It’s Gravenstein Apple Fair weekend

Although not exactly Petaluma, the Gravenstein Apple Fair was such a huge part of our childhood growing up here locally, that it feels like a regular part of Petaluma life each summer. The festival is sponsored by Sonoma County Farm Trails and will be held at Ragle Park in Sebastopol this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12 and 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be live music all weekend as well as plenty of Gravenstein apple-related booths, plus a kid’s area and apple and ag-themed contests, apple juggling, caramel apple eating, apple pie eating, apple costume and, of course, an apple pie contest. Additionally, American AgCredit is sponsoring the Ag Games, an all-ages, fun-for-all set of games and competitions, from sack races to egg and spoon races to tractor pedal pulls. There will also be watermelon weightlifting, corn shucking, a rooster crowing contest and an ugly produce beauty pageant. For those who prefer cerebral games to competitions, there will be hands-on fun such as seed identification and bean guessing. And with over two dozen food vendors, plus just about every regional cider maker you can think of, guests certainly will not go home hungry or thirsty. There will also be craft beer and wine available. Don’t miss out on a piece of apple pie from world famous Mom’s Apple Pie while you are there. For detailed information about all the festivities and to purchase tickets in advance, visit gravensteinapplefair.com.

Gravenstein’s lived in large quantities in my father’s work vehicle when I was a kid. Once the harvest was on, he usually had four or five crates stacked behind the driver’s seat so that he could reach around and grab one whenever he wanted and would usually make it through them all before the bottom crate had gone south. His apple core would go flying out the front passenger side window, so there was always a bit of risk in claiming “shotgun” before entering my dad’s vehicles. And just for fun (for him), it was the passenger’s responsibility to notice that he had started eating an apple and get that window down in ample time, otherwise you would end up with a very messy window and a lap full of apple pulp.

Stockhome’s Crayfish Party is not to be missed. (Photo: Houston Porter)

Crayfish Party

Stockhome still has tickets available for their Crayfish Party on Saturday, Aug. 19, with seatings at both noon and 5 p.m., and pricing for both adults and children. Crayfish parties are a summer Swedish tradition and after attending last year’s Stockhome party, we can see why. Not only is it quite festive, but the crayfish are delicious, especially when offered in several different preparations by Swedish chef and Stockhome owner Roberth Sundell. Tickets can be found on Stockhome’s website, at stockhomepetaluma.com.

The Petaluma Woman's Club

Garden Party

The Petaluma Woman’s Club is mixing things up a bit this year by holding their yearly scholarship party as a garden party at the beautiful and history downtown home of PWC member Susy Muscatell. The event is Friday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. “Join us for an enchanting evening as we celebrate the potential of the next generation of young women of Petaluma and raise the funds to provide scholarships to our high school graduates.” Tickets include dinner and refreshments, as well as games, socializing and live music. There will also be a silent auction. Food will be provided by Cocina Danzon, serving South American arepas, in beef, chicken or veggie, along with fries and salad. And Bruno the three-wheeled Piaggio Ape scooter/truck will be pouring bubbly from Korbel. Visit petalumawomansclub.com for tickets.

The Canton in Petaluma will be closed for vacation. (JULI LEDERHAUS FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)

Vacation Plans

Thank you to Petaluma Foodie’s admin Amy Malaise for posting a recent reminder that The Canton Chinese restaurant will closed for their annual vacation starting Aug. 8, and will reopen on Sept. 5. The restaurant business is a tough one and so we love to see family-run operations taking well-deserved vacations, and unbeknownst to many, August can be a very slow month, what with many folks being out of town for end of summer vacations, and because of the hustle and bustle of getting the kids back into school. The family is traveling back home to see their parents and we wish them a safe trip.

Boeuf Bourguignon with Egg Noodle from the Family Meal in Petaluma. (Photo: Sonoma Family Meal)

Meal Deal

Sonoma Family Meal has opened reservations for their Fall Cycle #1 meal subscription, which are available for pick-up both in Petaluma and Santa Rosa on Tuesdays, between 5 and 6:30 p.m., from Aug. 29 through Oct. 3. We have personal experience with these meals and so can attest that their estimate that these meals will feed four people is an understatement. For just the two of us, it ends up giving us leftover lunches for the rest of the week, and the menu is always innovative, locally sourced and delicious. Meals are available in either meat or vegetarian and can be ordered gluten-free. Visit sonomafamilymeal.org for more information and to sign up. They limit their reservations so grab yours sooner rather than later.