‘It’s my passion,“ says local maker of butterfly earrings

This is the sixth in a series profiling vendors at Petaluma’s farmers markets, from the growers and sellers of produce to craftspeople and other artists.

When sunlight strikes Nikki Ryan’s jewelry display at the Petaluma Farmers Market, it catches the bright gleam of metal, the colorful glow of beads and the shimmer of earrings as a light breeze moves them gently back and forth.

Ryan, 39, was a student at Santa Rosa Junior College when she discovered the joy of beads 20 years ago. It was, if you will, love at first bead.

“I dove right in,” Ryan says with a smile. “I worked in the bead industry for 12 years, traveling and selling beads.”

Even when she traveled, she was making jewelry on the side. That changed seven years ago, when she was able to start making jewelry full time. Perhaps the most eye-catching part of her work are the butterfly wing earrings.

Butterflies are important, powerful symbols of life in a number of cultures. Butterfly wing jewelry has a long history and was popular from the late 1800s up to the 1960s. It’s gaining popularity again, thanks to sustainable butterfly farms located around the world. Ryan was intrigued when she saw these at trade shows.

“But,” she said, “they were set under glass, so they were heavy – and expensive.”

Because she works best hands-on, she began experimenting.

“I’m entirely self-taught,” Ryan said. “And it’s trial and error.”

Eventually she discovered how to showcase the wings in a lightweight manner. She emphasized how important it is to her to use only ethically sourced, cruelty-free butterflies. Some are raised in vivariums, others live their brief lives in flower gardens. Wings are harvested only after the butterfly’s death.

Conversation pauses as a group of shoppers and browsers arrive. There’s a chorus of “beautiful,” “unique” and “special” from them when they see the fluttering earrings.

“It’s so sparkly,” says a smiling, brown-eyed 9-year-old, touching a shimmery ring featuring a tiny unicorn.

Ryan, a Petaluma resident, says she does two weekly markets.

“I enjoy the sense of community here,” she said. “It’s nice to see people pass through. And I love that it’s local.”

She also enjoys the market’s friendly staff.

Ryan’s weekends are reserved for festivals and bigger craft events:, recently working the popular Rivertown Revival.

“I like to stay local – between Healdsburg and San Rafael,” she said.

Ryan admits she never stops working.

“Because it’s not just my livelihood, it’s my passion,” she said. “I could live a thousand years and not have time to make everything I want to. I never get tired of this.”