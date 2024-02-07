Jazzing up Mardi Gras for Petaluma schools

So Petaluma, are you ready to let the good times roll? Well, pass the beads and break out the glitter because some big, Blue Bayou vibes are about to break out. Young local musicians are currently working themselves into a Mardi Gras state of mind, as they prepare for a very special annual fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Mystic Theatre. Featuring the King Street Giants and the Black Sheep Brass Band, with an opening performance by members of the PHS Jazz Ensemble, the show actually combines two great events that support local music programs.

For the last several years, an annual benefit for the Petaluma High School Music Department has been held at the Mystic Theatre in early spring, sponsored by Petaluma High Music Boosters. Later on, a bit closer to Fat Tuesday ‒ famously celebrated in New Orleans at the kickoff to Lent ‒ there has been a separate local benefit for the Petaluma Music Festival, which takes place in the summer and was formed to support band and singing programs at schools throughout Petaluma.

“The Petaluma Music Festival has been producing a Mardi Gras Party event for the last 10 years,” says Petaluma High School music educator Cliff Eveland, who also serves as director of the Petaluma Music Festival. “It usually happens at locations such as Lagunitas or The Block.”

But with Easter coming early this year ‒ that would be Sunday, March 31, putting Mardi Gras a bit earlier as well ‒ it provided an opportunity to do something a little different for 2024.

“It was just a coincidence that the date for the annual Petaluma High Music Program benefit concert at the Mystic Theatre was only three days away from Mardi Gras,” explained Eveland. “So I decided to combine the two events.”

The King Street Giants and the Black Sheep Brass Band are both big, energetic, New Orleans-style bands, a perfect fit for a Mardi Gras party.

The King Street Giants were formed in 2012, bringing an unpredictable, party-in-the-streets attitude to every tune. They play a combination of classic jazz introduced by their musical heroes and their own original music, composed to continue the evolution of traditional New Orleans-style jazz. The band has shared the stage with such major acts as Les Claypool, Bonnie Raitt, Galactic, The Rebirth Brass Band, The Wood Brothers and Charlie Musselwhite. They have played the Strawberry Music Festival, the San Jose Jazz Fest, The Healdsburg Jazz Fest, the Sausalito Arts Festival, the Lagunitas Beer Circus and Honk Fest West. Last summer, The King Street Giants releasedits second live album, and their fifth in total, “Live at Hopmonk.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jChfTxl1gO8

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jChfTxl1gO8">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Black Sheep Brass Band, founded in 2009, specializes in music of the big band era, acts such as Tommy Dorsey, Glenn Miller and Duke Ellington. In 2022, they released the album “The Ram Ewe Love.” The group has a truly unique sound, playing a blend of New Orleans Jazz and Northern California funk, a style the players like to call “BRASSfedFUNK.“

Both ensembles have been highly supportive of music educational programs throughout the county.

“Two of the members of the King Street Giants are local secondary school music teachers,” Eveland pointed out. “Also, both groups play infectious second-line, New Orleans style music that makes you want to get up and dance with everyone having a great time. The truth is that both groups play awesome music, put on a fantastic show and are nothing but fun.”

This being a benefit for schools, it is only appropriate that the show be kicked off by local students. Under the direction of Eveland, the Petaluma High School Jazz Ensemble will be opening with some classic jazz tunes designed to set the mood and warm up the stage.

“We will be performing songs such as ‘Jumpin' at the Woodside,’ ‘Vehicle,’ VIP's ‘Boogie, In A Sentimental Mood,’ ‘Orange Colored Sky’ and many more,” Eveland said.

“I think most school music programs are still struggling to get student participation levels back to where they were prior the pandemic,” Eveland suggested. “Also, I think most school music programs are still struggling with funding.”

The Petaluma High and Casa Grande High music programs both recently lost their joint Bingo fundraising program when their booster organizations could no longer sustain running the Bingo games.

“As a result,” said Eveland, “both school music programs no longer have a reliable source of income. Because there are so many valuable benefits to studying music, I hope that more parents will encourage their children to participate in a school music group so their kids can enjoy the rewards of music.”

Along with the music and dancing and general high-spirits, attendees will also receive Mardi Gras beads and a paper crown. Dressing up is highly encouraged.

If you go What: Petaluma Music Festival’s 10th annual Mardi Gras Party When: Saturday, Feb. 10, 7 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.) Where: The Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. Cost: $25 per person. Information: Tickets available at MysticTheatre.com.

