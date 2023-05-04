Jean Schulz to appear at Film Fest Petaluma

About a month after announcing the impressive list of short films that audiences will see at the annual Film Fest Petaluma this weekend, festival director Mike Traina has revealed the names of 20 visiting filmmakers who will be taking to the stage for the event’s signature post-film Q&A sessions.

It’s a very strong list.

And it could get stronger.

“I’m also expecting a few additional confirmations this week,” confirmed Traina.

Participating filmmakers include philanthropist-turned-producer Jean Schulz (wife of the late cartoonist Charles Schulz), Petaluma animator Jamy Wheless, Zahida Pirani (winner of the Audience Award at the 2022 Palm Springs International Shortfest) and a number of winners from the recent Sonoma County Student Film Festival.

And that doesn’t even mention the drone guys.

A project of the Petaluma Film Alliance and Santa Rosa Junior college, this year’s showcase – illuminating the Mystic Theatre’s big screen in four distinct programs on Saturday, May 6 – is a day-long celebration of short-form cinematic art. Ranging from live action and animated to documentary and narrative, the 32 films selected for the festival run between 2 and 21 minutes in length. The four programs will take place at 12 p.m. (Saturday Matinee Shorts program), 3 p.m. (Saturday Afternoon Shorts program), 7 p.m. (World Short Showcase) and 10 p.m. (Late Night Shorts program).

The first program will include the 8-minute animated charmer “Andy: A Dog’s Tale,” created by Petaluma’s Jamy Wheless’ Ignite Animation Studios in collaboration with Jean Schultz. The film tells the story of a rambunctious puppy in the early stages of training to become a Canine companion.

If you are human, and you are seated inside the Mystic on Saturday at noon, you will probably cry.

As mentioned, several of the films in the festival were winners at the recent 2023 Sonoma County Student Film Festival. These include Andrew Carniglia’s “Expectations” (3 minutes), an atmospheric mixed-media short about a space man’s reflections on how the world will judge him, Mandy Miller’s “Twinkle Twinkle” (2 minutes) in which a quirky musical duo delivers an odd and surprising little tune, and Zane Boban-Bennett’s “Quit Trippin’” (14 minutes), describing a life-changing psychotropic adventure at a laundromat.

Also a winner local student film festival is Ben Lohrentz’s “Itchsanity” (8 minutes), described as a “fresh take on body horror” as a businessman with itchy teeth goes to increasingly startling length to scratch his escalating itch.

One exciting development is that the Canadian film-making team of Walter Woodman and Sidney Leeder, creators of the film “JEFF” – about an Amazon delivery drone who dreams of a more fulfilling life – will be in town collaborating with some young local film students.

“Walter and Sidney are making a film this week with SRJC film students,” he said, and yes Walter and SIdney are the aforementioned “drone guys,” and their 6-minute film is a must-see. Of the movie they are making in Sonoma County with those local students, Traina is clearly excited to share it with audiences at the film festival. “We’ll screen it Saturday night,” he said.

Descriptions of all 32 films are currently available on the PetalumaFilmAlliance website, where you can also purchase tickets. The Matinee Shorts, Afternoon Shorts, and Late-Night Shorts programs are $12. The World Shorts program is $15. A full-day pass to all four programs is $40.