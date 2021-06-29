It’s Petaluma Educational Foundation Restaurant Raffle season

The Petaluma Educational Foundation Restaurant Raffle is back, as is the annual PEF BASH, its big gala fundraiser, which had to go virtual last year. This year’s BASH will be held on Sept. 11 and if you have never been, you should really give it a go. It is a lot of fun and helps a great cause – kids, and their education. This year’s BASH is sure to be a doozie to make up for last year.

However, it’s the Restaurant Raffle that always gets my juices flowing. Contrary to popular belief, we actually do not eat out as often as we’d like and winning a restaurant raffle like this would certainly help satiate our hunger for more restaurant dining. PEF’s generous partner, W.K. McLellan is again underwriting this raffle that PEF can not only offer up a great prize to donors but can help support the restaurants in our community that have generously donated to PEF and its work all these years. Tickets are $20 each and offer a chance to win one of three prizes: $1,000, $500 or $250 worth of local restaurant gift certificates. The drawing will take place at the Bash. To purchase raffle or Bash tickets, call PEF at 778-4632.

PEF announced, “On Saturday, Sept. 11, PEF will host another legendary night benefiting the mission of PEF supporting all 12,000+ students attending the 38 TK-12 public, nonprofit and charter schools in the Petaluma area. Funding the Future of education has never been more important. PEF, which does not receive any government funding, is committed to ensuring that vital resources are available to all our schools. The annual PEF BASH provides the public an opportunity to hear first-hand how they can partner with others to continue to support the mission of the foundation. This year that message is no different. Now more than ever, our students need us.”

Bud’s Custom Meats is famous for its jerky, game meats and specialty marinades. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Bud’s Fourth of July Jubilee

Thanks to Chrissy Minick, we’ll be visiting Bud’s Custom Meats’ Independence Day celebration. According to the photo of the flier Chrissy shared, the event is slated for this Saturday, July 3, from noon to 2 p.m. out at the Petaluma Hill Road shop with free samples of their “newly perfected pulled pork.” They will also have their petting zoo open, along with Kona Ice offering shaved ice and ice cream. Wine Country Pellets will also be on hand demonstrating and giving out treats. There will also be tons of meat specials. If you haven’t yet, we highly recommend their marinated tri-tip, especially the Kahlua and Coffee Tri-Tip. They will also have a 3-pound beef jerky giveaway, with every purchaser getting an entry to win. Theirs really is some of the best beef jerky around. We used to hold “jerky time” at my old office, where a group of us would sample beef jerkies from all over. Of the probably 50 jerkies we tried over the years, including many customs and exotics, Bud’s consistently topped the scores. In fact, it’s so good that when we are sending out care packages to anyone from outside the area, we include a package of Bud’s jerky. For those of you that think you know addresses, Bud’s is located at 7750 Petaluma Hill Road in Penngrove, but I highly recommend using your GPS, or else just drive-up Petaluma Hill Road until you cross Railroad Ave and then look for the Bud’s sign on the right (east) side of the road.

Roy's Chicago Dogs at the Yard is an often overlooked gem. (ARGUS-COURIER FILE PHOTO)

Roy’s Ribs

Nothing says Independence Day like the Penngrove Parade, however, that was canceled this year, so for us, it’s all about great barbecue this July Fourth. (By the way, the Chicken BBQ Drive-Thru that Penngrove held this past weekend to help raise funds for next year’s parade was phenomenal. The Penngrove Social Firemen really outdid themselves this year. That was some of the best chicken we’ve ever had.)

And when it comes to barbecue, Petaluma has some pretty good choices, including the often-forgotten Roy’s Chicago Dogs. Yup, Roy’s does more than just cook up dogs. A tasty half-secret, Roy’s has been turning out great brisket and ribs for several years now and is offering a special pre-order for this Sunday. Full racks are $40, halves are $20 with 8-ounce sides of potato salad and house slaw for $5 and $10 pints.

Co-owner/chef Chris Caudill quickly responded to inquiries with, “People can call 774-1574 or message us on our Facebook page. We are closed Tuesday and Wednesday, but I’ll check messages throughout the day. Thursday, Friday and Saturday customers can call between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and we will take the order. Customers can pick up their orders between 10 a.m. and noon on Sunday.”