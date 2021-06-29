Subscribe

It’s Petaluma Educational Foundation Restaurant Raffle season

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
June 29, 2021, 4:15PM

The Petaluma Educational Foundation Restaurant Raffle is back, as is the annual PEF BASH, its big gala fundraiser, which had to go virtual last year. This year’s BASH will be held on Sept. 11 and if you have never been, you should really give it a go. It is a lot of fun and helps a great cause – kids, and their education. This year’s BASH is sure to be a doozie to make up for last year.

However, it’s the Restaurant Raffle that always gets my juices flowing. Contrary to popular belief, we actually do not eat out as often as we’d like and winning a restaurant raffle like this would certainly help satiate our hunger for more restaurant dining. PEF’s generous partner, W.K. McLellan is again underwriting this raffle that PEF can not only offer up a great prize to donors but can help support the restaurants in our community that have generously donated to PEF and its work all these years. Tickets are $20 each and offer a chance to win one of three prizes: $1,000, $500 or $250 worth of local restaurant gift certificates. The drawing will take place at the Bash. To purchase raffle or Bash tickets, call PEF at 778-4632.

PEF announced, “On Saturday, Sept. 11, PEF will host another legendary night benefiting the mission of PEF supporting all 12,000+ students attending the 38 TK-12 public, nonprofit and charter schools in the Petaluma area. Funding the Future of education has never been more important. PEF, which does not receive any government funding, is committed to ensuring that vital resources are available to all our schools. The annual PEF BASH provides the public an opportunity to hear first-hand how they can partner with others to continue to support the mission of the foundation. This year that message is no different. Now more than ever, our students need us.”

Bud’s Custom Meats is famous for its jerky, game meats and specialty marinades. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)
Bud's Fourth of July Jubilee

Bud’s Fourth of July Jubilee

Thanks to Chrissy Minick, we’ll be visiting Bud’s Custom Meats’ Independence Day celebration. According to the photo of the flier Chrissy shared, the event is slated for this Saturday, July 3, from noon to 2 p.m. out at the Petaluma Hill Road shop with free samples of their “newly perfected pulled pork.” They will also have their petting zoo open, along with Kona Ice offering shaved ice and ice cream. Wine Country Pellets will also be on hand demonstrating and giving out treats. There will also be tons of meat specials. If you haven’t yet, we highly recommend their marinated tri-tip, especially the Kahlua and Coffee Tri-Tip. They will also have a 3-pound beef jerky giveaway, with every purchaser getting an entry to win. Theirs really is some of the best beef jerky around. We used to hold “jerky time” at my old office, where a group of us would sample beef jerkies from all over. Of the probably 50 jerkies we tried over the years, including many customs and exotics, Bud’s consistently topped the scores. In fact, it’s so good that when we are sending out care packages to anyone from outside the area, we include a package of Bud’s jerky. For those of you that think you know addresses, Bud’s is located at 7750 Petaluma Hill Road in Penngrove, but I highly recommend using your GPS, or else just drive-up Petaluma Hill Road until you cross Railroad Ave and then look for the Bud’s sign on the right (east) side of the road.

Roy's Chicago Dogs at the Yard is an often overlooked gem. (ARGUS-COURIER FILE PHOTO)
Roy's Ribs

Roy’s Ribs

Nothing says Independence Day like the Penngrove Parade, however, that was canceled this year, so for us, it’s all about great barbecue this July Fourth. (By the way, the Chicken BBQ Drive-Thru that Penngrove held this past weekend to help raise funds for next year’s parade was phenomenal. The Penngrove Social Firemen really outdid themselves this year. That was some of the best chicken we’ve ever had.)

And when it comes to barbecue, Petaluma has some pretty good choices, including the often-forgotten Roy’s Chicago Dogs. Yup, Roy’s does more than just cook up dogs. A tasty half-secret, Roy’s has been turning out great brisket and ribs for several years now and is offering a special pre-order for this Sunday. Full racks are $40, halves are $20 with 8-ounce sides of potato salad and house slaw for $5 and $10 pints.

Co-owner/chef Chris Caudill quickly responded to inquiries with, “People can call 774-1574 or message us on our Facebook page. We are closed Tuesday and Wednesday, but I’ll check messages throughout the day. Thursday, Friday and Saturday customers can call between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and we will take the order. Customers can pick up their orders between 10 a.m. and noon on Sunday.”

