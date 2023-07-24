According to sources who have spoken to Nate, son of prior Two Niner Diner owner Joan Kelly, the restaurant is set to open in time for the next Petaluma Airport Display Day. Those are the third Saturday of each month, meaning the next Display Day – and Two Niner’s apparent reopen date – is Saturday, Aug. 19.

Two Niner Diner was started by Joan Kelly in the 1990s, but was shuttered after her passing in 2020. Recently, her son Nate began talking with airport officials about reopening the storied establishment – and those talks appear to be going somewhere. Mark Yuwiler, owner/chef of the former Chili Joe’s (which had some of my favorite food on the planet), sent us a snapshot of the current Alcoholic Beverage Control notice posted in Two Niner’s front window and dated July 12, which is a great sign that the diner is making progress.

New sushi notice

An online search garners me no new information on Sushi Luma (including whether that is the correct spelling), but the good people at Petaluma Foodies have some helpful clues about it that I will share.

The question came up due to Sharon Oman’s recent post asking if anyone had an update on the sushi restaurant’s impending opening. The answer came quickly: Sushi Luma is taking over Kinka Sushi’s former space at 1410 S. McDowell Blvd. in the Sonoma Fit shopping center.

Kathy Spaletta went the extra mile, having spoken with the owner. She found out that they were waiting on a final health department inspection, which has been completed, and are now hoping to open by Aug. 1.

“It looks fantastic, the remodel work they have done,” she wrote. “The owner is very nice. He is also the sushi chef.”