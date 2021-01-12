Japanese delights keep rolling at Sake 107 in Petaluma

When Sake 107 took over Hiro’s sushi spot back in 2017, they joined a town of sushi lovers. Since that time, it has continued to impress with each and every item on the menu. And although their dozen or so sushi rolls are excellent in their own right, it is the other Japanese cuisine that keep us coming back again and again.

Sake 107 Address: 107 Petaluma Blvd. N. Website: sake107.com

That said, we recently tried a new roll, after seeing it pop up all over social media. Instead of our normal choices, the Melts in Your Mouth or Sake 107 rolls, we tried the San Rafael roll. It was developed by chef Hiro Makino at his first sushi restaurant, Akira of San Rafael. (This is a different chef Hiro than the one who owned Petaluma’s former Hiro’s restaurant.) Hiro Makino currently owns and operates Sushi 69 in San Anselmo, and is a former mentor for Sake 107’s chef/owner Eiji Ando.

“It was always my favorite, so I asked him for permission to serve it at Sake 107 and he immediately said ‘yes’,” said Ando. “He encouraged and supports my dream to open my own restaurant and we still talk a couple of times a week, so I am honored to be able offer his special roll to Petaluma diners.”

Although the San Rafael roll is a new favorite, in all honesty, trying to pick the best sushi roll at Sake 107 is like trying to find the perfect combo of flavors on a good charcuterie board. Certain mixtures may prove more intriguing than others, but there is not a bad bite in the bunch.

Like so many of their neighbors, Sake 107 has been deeply affected by the pandemic. However, with financial relief from his landlord, the Petaluma Oddfellows, Ando has been lucky to roll with the punches, offering outdoor dining in his newly added parklet, when allowed, and plenty of take-out orders.

Fridays and Saturdays are still quite busy, which we found out over our last few orders, so we switched over to Sundays for our Sake 107 dinners. Ando has just expanded his hours to seven days a week. We look forward to some point in the near future when we can again join Sake 107 for lunch, but for now, they offer only dinner service.

Along with the San Rafael roll, our most recent order included kuro goma-ae, sunomono, tempura, sashimi, dessert, beer and sake.

We started with the kuro boma-ae, a mixture of Brussel sprouts, green beans and cherry tomatoes, covered in a seductive sauce of sweet soy sauce, vinegar and ground black sesame seeds. It was refreshing to find a dish like this that was not too heavy on the vinegar. This dish is listed on the menu as “V, VG, GF”, meaning it is vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free. It’s worth noting that Sake 107 has a healthy selection of options for most diets.

Next up was the sunomono, a cucumber salad with vinaigrette. Again, it was nicely flavored but not overburdened with vinegar. Topping choices include crab, scallop or octopus. We chose crab, snow crab currently, and we were pleased to find whole pieces of crab leg, all right on par with the freshness we have come to expect at Sake 107.

We could not quite remember why we loved Ando’s tempura so much but knew dinner was not complete without it. We opted for the shrimp, which was extremely fresh and sweet. We consume a lot of fried food, and usually pay the price later the next day, feeling weighed down. Not so with Sake 107’s tempura. The breading is so light and crisp that I had to inquire about Ando’s secret.

“We keep the tempura batter on ice and whatever we dip into it is also very cold,” he revealed. “We find that the bigger the gap in temperature, the more crispy and light the batter is.”

Sashimi is an acquired taste for some, but once we tasted the freshness of Sake 107’s fish during our first visit, we were hooked. We have order at least one item off the sashimi menu during each visit. My favorites are anything remotely related to salmon, which this time around were the sake (fresh salmon) and umi masu (ocean trout). Imagine flavors that can cross over into a texture, as this salmon and ocean trout sashimi are so creamy that they melt in your mouth. And the freshness of this fish has me wondering just how many pieces I could eat in one sitting. I suspect dozens. (For those who are wondering, sea/ocean trout are an anadromous (“sea-running”) brown trout, while steelhead is an anadromous rainbow trout.)

For sashimi lovers, the tokujo sashimi is a great choice. “Because you get five different kinds of fish and most of the time that includes something from the day’s specials, it’s my favorite,” Sake 107 baker Ayako Masuda said.

For dessert, we had two servings of Masuda’s vanilla bean buttermilk panna cotta with honey-Meyer lemon gelee, and we were sad that we had not ordered a couple more.