Butcher Crown Roadhouse is known for its holiday barbecues. (Photo courtesy Butcher Crown Roadhouse)
More BBQ

More BBQ

And of course, for two other great barbecue options this weekend, don’t forget about Lombardi’s (this year’s winner of the People’s Choice Award for Best Barbecue) and Butcher Crown Roadhouse, who are actually friends with Roy’s, for those that think our restaurants all see each other as fierce competitors. Most know, like and support each other, because they all benefit from our town’s heightened culinary reputation. (And if you can catch Charlie’s Wine Country Deli on one of their monthly barbecue nights, you’ll sink your teeth into a real treat.)

Butcher Crown will offer Memphis-style baby-back ribs, using Duroc heritage breed pigs, Wednesday through Sunday, from noon until they sell out (which is usually pretty quick). They will also have some BBQ Bundle special, including pulled pork, chicken, ribs and sides, for the 4th of July, so check their social media for more information.

Chefs Stephane Saint Louis and Steven Vargas at Table Culture Provisions in Petaluma. (Photo by Jessi Conover)
Temporary closure

Temporary closure

Brunch on Sunday, June 27, was Table Culture Provisions’ last “pop-up” before they temporarily closed so that they can “regroup, refresh and come back stronger than ever.” TCP has been in the process of buying Wishbone’s location for several months now, and my understanding is that they were getting close to escrow when we visited for an absolutely amazing dinner several weeks ago. They posted to social media that they will be closed for the month of July to “upgrade the space and finalize the transition.” I would suspect that they want to finally tweak the space and will reopen in grand fashion soon. When they do, I will be running a feature article with plenty of tantalizing food photos and descriptions as our last meal there was one of the best we’ve ever had, anywhere. In the meantime, follow their social media pages, including tcprovisions on Facebook as they said they will be hosting “a series of events and farm to table sessions” during July.

Don Pancho’s is giving its staff Sunday, July 4, and Monday, July 5, off in order to celebrate Independence Day with their families.

Una Vida executive director Lynne Gordon Moquete and her army of volunteers will take the month of July off. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)
Una Vida executive director Lynne Gordon Moquete and her army of volunteers will take the month of July off. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)

After an incredibly busy pandemic, Lynne Gordon Moquette announced to her Facebook page, “After 15 months of non-stop work, volunteers and staff of Una Vida will be taking the month of July off. This is a much deserved/needed break. We have let all our current food recipients know of this, but wanted to let everyone know.” She pointed people in need to the Redwood Empire Food Bank, which often needs volunteers.

Finally, after an extremely hectic past 16 months, Petaluma Food Taxi decided to give their staff Sunday, July 4th off. So, if your Independence Day celebration revolved around ordering food for delivery, you will have to make other arrangements.

Heidi Reed orders the Petaluma chocolate bars that Petaluma Food Taxi is passing out. (Photo courtesy of Heidi Reed)
Petaluma chocolate bar

Petaluma chocolate bar

On a side note, while supplies last, Petaluma Food Taxi customers will receive a “PETALUMA” packaged chocolate bar with each order, courtesy of Heidi Reed. Heidi is the former owner of the Sweet Zone and is also a Realtor with Cunha Clarke Group with Compass Realty. I reached out to Heidi because I have a feeling others are going to want get some of these bars because they make for a great addition to any Petaluma-themed gift pack.

“I am working on getting more bars, crossing my fingers I can,” Heidi tells me. “But even if it’s not the bars, I have plans to continue working with Nick and PFT on some other fun promotions. I truly have a love for this community and our small town, Petaluma. I don’t want to see any more small businesses close or even struggle to stay open. I want to use my platform as a Realtor to not only help others find their home in our community, but to also support and recognize the small businesses in our area. My goal is to keep the connections I have made with other small business owners and work together in whatever creative ways we can come up with.”

At the Marketplace

We now have at least a partial list of vendors for this Saturday’s (July 3) Petaluma Gap Marketplace, being held in the Hotel Petaluma ballroom, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each month’s market has new and returning vendors, which this month’s including, Designs by Deb, Vera's Creations, Pane de Vero bakery, Stella's Table, Trade Secret’s gourmet food boxes, Caggiano Sausages, Caryl B fragrances and lotions, Petaluma Toffee, Eva's Delights truffles, Ronda's Fine Foods romanesco sauce, Kandila by Jen, LALA's Jam Bar and Miss Lillian’s dog biscuits.

Salmon season

Back at it again, Jonathan Jackson is a local fisherman out of Bodega Bay who sells salmon direct. He sold out quickly last week, but posted to social media that he should have more king salmon available this Wednesday or Thursday. He also revealed that although prices have been a bit high, due to a big catch this past week, prices have come down quite a bit for some of the highest quality fish around. Message him through Facebook for more information on how to order.

