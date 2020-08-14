Global traveler has had a world of fond memories

Harlan Osborne

In June 1941, the United States sensed it would only be a matter of time before it became involved in a global war. The boys in Petaluma High’s graduating class knew they’d be required to serve in the military if war broke out, while many female students focused on business and clerical training so they could join the civilian work force.

Although she had no idea what lay ahead, Elsie Lavio took typing and shorthand classes at PHS, and after graduation moved to San Francisco and enrolled at Heald College’s United States Preparedness Program. It was designed to meet the government’s growing demand for trained workers in business and engineering. It was quite a departure from her childhood in Petaluma, where she grew up on a dairy and didn’t learn to speak English until attending the one-room Lincoln School.

Elsie’s father, Dazio Lavio, immigrated to California from Italy in 1906, at the age of 14. His brother Louis came over in 1913. It wasn’t long until Dazio was earning $15 a month milking cows for Joe Corda and Louis was milking for Maurice Mazza on San Antonio Road. The Lavio brothers went into partnership in 1920, operating a dairy in Hicks Valley and milking exclusively by hand. Nearby, on the Garzelli ranch, lived Maria Stefenoni, whom Dazio married in 1921. Two years later, Maria Lavio, who thought she was expecting one child, was very surprised when she delivered Elsie and her twin brother Leo, on July 20, 1923. The twins’ brothers, Louis and Hugo, were born later.

In 1938, the Lavios moved to a 320-acre ranch, straddling San Antonio Creek, on D Street Extension. Their ranch later became the scenic backdrop for the California Dairy Council’s happy cow commercials.

Elsie Lavio entered the workforce as a 19-year-old clerk-typist at the Presidio of San Francisco, in October 1942. Her yearly salary was $1,440. She worked in the Post’s transportation office and was later promoted to administrative assistant. She oversaw both the shipping of officers’ household goods when they were transferred to other army posts and the transfer of wounded soldiers to hospitals nearest their homes.

“This was a very interesting and busy period, as the army officers were being transferred from one post to another, especially the ones coming from posts in the Pacific,” remembered Elsie. “My job was to secure bids from local household movers to pack and ship the belongings of those transferred to the next destination.”

On weekends, she came home to visit the ranch and enjoy Sunday dinner, a tradition that continued throughout her adult life.

“I had the honor of meeting so many wonderful officers at the Presidio,” said Elsie, “including the commander of the Sixth Army, General Mark Clark, who presented me with a Meritorious Award in March, 1948, along with Admiral Jesse Olendorf and Fleet Admiral Chester Nimitz.”

She was earning $3,282 a year when she retired from the civil service in October 1948 to marry Jim Albertoni, a milk truck driver raised on a Nicasio dairy.

Jim started out transporting milk in cans before turning to tanker trucks. He then partnered with Bruno LaFranchi and Frank Matteri to form LMA Trucking, hauling milk to the Petaluma Cooperative Creamery until the creamery developed its own fleet of trucks. Elsie did the bookkeeping for the business, which bought out Bottarini Trucking in 1965 and expanded to the Sacramento Valley. Jim was once offered an opportunity to join his older brother, Leo, in the bar and restaurant business but chose to go into trucking instead. Leo Albertoni later owned and operated The Spa, across from the McNear Building on Petaluma Boulevard.

Elsie has lived in the same house for 68 years, close enough to McNear School to allow her children Linda and Richard to walk there, and convenient when she was president of the PTA. After Jim died in 1972, she accepted what she expected to be a temporary job with Don Ramatici Insurance.

“Don called and asked if I would come in and help out for two or three weeks,” she laughed. “I lasted for 17 years.”

She also began to traveling with groups and with her family. She’s seen Europe and Scandinavia, and most of the United States.

“I’ve been all over. I’ve traveled the world,” said Elsie, enthusiastically describing numerous countries she’s visited. “I’ve been to Italy more than 50 times and visited Lake Como, where my dad grew up and where I still have dozens of cousins.”

Active and still driving at 97, she volunteered at Petaluma Valley Hospital for more than 30 years, has belonged to the Native Daughters of the Golden West for 68 years and continues her membership with Sons of Italy, where her brother Leo earned a glowing reputation for his deep-pit barbecue.

