It’s ‘tulip time’ at the Petaluma Farmers Market

We’ve waved goodbye to January and moved into the shortest month, February, home of Valentine’s Day and most colorfully, the beginning of flower season with all its sweet-smelling beauty.

That’s where Crane Creek Growers comes in.

The family business– run by the father-and-son duo of Tom and Jake Turner – has been offering flowers for the past dozen years in Sonoma County, including Petaluma’s Tuesday morning farmers market.

Right now, Jake said with a grin, “It’s tulip time.” Also recently available were cheery daffodils, fragrant narcissus and colorful ranunculus. As the months pass, Jake continued, their offerings will include lilies, hydrangeas, sunflowers and peonies. Additionally, during the summer, they’ll also have produce for good eating as well as good smelling.

The Turners’ roots are deep in the floriculture field, Jake said. Tom began growing flowers in the 1960s in San Diego.

“It was a booming flower town,” he said.

In 2010, after economic shifts and life changes, Tom moved north and bought an old chicken ranch in Penngrove. Jake soon followed.

“I needed a change and Sonoma County grew on me,” he said.

In addition to enjoying and selling at farmers markets, Jake said he’s become part of the local arts scene, acting onstage – including an appearance as Carl Perkins in 6th Street Playhouse’s 2019 production of “Million Dollar Quartet” – and performing in cover and rock bands.

While Crane Creek Growers isn’t open to the public, as well as offering their wares at a number of farmers markets in the area, they have also provided flowers for special occasions, such as wedding and baby showers. Asked what he enjoys most about the market, Jake was enthusiastic.

“I love the people,” he said. “They’re from all different walks of life. I like the routine. And here, we see babies grow up, we get to know people.”

Sometimes, he went on, he and his dad wonder why they didn’t tap into the farmers market scene sooner.

“If there’s a scene to be in,” he said, “the farmers market is one of the most pleasant.”

Finally, if you need an excuse to buy flowers for yourself or a friend, another local flower farmer, Graton’s Hedda Brorstrom, spoke on what we might call “flower power,” saying, “Studies have been done on happiness – seeing what happens when bouquets are placed in homes and workplaces. People tip more when there are flowers. Flowers make people happy.”

Flowers are often a part of special occasions, especially when we don’t have words to express ourselves, Brorstrom added.

“The flowers will speak for you,” she said, “and be there to remind the person they were thinking of you.”

The Petaluma Farmers Market happens 10 a.m. to 1:30p.m. on Tuesdays, rear round, at Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd.