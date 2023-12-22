‘I’ve always loved ravens,’ says ‘Mischief’ author

Sonoma County writer B.F. Vega is no stranger to the pages of the Argus-Courier, having become a frequent contributor to our Community section. In October, she served as the judge for this year’s annual Scary Fiction Contest, a role she is well-suited to having written and published numerous scary stories herself. This year, we asked Vega to turn her imagination to the holidays and share a fictional tale set in the winter. Her contribution, a delightful mythological mashup titled “’Twas the Night Before Mischief,” is the 2023 Holiday Fiction offering.

It features numerous references to mythological figures and stories from around the world. To help set some context and give a bit of background for the story, we had a conversation with Vega about her creative process. In response to the suggestion that her story might send some readers down a few research-related rabbit holes on WIkipedia, she agreed, adding that this would not be a bad things at all.

Vega: I’m very pro “Rabbit Holes on Wikipedia.” It’s how I spend most of my life.

Argus-Courier: When did you write this story? The concept of Coyote and Raven running a consultancy business to spread mischief seems like something that you might have been developing for a while before we asked you to contribute a tale for this year.

Vega: Yes. I wrote this particular story in August or September of this year, when you asked me to come up with a story for this year. I’d already had most of a Coyote and Raven Christmas story, but I hadn’t finished it. So that gave me the motivation to dig in and get it done.

Argus-Courier: How did you develop the idea for this story?

Vega: This piece is actually one of 11 short stories and one full-length play, called “C & R Consulting,” which all feature recurring characters. The play came first. It was a collaboration between Martin Gilbertson and I. The trickster characters of Coyote and Raven are very much based on our own personalities.

Argus-Courier: Which one are you?

Vega: Oh, I’m Raven. Martin is Coyote. After writing the play, I came up with some short stories based on those characters. A friend of mine was the literary editor of the Lake County Bloom at the time, and we talked about running a serial about Raven and Coyote, so I started writing, but it ended up never happening. I don’t know if the play will ever end up happening, though Martin is revising it now, but with this one complete, the stories are now all done.

Argus-Courier: What is your relationship to the Raven and Coyote characters? When did you first become interested in them and what do they mean to you, personally?

Vega: I have always been a darkling at heart, very interested in the darker side of Goth culture, and all of that. I’ve always loved ravens. I like that they’re obnoxious. I like that the Kingdom of England will fall if the ravens ever leave the Tower of London. And I like how predominant they are in the mythologies of all the northern lands. You find them all across the Arctic Circle, where ravens are harbingers and psychopomps and prophets. In many Northern European cultures, they are death symbols. In Norse mythology, they are the ones that come and choose which fallen soldiers are claimed by which gods, whether they go to Hell or Valhalla. They almost always are know-it-alls, with a tendency to have their curiosity get them in trouble. So, what’s not to like about ravens?

Coyote, of course ‒ my Coyote ‒ is based on the Aztec coyote figure of Huēhuecoyōtl. There is a trickster Coyote in Native American culture, obviously. The coyote figure in the Aztec culture ‒ which is my heritage, a mixed Mexican-Aztec heritage ‒ is a very different manifestation the coyote. Huēhuecoyōtl, as compared to the other Aztec gods, which are all huge all-powerful beings that pretty much despise humanity. Those gods all had priests. Huēhuecoyōtl never had priests. The way you worshiped Huēhuecoyōtl was to become a musician. He was the god of theater, in a lot of ways.

Argus-Courier: What is it you are hoping your readers will get out of this story?

Vega: Well, my goal and what I actually accomplished are probably two different things, but one of the reasons I use Coyote and Raven so much is that I love the concept of teaching history and teaching culture through story. That’s why I do theater. It’s a way to get people to pay attention. It’s storytelling. It’s how we get people to learn things about our world. This story is pretty silly, but back to the thing about doing deep-dives on Wikipedia to look up these characters and references, this story, and the other C&R Consulting stories I’ve written, deal with a lot of lesser-known myths and stories, many of which we never hear in the U.S., or we only hear the Americanized versions of them.

I really just want people to have fun, and maybe learn something while they are doing it. It’s a kind of a trap, really. Lure them in with silliness and comedy, and leave them asking questions they really want to do some research to find the answers to.