This week it’s at No. 8. How’d that happen?

It is perhaps possible that “There There” is the focus of some local reading group’s current attention, since book groups do regularly propel older titles onto the list for a week or two. Sometimes the relocation of an older book to a more prominent location in the store, as happens every October when older horror novels are moved front-and-center, is the explanation for the re-ascendancy of Orange’s delightful novel about modern day urban Native Americans in Oakland.

But I have a different theory.

It just so happens that last Friday, June 3, 2022, Orange’s novel was the subject of a clue on Jeopardy. In the Double Jeopardy category of “Oranges,” the $2,000 clue was “The there in "There There" by Tommy Orange is Oakland, where his characters are headed for this gathering of Native Americans.” The correct response, “What is ‘powwow?’” was not given by contestant Ryan Long, who instead guessed “What is a sweat lodge?” The clue and its solution did lead to a bit of high-profile conversation on various Jeopardy fan sites and social media groups – and yes, Jeopardy has many such fan groups.

So perhaps the sudden weekend spike in local popularity for “There There” was simply the result of a certain curiosity factor set in motion by the mini-blast of attention the game show gave to Orange’s novel last Friday.

A quick check reveals that of the 10 authors named on the Petaluma Bestsellers List this week, exactly eight of them have appeared as part of a clue on Jeopardy at some point over the last 10-15 years, since such things began to be obsessively chronicled on the internet. On Dec. 10, 2010, during the Double Jeopardy round under the category “Chris & Tell,” the $400 clue was, “In a Christopher Moore tale, Christmas is thrown into chaos by Raziel, "the stupidest" of these winged beings.” The answer, of course, comes from “The Stupidest Angel,” a popular annual gem from Moore, who is currently on the local list with his new book “Razzmatazz” (No. 4).

Sedaris has been used as a clue a number of times, as have Madeline Miller (appearing at No. 2 this week with the fantasy novel “Circe”), Louise Penny (No. 6, with “Madness of Crowds”), Jennifer Egan (No. 7, with “A Visit from the Goon Squad,” John Cheever (No. 9, “The Wapshot Chronicle”), and Paul Theroux (No. 10, “Under the Wave at Waimea”).

Egan’s $200 Jeopardy clue, by the way, airing on March 15, 2021, was “Jennifer Egan won a Pulitzer for the book "A Visit from" this group,” the answer being, of course, “Goon Squad.” So why is that book, released in 2011, suddenly back on the minds of local book readers? Maybe it’s because she just released a semi-sequel titled “The Candy House,” which was Petaluman’s No. 3 bestseller the week of May 13, 2022. That’s my best guess, anyway.

Beyond that, I have no clue.

Here is the complete Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Happy Go Lucky,’ by David Sedaris – A brand new collection of essays by a modern impresario of bitterly funny, wryly bull’s-eyed observation is as sarcastic, hilarious and devastatingly accurate as we’ve come to expect.

2. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller - ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller – The notorious animal-transforming sorceress from “The Odyssey” tells her own story, and guess what! It’s not the same story told by the piggish men she encountered.

3. ‘It Ends with Us,’ by Colleen Hoover – A 2016 novel about abuse and resilience told as a romance where things go wrong, but with plenty of surprises and twists along the way.

4. ‘Razzmatazz,’ by Christopher Moore – A sequel to the farce-fueled whodunit “Noir,” this new release from Moore takes characters from the earlier novel and puts them through even wilder escapades, all told with spot-on, deliciously hardboiled prose.

5. ‘Braiding Sweetgrass,’ by Robin Kimmerer – A rich and lyrical nonfiction exploration of indigenous wisdom and the scientific look at what plants are able to teach us.

6. ‘Madness of Crowds,’ by Louise Penny – Chief Inspector Gamache, of Quebec (who will be played by Alfred Molina in a recently announced by Amazon), is back in another murder mystery, this one posing philosophical questions that, for Gamache and the divisive media figure he agrees to provide security for, become increasingly personal.

7. ‘Visit from the Goon Squad,’ by Jennifer Egan – A brilliant, time-spanning look at several individuals in search of meaning, money and music in the modern and emerging American west.

8. ‘There There,’ by Tommy Orange – The bestselling novel by East Bay writer Orange is a delightfully complicated examination of Native American life in modern day urban environs following 12 characters preparing for a massive gathering of Native Americans in Oakland.

9. ‘The Wapshot Chronicle,’ by John Cheever – An American legend’s wild and wooly 1957 classic about a strange New England family.

10. ‘Under the Wave at Waimea,’ by Paul Theroux – The latest from the author of “The Mosquito Coast” and others follows a legendary big wave surfer attempting to defy aging, the elements and death.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Rise of the School for Good and Evil,’ by Soman Chainani – In a secret place no one can find, select children are trained to become fairytale heroes and villains.

2. ‘The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza,’ by Mac Barnett and Shawn Harris – – Rats are eating the moon. There is only one solution, and it involves sending a cat into space, with hilariously unpredictable results.

3. ‘Dragons Love Tacos,’ by Adam Rubin – Charming picture book about the unexpected dietary predilections of dragons.

4. ‘Arc of a Scythe: Toll,’ by Neal Shusterman – In a future Earth where disease and aging have been eradicated, two teens are trained to become Scythes, independent killers whose job it is to thin the population of the planet.

5. ‘Dragon Masters: Bloom of the Flower Dragon,’ by Tracey West – More dragons. More fire. More epic adventure. And some flowers.

6. ‘What Is Love?’ by Mac Barnett – A charming picture book about discovering the meaning of love.

7. ‘Lightfall: Shadow of the Bird,’ by Tim Probert - In Irpa, a magical land full of mystical creatures, a giant bird has stolen the sun, and only Bea can save the world

8. ‘Keeper of the Lost Cities: Everblaze,’ by Shannon Messenger – Another chapter in the ongoing adventures of Sophie Foster, a brilliant, mind-reading elf from San Diego (though not originally), who is always trying to save the world.

9. ‘Bad Guys in Mission Unpluckable,’ by Aaron Blabey – Now the stars of a hit animated movie, Blabey’s (somewhat) reformed criminal animals launch another caper-like adventure.

10. ‘Iron Widow,’ by Xiran Jay Zhao – Described as an imaginative cross of “Pacific Rim” and “The Handmaid's Tale,” this new YA novel mashes up Chinese history and mecha science-fiction.

Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Books.

