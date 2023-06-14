If you know or take care of a dog that turns heads with its delightfully off-putting demeanor while out on a walk, your not-so-pretty pooch may still have a chance at global glory. The 2023 World’s Ugliest Dog Contest, taking place Friday, June 23 at the Sonoma-Marin Fair, has announced that opening remain for this year’s competition, and that application will not close until Wednesday, June 21.

“If you have a dog that is uniquely endearing, with too little hair, an abundance of wrinkles, an unusual nose, or a funny waddle, we want you to participate,” promises a media statement released on Wednesday morning. “The World's Ugliest Dog contest is a delightful celebration of lovable and adoptable dogs, embracing their imperfections.”

Tawny Tesconi, the CEO of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds and Event Center, points out that the annual event is about more than just celebrating the lovable nature of even the most aesthetically underwhelming doggies. There is a serious side to all the fun as well.

"While the World's Ugliest Dog contest embraces the endearing imperfections that make our dogs lovable, it's important to recognize that many of them are rescues from shelters and puppy mills,“ she said. ”Through the enjoyable and widely recognized nature of this competition, we aim to shed light on the importance of dog adoption. Dogs are cherished family members and deserve loving homes, irrespective of any physical distractions they may have."

The World's Ugliest Dog contest takes place on the fairgrounds’ Kiwanis Stage. Participating dogs are judged based on their “appearance, personality and interaction with the audience,” says the application. The first-place winner receives a $1500 check and a coveted trophy. The second and third-place winners get check for $200 and $150, respectively. Two special awards will also be presented – the Spirit Award (given to a dog and owner who have overcome obstacles or provided service to the community) and the People's Choice Award (determined by online voting), both prizes announced live at the event.

To enter your animal, dog owners must submit a high-resolution close-up photo of their canine, along with a biography (of the dog), a health certificate proving up-to-date vaccinations and a $10 entry fee. All entries must be received by Wednesday, June 21 at 5:00 p.m. PT.