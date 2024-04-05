It’s Audition Day, as Petaluma musical director begins 6-month process of creating a show

This is part one of a six-part series, “A Musical in the Making,” showing the process of staging a musical from auditions to opening night and beyond. Part two will appear next week in the Petaluma Argus-Courier. For information about the upcoming production of “The Wind in the Willows,” visit SpreckelsOnline.com.

It is a cold but sunny morning in September, 2023. In a nearly empty rehearsal room at Spreckels Performing Arts Center, in Rohnert Park, Petaluma musician Lucas Sherman sits at the piano, studying a list of names.

Today, as the hills display fall colors all around Sonoma County, is day one of auditions for Spreckels’ upcoming production of “The Wind in the Willows,” a musical staging of Kenneth Graham’s 1908 book, recently adapted by Julian Fellowes, best known as the creator of “Downton Abbey.” To be directed by Spreckels’ Artistic Director Sheri Lee Miller, with musical direction by Sherman, the ambitious show will not begin rehearsals for nearly six months, with an opening night set for May 3, 2024.

“This is how it all begins,” says Sherman, glancing about the still silent room, its walls covered in banners from past shows: “Guys and Dolls,” “Scrooge,” “Carousel,” “The Little Mermaid,” Mary Poppins,“ Oliver!” “Guys and Dolls” and more. In a corner stands a wooden signpost with arrows pointing to different parts of “Neverland,” an artifact from Spreckels’ 2018 production of “Peter Pan,” also directed by Miller, who now enters the room.

“We’re going to have fun today,” she says to Sherman, with whom she last worked on the company’s 2022 staging of “Matilda: The Musical.” They spend a few moments looking over the list of performers scheduled to audition over the next few hours, some of them veterans of Spreckels Theatre Company, some of them brand new. A few will be popping in during breaks from rehearsing “Hello Dolly,” being readied for a main stage production opening in just a few weeks.

“This person we’re going to see today,” says Sherman, pointing out one name on the list, “could be strong contender for Badger, so let’s consider that when we get there. And this person,” he adds, tapping the list again, “could be one of the swallows. We might see a good weasel today, too.”

“The Wind in the Willows,” of course, is a story featuring woodland animals. Kenneth Graham’s 1908 novel is a collection of stories he told his son, describing the antics of Toad, who loves motorcars, Rat and Mole, whose friendship begins in a rowboat on the river, and Badger, a mysterious figure who prefers his own company to that of other animals. As adapted by Fellowes for its London debut in 2016, the musical is filled with such creatures: stoats, rabbits, otters, field mice, hedgehogs, foxes, swallows and kingfishers. In other words, there are a lot of roles to fill, and though that process technically begins today, for Sherman ‒ who’s lost count of how many shows he’s served as musical director on ‒ it really started months ago.

“By the time we get to auditions for a big musical, I’ve usually been working on the show for as a long time,” he said. “With ‘Wind in the Willows’ ‒ a very big, very complex musical that is really challenging and really fun and is actually very special to me ‒ I’ve been thinking about it, and how I would approach it as musical director, for years.”

One of the challenges of this show is that there are a handful of lead roles ‒ Rat, Toad, Mole, Badger, Otter ‒ but it is also very ensemble-driven. A lot of the actors can double, playing several different characters, so the ensemble stays busy and has lots to do.

“I’m hoping to be surprised today,” Sherman said. “I’m hoping to see some people I’ve never seen before, and maybe see something new in some of the singers I’ve worked with in the past.”

Sherman, over the last couple of decades, has worked with hundreds, if not thousands, of local musical theater performers. Somehow making room for theater in addition to his family and his full-time job as a nurse, he’s guided the orchestras and singers of dozens of shows, working with nearly every theater company in Sonoma County. Over the last 18 months alone he’s worked on “Something Rotten” and “Little Shop of Horrors” at 6th Street Playhouse, “The Sound of Music” at Cinnabar Theater, and “Fun Home” at Left Edge Theatre in Santa Rosa.

So, along with Miller, another experienced director with a long list of past productions, the pair have seen their share of actors and singers entering rooms like this, having selected the perfect song to demonstrate their abilities. Asked what makes for a good audition song, Sherman says it depends on the musical the singer is auditioning for.

“For this particular show,” he says, “a good song is anything upbeat, some fun Broadway number that shows off the singer’s personality. With ‘The Wind in the Willows,’ yes, there are some dark themes, but overall the tone is very warm and beautiful, so I want people to bring in energy and magic, because that’s what they’ll need to bring all of these animal characters to life.”