Jamison’s Roaring Donkey in Petaluma closes early after threat of gun violence

EMMA MOLLOY
THE PETALUMA ARGUS-COURIER
June 7, 2022, 7:56AM
The Petaluma Police Department was called to Jamison’s Roaring Donkey on Friday night after a customer threatened to shoot up the Kentucky Street watering hole. Out of an abundance of caution, several other downtown bars also closed their doors early.

The suspect was described as a tattooed Hispanic male wearing a white T-shirt, according to the police statement. He fled the scene before police arrival and remains unidentified. None of the bar staff witnessed the individual with a firearm. But still, law enforcement and the Roaring Donkey considered the threat credible enough to close the bar early to ensure safety.

Other local bars took the same precaution by shutting their doors to customers on a busy Friday night. An employee at The Hideaway said they closed the bar once they heard about the incident just a few doors down.

Police continued to patrol the downtown area for any suspicious activity. The investigation is ongoing and the Petaluma Police Department encourage anyone with further information to contact them at 707-778-4372.

Emma Molloy is an intern for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.

