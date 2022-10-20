How do we fix the Oscars? I mean, the Academy Awards. I’m not suggesting all people named Oscar need fixing.

Do people even care about the winners of the Oscars anymore? We get into “Oscar buzz” and “Oscar award season" – which I guess we are in right now because of all the ”Oscar bait“ movies being released, like ”Amsterdam,“ ”Till“ and ”Babylon“ – but does the general public care? The thing we mostly tend to take away from these award shows are the ”incidents.” Chris Rock getting slapped, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway getting the wrong envelope, John Travolta misreading Idina Menzel as Adele Dazeem (which, by the way, would make a good name for the right kind of rock band).

That's a nice selective sampling of “incidents” right there, and there are many more. That stuff is interesting. What about the winners? I feel like interest in the winners might be coming back as well. We've pushed out the heavy campaigning of people like by Harvey Weinstein, and there seems to be fewer Scientologists playing the game – you know, the gross abusers of Oscar season power.

I think nomination-wise and winner-wise, the competitive playing field feels more even. So now what? Just sit around and hope that people will somehow start caring more?

That seems to be the plan.

I know the general audience tends to not see the films that are nominated. Basically, why would the Academy nominate things like “Top Gun” and “Dr. Strange” if people are already flocking to theaters to see those movies? Maybe their strategy for nominating little-seen independent stuff is to help throw some attention to those filmmakers and their carefully-crafted creations.

That's just the current landscape, of course. There was a time when some of the highest grossing movies on the planet were also being nominated for Best Picture. Films like “Rocky” or “Kramer vs. Kramer” actually won ticket sales as well as statues. I could be wrong, but I don't think those movies had any explosions or multiverse-traveling wizards in them.

The last time the Best Picture winner was the top grossing film of the year was “Lord of the Rings Return of the King” and that was 2003.

Do things like “Spider-man” and “Star Wars: deserve Best Picture nominations? I'm not going to say yes, but I don't want to say no.

There isn't a lot of depth in those films, that’s for sure. They are like picture books, while many other films are like novels. The amount of dimension there is in a character like Daniel Plainview from "There Will Be Blood" is far more than whatever character-depth there is in superhero films. In “Blood,” Daniel Day-Lewis plays a man fueled by greed, pettiness and other unsorted emotions. Did he love his adopted son? Did he just use him? Did he truly feel scorned, or did he merely want control? That character does not ever really state how he feels. And because of it, that father-son relationship has so much more to it than the likes of Darth Vader.

I'd say, the Academy is on the right track for still caring about the correct things, like nuance and artistry. The films they pick generally are consistent in identifying and selecting masters of their craft.

So, what's the issue with the awards? Why doesn’t anyone watch them anymore?

I’ll tell you.

The Academy Awards are aired on ABC.

The network has locked in a contract to broadcast the Oscars until the year 2028. That's six more years of ABC worrying about their ratings, them deciding what to show, what to focus on, pushing for eye-candy hosts and presenters.

The Oscars need to be taken away from ABC.

Not forever, maybe, but the Super Bowl doesn't have these problems – because the super bowl rotates to different networks. It cannot become a monopoly. Each network wants to make the best of it when they have the Superbowl. ABC seems to as well, when the have the Superbowl, but there's no real incentive for them to do that with the Oscars, I guess.

Some people don’t watch the show, but do look up winners and speeches after the fact, to see what their favorite actor or director did. Which is weird, because the Super Bowl only features two teams and only one will win, and people still watch it, even if their favorite team isn’t playing. They just like the game and the razzle-dazzle and, you know, the show.

So why can't that happen with the Oscars? Who cares if your favorite was nominated. Let’s give people a show they will want to watch anyway.

It's time we all start an Oscar campaign, not for a particular film to win, but for the Oscars to somehow return to feeling like a winner.

Can we get Chris Rock and Will Smith to host next year?

That would get ratings.

Oliver Graves is an award-winning columnist and stand-up comic who’s been seen on America’s Got Talent. “Oliver’s World” runs the first and third Fridays of the month in the Argus-Courier. You can find out more at OliverGraves.com.