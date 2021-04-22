Petaluma’s Atchley family inspiring others to reduce, reuse and recycle

Amy Griffin Atchley and her family are gung-ho about zero waste.

For years, the Petalumans have incorporated thoughtful reduction, reuse and recycling practices into their daily life and routines.

“It's all about becoming more and more aware of how much waste we produce and allowing that to turn our stomachs enough that we continue to make changes,” Atchley said.

Many years ago, while working as a wilderness instructor in Maine, it became important to Atchley to “leave it better than she found it,” and that philosophy has evolved into a series of achievable zero waste actions in every part of her daily life. In addition to composting everything possible, Atchley said her family always recycles glass, paper and aluminum and avoids buying plastics.

“We also just generally avoid buying anything that will likely go in the trash bin in a day or two, like stocking stuffers and Easter basket fillers,” she said.

Atchley and her husband Brian prefer offering experiences for their kids for gifts, rather than over-packaged toys from a big box store. She described the personal benefits of this, including the kids being happy just “getting creative” with sticks and stones at the beach. Her daughter, fifth-grader Indiana Atchley, 11, started the "Green Team" at River Montessori Charter School to help inspire others to the ideas of zero waste.

Each year, the school hosts a "Sustainability Fair" for Earth Day. Students spend months creating business plans and developing a sustainable product to sell at the fair.

“They make anything from sustainably sourced cookies to lip balm made from weeds to corn-husk flowers to decorate the house,” Atchley said. “It's really impressive!”

When bread or other products do come in a plastic bag, the Atchley’s reuse it for dog poop bags, rather than throwing them away or buying bags at the pet store or amazon. They use empty jam jars for water glasses.

“Things always taste better when you have a fun glass to drink it out of,” Atchley noted.

They reuse yogurt tubs instead of buying tupperware and they don’t buy plastic Ziploc bags.

“We've had the same box of Ziploc bags since we moved to Petaluma in 2012,” she said.

Another important practice the Atchleys follow is to wash recyclable items before putting them in the recycle bin. Sloane Pagal, Program Manager at Zero Waste Sonoma, says that its vital that only clean and dry materials be recycled, since items with a lot of food, drink or soap still in them are not able to be recycled.

“Sadly, they can also ruin the cardboard and paper materials that they touch, by soiling them,” Pagal said. “Clean and dry is the way to go!”

It’s important, Pagal pointed out, to pay attention to those things that will slow down the recycling process. Items should never be disposed of inside of plastic bags, because Recology — Petaluma’s recycling and garbage collection service — is not able to process those bags. The same goes for any long, flexible items such as string lights, garden hoses and bubble wrap.

“When mixed in with recyclables,” Pagal said, “these ‘tanglers’ get caught up in the machinery, wreaking havoc on the equipment and halting operations, while an employee must tediously untangle the mess.”

Before COVID-19 hit, many families like the Atchley’s were making strides at minimizing waste, by purchasing food in bulk, bringing their own to-go containers and similar practices. Once the pandemic began, however, Sonoma County residents were suddenly forced to stop bringing their own reusable bags to the grocery store, and could no longer buy food from bulk bins.

“The biggest impact has been the surge of cardboard we are seeing, due to even more home deliveries,” Pagal said, adding that there has been a huge surge in recycled cardboard in particular. Fortunately, the cardboard recycling market is robust, so this has not been a problem for Recology.

Atchley chooses cardboard packaging over the plastic whenever possible.

“It's all about becoming aware of what we are generating and then minimizing it,” she said.

The Atchley’s commitment to zero waste goes beyond their personal life. Their local family business, Amy’s Construction, recently won a national competition for a roofing product they are developing that could help save 11 million tons of landfill waste annually.

Atchley said she never judges other’s efforts, but does hope her family’s efforts will inspire them. She believes it's unrealistic to try and go cold turkey on generating waste and even admits to sometimes getting to-go food or buying a coffee at Starbucks.

“But maybe instead of the meal that comes in a styrofoam box, I can get a burrito that's wrapped in tinfoil, and then I can recycle the tinfoil,” she said, adding, “There are loads of ways to minimize waste. Eventually it becomes just how we live.”

Go to zerowastesonoma.gov to find out what to do with a wide range of different materials or call their Eco-Desk hotline at (707) 565-3375.