Jack London State Park seeks volunteers

Are you a fan of Jack London State Historic Parks, with its trails, historic buildings and world-class museum? Would you enjoy meeting visitors from around the world, sharing the legacy of Jack and Charmian London at their beloved Beauty Ranch in Glen Ellen?

The park is currently seeking volunteers to be trained in a variety of roles, including staffing the entrance station, working in the bookshop and visitor center, acting as docents in the museum, cottage and Wolf House, conducting tours, playing piano in the museum, assisting with park and trail maintenance, driving golf carts for those with accessibility needs, assisting with special events and working with the park’s Recycling Program team.

The next two-day training for all positions takes place at the park on April 7 and 14. from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., both days required.

Volunteers must commit to at least four hours per month, and as compensation receive a park pass.

To sign up for the training or to find out more contact sstmarie@jacklondonpark.com.