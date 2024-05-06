It’s final dress, then opening night: ‘Be ready for anything’

In the last story of this six-part series, the exhausted cast of ‘Wind in the Willows’ sails through final dress rehearsal - with a show-stopping challenge awaiting them on opening night.|
DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF

This is the final story in a six-part behind-the-scenes series, “A Musical in the Making,” showing the process of staging a musical production from auditions to opening night and beyond, mainly from the perspective of the musical director, Petaluma’s Lucas Sherman.

Planning to go?

What: “The Wind in the Willows: The Musical”

When: May 3 - May 19; Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 p.m.; Sundays 2 p.m.

Where: Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Sndyder Lane, Rohnert Park

Cost: General $20, Children (18 and under) $10

Tickets and information: Box Office: (707) 588-3400; Box Office Hours: Wed - Sat 12-5 p.m., and one hour before performances. SpreckelsOnline.com.

It is Thursday evening, May 2, right around 8:30 p.m. With one day to go before opening night, this is the final dress rehearsal of “The Wind in the Willows.” After months of planning and preparation, rehearsal and hard work, audiences will finally get to see the lavish, musical fantasy ‒ tomorrow night.

But for now, there is still work to do.

Onstage at Spreckels Performing Arts Center, a sneering, jeering jury of stoats and weasels is treating the reckless auto-loving Mr. Toad to a very bad day in court. The full ensemble of supporting players ‒ colorfully costumed in suits and fedoras, with ears and tails, of course ‒ rises to its feet and points accusingly. “There must be an end to every road!” they sing in grand, multi-part harmony as the Badger (Mary Gannon Graham) ‒ standing helplessly in the gallery alongside Rat (Nelson Brown), Mole (Sean O’Brien) and Otter (Molly Nelson-Shine) ‒ cries “This is outrageous!”

The music swells. The orchestra delivers the dramatic final bar of Act I, drawing suddenly silent just long enough for Toad to exclaim, “Poop! Poop!” before finishing the stirring measure with a full, soaring, euphonious stinger.

The music is punctuated by a nifty visual light effect on Toad, a clever sound-effect. The curtain closes. The first act of “The Wind in the Willows” has ended.

In the audience, a handful of crew‒ and a few lucky visitors ‒ enthusiastically applaud.

“OK! Really good job!” comes the voice of Musical Director Lucas Sherman, from down in the orchestra pit. “That’s Act I. Everybody back in 15 for Act II.”

There is a mellifluous murmur of words and whispers as the cast on the other side of the curtain ‒ their voices softly erupting into muted, indistinct chatter ‒ moves away to the dressing rooms to prepare for the second act. After a short, breath-collecting pause in the house, there is a sudden burst of activity. The show’s costumer, Donnie Frank ‒ after watching the first half from the main floor ‒ climbs the stairs to the mezzanine to chat with director Sheri Lee Miller, who’s been taking notes on her iPad. Lighting designer Eddy Hansen and the sound team, Jess Johnson and Nick Lovato, all dart in different directions to either deliver information or accomplish some technical task, while out in the empty lobby, several members of the orchestra have risen from the pit in a quest for some coffee.

“It’s going really well,” says Sherman, who’s also emerged from the orchestra pit to chat backstage with Hansen. “That was a pretty solid first act. I think we’re ready to open. There are a few little things to tweak, but not that many. We’ll do that tomorrow before the house opens. They all know the show, so the rest is just about giving them the confidence to go out there and do it. A good final dress can do that in a big way.”

Having been a musical director for over 20 years now, Sherman has certainly experienced his share of final dress rehearsals.

“Maybe a hundred or more, and probably a lot more than that,” he says, as just outside the green room door, a very large, loud piece of scenery rolls past on its way to the stage.

Hansen, who likewise estimates he’s participated in over 100 final dresses as a technical artist, puts this show as one of the more complex he’s worked on. A single two-hour performance will involve 160 light cues, 126 microphone cues, 20 sound effects, 20 projection effects, a larger than usual cast and orchestra, nearly two dozen moving set pieces, and a constant parade of changing props and costumes.

