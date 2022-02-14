Italian classes, Lucky Charms and an artistic proposal

The first thing I noticed was the gap in her teeth.

She sat down, turned around, and gave me the biggest smile I had ever been given by a stranger in a classroom — or anywhere else. It was just the calmness of someone at ease with who they are. In a world of mass-produced factory smiles, it is hard to find someone with smile so natural, and enough comfort with themselves to use it the way she did with me.

Then I saw her eyes.

They were the most expressive hazel eyes I had ever seen. I have come to learn that hazel is just an umbrella term to describe eyes that are not quite green, not quite brown, but a mixture of honey and champagne and early fall all twirling around, creating geometrical fractals that mathematics doctorate students could dedicate their lives to trying to explain through complex mathematical equations — and fail.

If it’s not obvious, I was smitten.

We were both in that classroom to study Italian. I don’t remember many interactions between us at the beginning. Justine didn’t talk much during class, and I liked to sit in the back, cracking jokes in Italian to the teacher while waiting for everyone to catch on.

I had a full schedule at school, so every day I would drive in early and park my car close to the building. Italian was my last class of the day, usually ending between 8:30 and 9 p.m., so I liked to have my car close by.

But one day, I got in very late, and I had to park very far away.

That night when I started walking towards my car, I saw that Justine was walking in the same direction. I caught up with her and asked her how she had done in our first test. We had received the results that day. I found out that Justine wasn’t just beautiful, she was very funny. She wasn’t shocked by my dark sense of humor, and not only was she able to keep up with my jokes, she was keeping the conversation alive with her own clever wittiness.

I found out she was majoring in Philosophy. I was majoring in Communications, which is what people do when they want to study philosophy but choose instead to go with Communications, thinking it might help a little more with professional prospects (Spoiler alert: It doesn’t. Silly me!).

I didn’t arrive late for the rest of the semester, but I kept parking far away every Tuesday and Thursday with the hopes that I’d get to walk back to my car at night with Justine.

And we did.

We had the most amazing and lively talks while walking to our cars.

Toward the end of the semester, we started to hang out more and we had dinner with the rest of our Italian class at Caffé Bella Italia in Pacific Beach, in San Diego. Justine and I were at opposite ends of a long table, and we ordered the exact same dish — Parpadelle with walnut and gorgonzola sauce — from a 10 page Menu.

Talk about meant-to-be.

That night I walked her to her car, and we talked for two hours. I discovered that we both love Lucky Charms. Once I found this out, I said to myself, “This is the one.” I asked her out, and on our first date I took her for a picnic at the Roses’ Garden in Balboa Park.

The main course, of course, was Lucky Charms.

Shortly after graduating, Justine took a job with Virgin America, and she had to move to San Francisco. We decided to try the long-distance thing. We didn’t know what was going to happen.

Two years later, in September of 2011, Justine and I took a trip to Temecula to have a day full of wine flights and a picnic. When we arrived in Temecula, it was boiling hot, which made the day perfect for a picnic. Our first stop was Maurice Carrie winery. It was 9 a.m., so we had to wait for the wine room to open.

We decided to go ahead and get ready for our picnic breakfast. My picnic basket had strawberries, coconut juice, pomegranate juice, crostini, smoked gouda, coconut milk, and of course, Lucky Charms.

Suddenly, we were approached by an artist who asked us if he could draw us. After 10 minutes, the artist asked if we wanted to see what he had been drawing.

It was a sketch of me, proposing to her in Temecula, with a crystal slipper.

Once Justine took the sketch, I got down on one knee, offered her an engagement ring, and asked her if she would spend the rest of her life with me, striking the same pose as in the sketch — crystal slipper included.

Engraved inside her ring, in Italian were the words “Insieme per sempre.”

“Together forever.“

Later, in November of 2012, for our engagement photoshoot, we wanted it to be travel-themed because we were planning to get married in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Justine’s mom talked to a friend of hers, and her friend talked to another friend who had a plane at the Petaluma Municpal Airport. He agreed to let us use his plane for the shoot.

We drove from San Diego to Petaluma, met with our photographer and then we went to the hangar to see the plane for the first time. We were blown away. The plane was an astonishing 1943 bi-plane used to train pilots during WWII.

And now, of course, we live here in Petaluma with our daughters.

It was a magical courtship, a magical proposal, and a magical photoshoot, all to celebrate our magical love.