It’s Kite Day in Petaluma, this afternoon at Steamer Landing Park

A few years ago, some kite-loving Petalumans decided to declare one weekend in May to be Petaluma Kite Day, and officially proposed that anyone with a kite should bring it to Steamer Landing Park between 2-4 p.m., for a day of fresh air and high-flying fun.

Last year, of course, at this time, the parks were closed.

Well, with COVID-19 transitions down due to warmer weather and a partially vaccinated public, Petaluma Kit Day is back, on Sunday, May 16, once again from 2-4 p.m. at Steamer Landing Park (6 Copeland St., where the Rivertown Revival is normally held). Aqus Cafe, ever the supporter of juggling, kites and other gravity-defying activities, is the sponsor of this event.

If you don’t have your own personal tethered, cloth-or-paper based aircraft with wing surfaces designed to create lift and soar on the wind, then, you know, get one. Or make one. Then, as the poster suggests, bring a picnic and a (vaccinated) friend, and get ready to raise your colors high over Petaluma.