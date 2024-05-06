It’s final dress, then opening night: ‘Be ready for anything’
It is Thursday evening, May 2, right around 8:30 p.m. With one day to go before opening night, this is the final dress rehearsal of “The Wind in the Willows.” After months of planning and preparation, rehearsal and hard work, audiences will finally get to see the lavish, musical fantasy ‒ tomorrow night.
But for now, there is still work to do.
Onstage at Spreckels Performing Arts Center, a sneering, jeering jury of stoats and weasels is treating the reckless auto-loving Mr. Toad to a very bad day in court. The full ensemble of supporting players ‒ colorfully costumed in suits and fedoras, with ears and tails, of course ‒ rises to its feet and points accusingly. “There must be an end to every road!” they sing in grand, multi-part harmony as the Badger (Mary Gannon Graham) ‒ standing helplessly in the gallery alongside Rat (Nelson Brown), Mole (Sean O’Brien) and Otter (Molly Nelson-Shine) ‒ cries “This is outrageous!”
The music swells. The orchestra delivers the dramatic final bar of Act I, drawing suddenly silent just long enough for Toad to exclaim, “Poop! Poop!” before finishing the stirring measure with a full, soaring, euphonious stinger.
The music is punctuated by a nifty visual light effect on Toad, a clever sound-effect. The curtain closes. The first act of “The Wind in the Willows” has ended.
In the audience, a handful of crew‒ and a few lucky visitors ‒ enthusiastically applaud.
“OK! Really good job!” comes the voice of Musical Director Lucas Sherman, from down in the orchestra pit. “That’s Act I. Everybody back in 15 for Act II.”
There is a mellifluous murmur of words and whispers as the cast on the other side of the curtain ‒ their voices softly erupting into muted, indistinct chatter ‒ moves away to the dressing rooms to prepare for the second act. After a short, breath-collecting pause in the house, there is a sudden burst of activity. The show’s costumer, Donnie Frank ‒ after watching the first half from the main floor ‒ climbs the stairs to the mezzanine to chat with director Sheri Lee Miller, who’s been taking notes on her iPad. Lighting designer Eddy Hansen and the sound team, Jess Johnson and Nick Lovato, all dart in different directions to either deliver information or accomplish some technical task, while out in the empty lobby, several members of the orchestra have risen from the pit in a quest for some coffee.
“It’s going really well,” says Sherman, who’s also emerged from the orchestra pit to chat backstage with Hansen. “That was a pretty solid first act. I think we’re ready to open. There are a few little things to tweak, but not that many. We’ll do that tomorrow before the house opens. They all know the show, so the rest is just about giving them the confidence to go out there and do it. A good final dress can do that in a big way.”
Having been a musical director for over 20 years now, Sherman has certainly experienced his share of final dress rehearsals.
“Maybe a hundred or more, and probably a lot more than that,” he says, as just outside the green room door, a very large, loud piece of scenery rolls past on its way to the stage.
Hansen, who likewise estimates he’s participated in over 100 final dresses as a technical artist, puts this show as one of the more complex he’s worked on. A single two-hour performance will involve 160 light cues, 126 microphone cues, 20 sound effects, 20 projection effects, a larger than usual cast and orchestra, nearly two dozen moving set pieces, and a constant parade of changing props and costumes.
“It’s definitely one of the biggest shows I’ve ever done,” Sherman confirms. “It’s just huge. I really hope people get to come out and see it. I know a lot of folks will assume it’s just for kids, but there’s something for people of all ages. And the music is so catchy. These melodies are some of the most beautiful I’ve ever heard. I love this show.”
A few minutes later, the word is passed ‒ places for Act II. Back in the pit, as the musicians regather, a smattering of collegial chitchat underscores the years of experience represented by these 12 players, who’ve been swapping “war stories” from past productions.
“Remember the time a sword broke during ‘Camelot’ and a piece came flying into the pit?” “Doing doubles of ‘Les Misérables’ is one of the most brutal things I’ve ever experienced.” “I remember one show where the percussionist revved up a lawnmower. That was intense.”
Jessica Larsen-Shine, one of the backstage techs, steps into the pit, equipped with a headset connecting her to the upstairs booth from which Stage Manager Lauren Heney is calling the cues.