“It’s definitely one of the biggest shows I’ve ever done,” Sherman confirms. “It’s just huge. I really hope people get to come out and see it. I know a lot of folks will assume it’s just for kids, but there’s something for people of all ages. And the music is so catchy. These melodies are some of the most beautiful I’ve ever heard. I love this show.”

A few minutes later, the word is passed ‒ places for Act II. Back in the pit, as the musicians regather, a smattering of collegial chitchat underscores the years of experience represented by these 12 players, who’ve been swapping “war stories” from past productions.

“Remember the time a sword broke during ‘Camelot’ and a piece came flying into the pit?” “Doing doubles of ‘Les Misérables’ is one of the most brutal things I’ve ever experienced.” “I remember one show where the percussionist revved up a lawnmower. That was intense.”

Jessica Larsen-Shine, one of the backstage techs, steps into the pit, equipped with a headset connecting her to the upstairs booth from which Stage Manager Lauren Heney is calling the cues.

“Everybody here?” Larsen-Shine asks Sherman. He confirms that the orchestra is assembled and ready for Act II. “Everyone in the pit is ready to rock,” she informs Heney.

A few seconds later, the house lights above Sherman’s head dim, he raises his arm, signaling the orchestra to get ready, takes a breath, and drops his hand. The orchestra begins. As the curtain lightly swooshes open, the weasels and stoats are already cackling and cavorting, energetically launching the big number that opens the second act. Though the lights are low in the orchestra pit, the lamps over each music stand make the music books glow in the dark, mysteriously illuminating the concentrating faces of the players.

So far, so good.

As conceived by Miller, some of the show’s action takes place in the audience, with characters appearing in the aisles or walking along the orchestra pit wall right in front of the first row of seats. From the pit, were anyone to look up from their music, the top-halves of Rat and Mole and Otter and Toad and Badger can occasionally be seen. As the opening number gives way to a comedic duet between Toad and the jailer’s daughter (Katie Foster), the remainder of the act proceeds, zooming and zipping through narrow escapes, loving reunions, spirited rescues and battles, before the story comes to a rousing conclusion with a full-cast reprise of the stirring first act song that is, in some ways, the heart of the whole show.

“And as our journeys end ... I hope all rifts can mend ... On love you can depend ... A friend is still a friend!”

All that’s left is the final fanfare, the curtain call and actor bows, and the playing of the exit music. And with that, the final dress of “The Wind in the Willows” ends.

“Thanks everyone!” Sherman tells the orchestra. “See you tomorrow, same time, for opening night!”

One by one, the actors ‒ freshly shed of their animal attire ‒ make their way to the sound board in the auditorium to surrender their portable microphones, which all of them wear beneath their costumes, a tiny flexible mic taped to the side of their heads during the show. Lovato collects and stores them carefully. Before tomorrow night’s show, the batteries in each pack will be replaced.

“I’m happy. That was pretty solid,” says Sherman, also now entering the auditorium for a post-rehearsal meeting with Miller. “The cast is exhausted. It’s been a long week, but this was really strong. I think they are all just ready for an audience. That will get their energy up.”

That and a good night’s sleep, which Miller encourages everyone to get, if possible.

Twenty hours later, everyone is right back here.

It is Friday, May 3. Opening night. The show begins in 90 minutes. The first 45 of those minutes will include re-donning and testing the mics, costuming and makeup, stretching, tuning, warming up voices and dealing with any pre-curtain jitters. Just before the vocal warm-ups onstage, Sherman addresses the cast and orchestra one last time.

“Happy opening everybody!” he says, standing high in the pit. “You’ve worked your asses off to get here‒ and now you have to keep working your asses off, through the next nine performances. Keep your energy up, and don’t be distracted by the audience. You know the music. You know your characters and your moves and what you have to do. Whatever happens, you are ready for it. This is a beautiful show. This show speaks for itself. So, just have fun. You are all amazing. You are ready. Let’s bring it tonight!”

Even Sherman, with all of his experience, is not immune to opening night nervousness.

