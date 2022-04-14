‘It’s not a disability’ says Petaluma man of dyslexia

To contribute to the campaign to fund the “lift Off’ scholarship program, visit GoFundMe.com . Tate can be contacted at liftoffscholarship@gmail.com.

For Petaluma’s Tate Barend, getting an education was no walk in the park. Diagnosed with dyslexia at an early age, the U.C. Berkeley graduate faced countless challenges while navigating his early school years. Today, through a scholarship program he created himself while still in high school, Barend is working to help students who face the same struggles and lack of academic support he often did.

“School was never easy,” he said. “I spent a lot of time on assignments that my other classmates took a lot less time with.”

Throughout his academic career, Barend found he had to apply himself with greater determination than many of his classmates just to complete his homework, but always knowing he wanted to go to university, he accepted the challenge wholeheartedly. He was in the 4th grade when his parents moved to Petaluma from the South Bay. While attending Petaluma schools, he developed an interest in athletics.

“I started with basketball, then soccer, and finally lacrosse, which I even played at Cal,” he said. “That, with my homework and helping with the animals and chores on my parent’s property, I didn’t have too much time for other hobbies.”

When asked if he found support among his teachers in the local school system, Tate was frank in his reply.

“Not really,” he said, allowing “There were a few teachers that were really understanding and patient with my dyslexia.”

Among them was a history teacher and his sports coach.

“Unfortunately a lot of them could be mean and just didn’t understand dyslexia,” he said. “They couldn’t understand that we learn and understand the academic world differently.”

When Tate was a senior, amid his advanced placement and study skills classes for entry into the University of California, he came upon the idea of creating a scholarship for students with learning disabilities who are aiming for college.

Recalled Barend, “My Mom said, ‘Well, you better start it now.’”

Using $500 of his own money, Barend created the “Lift Off” scholarship with help from the Petaluma Educational Foundation. Applicants submitted a resume explaining why they were applying for the scholarship, along with their scholastic achievements. The first recipient was Ben Hoffman, another student at Petaluma High.

“I really saw a lot of me in him,” said Barend, his voice filling with emotion. “He made it to San Francisco State University,” he added, with obvious pride.

The recipient’s family was so touched, they contacted Tate and offered to help run the scholarship while he was busy with school, also donating to the scholarship fund. Tate’s “Lift Off” scholarship is now awarded once a year and has been given to eight recipients so far, students who have gone on to attend various colleges and universities. On Wednesday, April 13, at a ceremony at Case Grande High School, Petaluma High student Katie Honey received the 2022 prize.

As for Barend, after high school, he attended and graduated from Santa Rosa Junior College, then landed at U.C. Berkeley studying Political Science and International Relations.

“I had a gap year where I traveled to China and took Political Science classes at Tsing-Hau University in Beijing,” he said. “I really learned a lot about the culture and differing world views.”

During his time abroad, Barend traveled to Russia aboard the Trans-Siberian railway to visit his family’s ancestral home in Yekaterinovk.

“My whole family fled during the Bolshevik Revolution,” he explained. “No one was left, but the villagers in that tiny place welcomed me and showed me around, saying I had been the only American to ever visit there.”

When Barend returned to the United States, he began working as a legislative intern with the Kamala Harris campaign. He eventually graduated from U.C. Berkeley during the 2020 pandemic closures. During his university time, Barend decided he wanted to expand the scope of his scholarship program to include a wider geographical area.

“I learned about the 10,000 Degrees Success Program, which not only provides a scholarship, but assigns a success counselor to help recipients through the University experience,” he said. “Right now, I’m trying to raise funds so I can provide a more substantial amount to scholarship winners. I’d really like to raise $10,000, so the scholarship can have a broader impact and can benefit more people with learning disabilities.”

Currrently, Tate is planning his next chapter in life, and is interested in climate action and environmental studies. Meanwhile, his work supporting those with dyslexia continues. In a video he made for the GoFundMe campaign, Barend points to the many highly accomplished figures who also struggled with dyslexia.

“There are countless examples of scientific minds, like Albert Einstein, entrepreneurs like Richard Branson, or social figures like Whoopi Goldberg, who have used their difference to make an impact on the world,” Barend relates in the video. That observation informs how he views his own dyslexia today.

“Really, it is not a disability,” he said. “It is an asset.”