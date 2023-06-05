Starting Monday, the 3-6 p.m. time slot on weekdays on KRSO, previously home to the local talk show “The Drive with Steve Jaxon” will be filled by the “Joe Pags Show.”

“The show comes out of WOI in San Antionio. It will be airing live here on our time,” said Jim Murphy, vice president for programming and operations at Amaturo Sonoma Media Group, which owns KSRO and eight other North Bay radio stations.

Host Joseph John Pagliarulo, known as Joe Pags on the air, is a nationally syndicated conservative television and radio talk show host.

Until about five years ago, KRSO had previously aired the “Joe Pags Show,” in the evenings with a time delay, Murphy said.

“The Drive with Steve Jaxon” was canceled last week after 15 years on the air. Jaxon’s last show was Friday.

The show is produced by Jaxon and his partner Cathy Ratto through their company Vicario Productions.

Jaxon, who owns his program, said he was shopping it around and hopes to bring back the show on a different station with different owners.

In a phone interview on Friday, Amaturo Sonoma Media President Michael O’Shea said he would not rule out finding a spot later for “The Drive” on one of Amaturo’s other North Bay radio stations.