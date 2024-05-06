“Everybody here?” Larsen-Shine asks Sherman. He confirms that the orchestra is assembled and ready for Act II. “Everyone in the pit is ready to rock,” she informs Heney.

A few seconds later, the house lights above Sherman’s head dim, he raises his arm, signaling the orchestra to get ready, takes a breath, and drops his hand. The orchestra begins. As the curtain lightly swooshes open, the weasels and stoats are already cackling and cavorting, energetically launching the big number that opens the second act. Though the lights are low in the orchestra pit, the lamps over each music stand make the music books glow in the dark, mysteriously illuminating the concentrating faces of the players.

So far, so good.

As conceived by Miller, some of the show’s action takes place in the audience, with characters appearing in the aisles or walking along the orchestra pit wall right in front of the first row of seats. From the pit, were anyone to look up from their music, the top-halves of Rat and Mole and Otter and Toad and Badger can occasionally be seen. As the opening number gives way to a comedic duet between Toad and the jailer’s daughter (Katie Foster), the remainder of the act proceeds, zooming and zipping through narrow escapes, loving reunions, spirited rescues and battles, before the story comes to a rousing conclusion with a full-cast reprise of the stirring first act song that is, in some ways, the heart of the whole show.

“And as our journeys end ... I hope all rifts can mend ... On love you can depend ... A friend is still a friend!”

All that’s left is the final fanfare, the curtain call and actor bows, and the playing of the exit music. And with that, the final dress of “The Wind in the Willows” ends.

“Thanks everyone!” Sherman tells the orchestra. “See you tomorrow, same time, for opening night!”

One by one, the actors ‒ freshly shed of their animal attire ‒ make their way to the sound board in the auditorium to surrender their portable microphones, which all of them wear beneath their costumes, a tiny flexible mic taped to the side of their heads during the show. Lovato collects and stores them carefully. Before tomorrow night’s show, the batteries in each pack will be replaced.

“I’m happy. That was pretty solid,” says Sherman, also now entering the auditorium for a post-rehearsal meeting with Miller. “The cast is exhausted. It’s been a long week, but this was really strong. I think they are all just ready for an audience. That will get their energy up.”

That and a good night’s sleep, which Miller encourages everyone to get, if possible.

Twenty hours later, everyone is right back here.

It is Friday, May 3. Opening night. The show begins in 90 minutes. The first 45 of those minutes will include re-donning and testing the mics, costuming and makeup, stretching, tuning, warming up voices and dealing with any pre-curtain jitters. Just before the vocal warm-ups onstage, Sherman addresses the cast and orchestra one last time.

“Happy opening everybody!” he says, standing high in the pit. “You’ve worked your asses off to get here‒ and now you have to keep working your asses off, through the next nine performances. Keep your energy up, and don’t be distracted by the audience. You know the music. You know your characters and your moves and what you have to do. Whatever happens, you are ready for it. This is a beautiful show. This show speaks for itself. So, just have fun. You are all amazing. You are ready. Let’s bring it tonight!”

Even Sherman, with all of his experience, is not immune to opening night nervousness.

“Oh, I definitely get nervous. It’s a lot of pressure, so I just breathe through it to keep my adrenaline in check,” he says, making his way to the pit as the house manager signals to open the auditorium to the audience. “I mean, if something goes wrong, and I’m not on top of it, it’s all over. And this is live theater, right? We have to be ready for anything. If there’s any sort of mistake or weird thing, if someone forgets a line or forgets their music, I have to scramble to keep up. I’ve had shows where an actor has skipped ahead 20 measures, and I have to jump with them, all while signaling the orchestra to jump along, all while making it look as seamless as possible for the audience. Usually, the audience doesn’t know anything unusual happened at all. That’s when I know I’ve done a good job ‒ when no one knows anything went wrong.”

Of course, there are some things that even Sherman cannot control.

After a triumphant first act, about 20 minutes into Act II ‒ as a chorus of field mice serenade Mole and Rat with a charming wassailing song ‒ the sound board suddenly locks up in the middle of the number, freezing the mic levels. Lovato cannot make anyone louder or softer. After a minute, during which the cast gamely proceeds, Johnson steps out from the wings to stop the show. Her voice no competition for all the singing rodents, Graham, who has just entered as the Badger, firmly commands, “Hold!”