Janet Cella a banking pioneer

Harlan Osborne

In a recent history-making event, Citibank announced it was promoting Jane Fraser to chief executive officer, shattering the so-called “glass ceiling,” the unofficial barrier to advancement affecting women and minorities. That was great news to the banking industry and particularly reassuring to Janet Papina Cella, a trendsetting former Wells Fargo bank manager who, during a 40-year career, skillfully climbed the corporate ladder to executive positions previously limited to men.

The rise to manager proved to be serendipitous for Cella, who grew up in Nicasio, where her parents, Bud and Augie Papina — together with Marcie and Joe Dentoni, her aunt and uncle —operated a bar and restaurant along with the town’s post office and switchboard. She attended Nicasio Grammar School and Marin Catholic High School and had planned on attending Heald College in San Francisco until local banker and family friend Henry Tomasini intervened, convincing her parents to let her train at Petaluma’s Crocker Bank. The bank’s assistant manager, Dave Traversi, hired her in 1962, as a $240 a month bookkeeper.

“When I started out, women were secretaries, tellers and bookkeepers, and men were the managers,” said Cella. “I didn’t have a college education. I did it one step at a time, from the ground up. When computers came in, the other bookkeepers became tellers. Since I was the newest,” she added, “I made the daily bakery run to pick up sweets for the staff.”

At Crocker, she met and married her supervisor, Harold Cella, a third-generation Petaluman. Since bank policy prevented them from working together, Janet transferred to the Northgate branch in San Rafael, where she was a vault teller and note teller before being trained as a supervisor. She became assistant manager at the Montecito branch and was the area market manager for four Marin county branches when Wells Fargo took over Crocker Citizens Bank in 1986. She welcomed the merger.

“I loved it,” said Cella. “Wells Fargo was known as a bank that supported the hiring of women and placing them in managerial positions. I was probably known more for helping women develop banking skills and for promoting them than anything else. I was responsible for bringing in more business. I loved developing relationships and trust with clients.”

Returning to manage Wells Fargo’s Petaluma branch in 1987, she joined the Petaluma Chamber of Commerce, where she received encouragement from chamber president Ned Davis to apply for membership in the Petaluma Rotary, which was considering allowing female members for the first time.

“To join Rotary, I had to give a speech introducing myself,” Cella said. “It was a positive that I was from Marin County. I was admitted in 1988, along with three other women, including former mayor Patty Hilligoss. It was all about participating in community affairs. I loved our weekly meetings at the Veterans Memorial Building where Gene Giorgetti’s Harvest Catering spoiled us all.”

Transferred to Santa Rosa in 1993, she managed the bank’s main branch until 1997, before finishing her career in Petaluma and retiring from banking in 2001. She then went to work as a bookkeeper for Craftsman Flooring for eight years and a private individual for another decade.

She and her husband, who died in 1998, loved to go trout fishing in the high sierra and traveling to places far and wide. “We were lucky we both enjoyed fishing and we were close to our families,” she said. “We were always family oriented.”

Cella and her partner, Andrew Martin, an experienced videographer who wanted to take an introspective look documenting various aspects of Petaluma history, interviewed 35 people in creating a four-episode project, “Petaluma Memories.” The videos, available on YouTube, include as subjects Helen Putnam, railroads, the Petaluma Leghorns and bakeries.

“The entire process took about nine months to complete,” said Cella. “It was sort of a retirement project.”

A previous retirement undertaking, when she was 60, involved the purchase of a 36-foot Catalina sailboat.

“I took lessons and sailed on San Francisco Bay,” she said. “I was a better crewman than captain.”

Looking back on her career, Cella says she loved banking and is proud of what she accomplished.

“I consider myself lucky,” she said, “to have worked with men who understood the value of hiring women and were starting to promote them. I took it as a challenge.”

