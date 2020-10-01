It’s never too late too learn

At age 69, Phyllis Tajii, is living her childhood dream.

Each weekend morning, she drives 10 minutes from the East Side of Petaluma to Hoofbeats Stables, Jenny Alphin’s horse farm perched on a slope of Sonoma Mountain. When Tajii pulls up, the eight horses are waiting by the fence.

They know it’s breakfast time.

They watch Tajii’s every move as she gets out of the car and enters the feed shack. She comes out with a wheelbarrow of hay, which she scatters for them. Soon after, the happy sound of equine munching fills the air. Tajii strokes TC, an elderly rescue mare who has a stiff back leg.

“TC likes me scratching her back where she can’t quite reach,” Tajii shows me, as she murmurs “good girl.”

When Tajii retired at age sixty, she started taking riding lessons at Hoofbeat Stables. She’d previously worked at Sonoma State University in academic records for many years.

“For the first time in my life, I had more time,” Tajii explained, though she didn’t slow down much. She serves on the Japanese American Citizens League board, works with the Peace Crane Project on nuclear issues, and attends meetings for Petaluma Community Relations Council and United in Kindness. Before the pandemic, she also volunteered in the kitchen at COTS (Committee on the Shelterless).

Tajii’s love of horses goes back to her childhood in the 1950s when horses made frequent appearances in children’s popular culture. She read all the horse themed books she could get her hands on and seldom missed Saturday TV shows like “Fury,” which featured a young boy and his horse.

“The horse and the boy would fight crimes and save the day on every episode,” she reminisced. “I wanted to ride a horse into the sunset like Roy Rogers. I used to beg my dad for a horse, but he always said no.” At the time, she didn’t understand why. “They just eat grass, it won’t cost anything,” she tried to convince him.

Tajii spent her early childhood on a 10-acre farm in San Jose. Not long before, her parents had been among 100,000-plus Japanese Americans incarcerated by the U.S. government during World War II. They were sent to Poston War Relocation Center in Arizona for four years. As a result, the family lost most of their possessions, including their valuable farming equipment. After the war, they had to start over.

“It was difficult for my dad to find a good job,” Tajii reflected.

Her father, Genjo Tajii, worked as a farmhand in the Central Valley, though the pay was low. Eventually, he borrowed money to buy the farm in San Jose and grew prunes and strawberries.

During that time, the family suffered heartbreaking losses.

When Tajii was in second grade, her younger sister passed away. Later, her little brother died at birth.

“Mom got depressed,” she recalled. “Dad worked hard but was not able to pay back the loan.”

He had to give up the farm. The family moved to Sonoma County in 1964 when Tajii’s father found a job with a rose nursery in Santa Rosa. Her parents could not afford to buy her a horse, though she knew little of their financial hardship until years later, after her father died.

Riding and handling horses for the first time at age sixty did not translate into instant friendship or rapport with them, like on TV.

“I got bucked off of Wiz more than once,” she admits.

Wiz, short for Wizard, was the little red pony Alphin chose for Tajii, who struggled to identify herself as a leader.

“There were many times when I tried to get Wizard to move, and he would not budge. I was close to tears,” she recalls. Alphin taught her how to become a more confident leader. “If you don’t have a clear intention, they won’t follow you,” she told Tajii, who also learned the subtle ways horses communicate, like turning up an ear or a slight nod of the head.

Tajii believes her growing connection with horses has helped her to know herself better.

“The horses reflect what you are going through,” she explains, adding that horses are like coaches. “Being with them has helped me to become more present, to live more intentionally,” she says.

Tajii celebrates this fulfillment of her childhood dream, which has turned out to be much bigger than she thought. She’d longed to work with horses, but had no idea that they would also work with her.