“Oh, I definitely get nervous. It’s a lot of pressure, so I just breathe through it to keep my adrenaline in check,” he says, making his way to the pit as the house manager signals to open the auditorium to the audience. “I mean, if something goes wrong, and I’m not on top of it, it’s all over. And this is live theater, right? We have to be ready for anything. If there’s any sort of mistake or weird thing, if someone forgets a line or forgets their music, I have to scramble to keep up. I’ve had shows where an actor has skipped ahead 20 measures, and I have to jump with them, all while signaling the orchestra to jump along, all while making it look as seamless as possible for the audience. Usually, the audience doesn’t know anything unusual happened at all. That’s when I know I’ve done a good job ‒ when no one knows anything went wrong.”

Of course, there are some things that even Sherman cannot control.

After a triumphant first act, about 20 minutes into Act II ‒ as a chorus of field mice serenade Mole and Rat with a charming wassailing song ‒ the sound board suddenly locks up in the middle of the number, freezing the mic levels. Lovato cannot make anyone louder or softer. After a minute, during which the cast gamely proceeds, Johnson steps out from the wings to stop the show. Her voice no competition for all the singing rodents, Graham, who has just entered as the Badger, firmly commands, “Hold!”

Everyone freezes in place. The Badger has spoken.

“I’m sorry, we are having technical difficulties Johnson says. ”We will take a short break and then start again.”

The curtain closes. Lights come up in the audience. Miller ‒ who estimates she’s seen more than 200 opening nights, either as artistic director, actor, director or theatergoer ‒ rises from her seat and quickly moves to confer with Heney and the sound technicians. Working rapidly, the tech team reboots and resets the system. In about five minutes, announcement is made in the lobby and in the house that the show is ready to resume, there is a smattering of clapping, and Miller returns to her seat. With a broad smile, she claps along, then spreads her arms as if to encompass the audience, the cast and crew, the orchestra, the entire theatrical art form.

“Right? This is live theater, everybody!”

In response, the whole audience warmly applauds. There are a few cheerful whoops. The lights dim, the curtains open, and the show continues as if nothing had happened at all. What Sherman told the cast earlier tonight is now on clear display. Their hard work has paid off.

This team of artists is clearly ready for anything.

“And as our journeys end ... on love you can depend ... A friend is still a friend!”

A smooth 35-minutes later, the orchestra and cast of characters ‒ from sneaky weasels to impetuous toads to bougie bunnies to (literally) show-stopping badgers ‒ play and sing the show to its conclusion. There is a lively standing ovation. There are bows, the final curtain, and the exit music. Out in the lobby ‒ surrounded on all sides by the over-sized photos of past shows looking down from the walls ‒ a significant number of audience members wait for the cast to appear.

When they do ‒ some still wearing their animal-nose makeup ‒ the tired-but-happy performers are treated to another round of applause.

It is now time for a toast. After gratefully praising the technical team for responding so quickly to the earlier system crash, Miller sincerely commends the show’s cast and musicians.

“I am super impressed with how they came back and picked up where they left off, like the pros they are,” she says. “What we do is hard. Everyone who comes to a live theater performance has a unique experience, and that experience is one-of-a-kind, never had again exactly like that by anyone else. I find that thrilling. It’s why I love theater. It’s why we do this.”

She lifts her glass.

“A toast to all the artists involved with this show,” she says. “It’s been a privilege from the moment we started to work with these kind, loving, hard-working, dedicated, talented, magnificent people. I love each and every one of you.”

One by one, she names all of the designers and creators who worked on the show.

“And ... where’s Lucas? Lucas Sherman. I don’t think he’s here yet,” Miller says. “I want to especially thank our musical director, who was huge in the casting of this show, who brought the show to me two or three years ago, who helps everyone to sound wonderful. A big toast to Lucas Sherman.”

As it so happens, after a brief appearance in the lobby several minutes ago, Sherman has left, slipping out the back door with the musicians. After so many hours, days, weeks and months, having generously shared his knowledge, thoughts and experiences, having worked tirelessly to bring this enormous enterprise to its opening night, Sherman leaves with no final pronouncements, no closing words.

True to form, he’s letting the show speak for itself.

