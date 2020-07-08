John Bolton’s ’Room Where it Happened’ joins local bestseller list

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of June 30 – July 5, 2020.

Race, politics and (apparently) Greek mythology, seem the be the primary topics of interest in Petaluma at the moment, with a smattering of fantasy novels appearing here-and-there on the local Fiction and Nonfiction bestsellers’ list packed with titles dealing with race, racism and racial identity, plus one curmudgeonly newcomer that puts readers right in the White House where certain eye-opening things allegedly took place.

That, of course, is John Bolton’s controversial “The Room Where it Happened: A White House Memoir” (No. 2 on the list), in which the former National Security Advisor relates a series of conversations he had with Donald Trump about a wide range of topics. It’s not flattering, which led the White House to attempt blocking the book’s release on grounds that it simultaneously contains confidential government secrets AND has not a speck of truth in any of its 592 pages.

Remaining at No. 1 is last week’s top book, “White Fragility,” Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism,’ by Robin DiAngelo, with Ibram Kendi’s “How to be an Antiracist” remaining in its No. 3 spot. Madeline Miller’s fanciful tale of a complex Greek goddess, “Circe,’ is at No. 4 this week, followed by Jesmyn Ward’s ‘Fire This Time: A New Generation Talks About Race’ at No. 5.

A similar story plays out on the local list of bestselling kids and young adults books, with Ibram Kendi and Jason Reynolds’ “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” in the No. 1 spot, with Susanne Collins’ new “Hunger Games” prequel “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” at No. 2.

At No. 3 is Allison Farrell’s delightful picture book “The Hike,” followed by Ibi Zoboi’s “Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America” (No. 4) and the award-winning 2018 picture book “Something Happened in Our Town: A Child’s Story About Racial Injustice” (No. 5) by Marianne Celano, Marietta Collins and Ann Hazzard.

FICTION &

NONFICTION

1. ‘White Fragility,’ by Robin DiAngelo

2. ‘The Room Where It Happened,’ by John Bolton

3. ‘How to Be an Antiracist,’ by Ibram X. Kendi

4. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller

5. ‘Fire This Time,’ edited by Jesmyn Ward

6. ‘Stamped from the Beginning,’ by Ibram X. Kendi

7. ‘Between the World and Me,’ by Ta-Nehisi Coates

8. ‘Untamed,’ by Glennon Doyle

9. ‘Better Man,’ by Louise Penny

10. ‘Nickel Boys,’ by Colson Whitehead

KIDS &

YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You,’ by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi

2. ‘Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,’ by Susanne Collins

3. ‘The Hike,’ by Allison Farrell

4. ‘Black Enough,’ by Ibi Zoboi

5. ‘Something Happened in Our Town,’ by Marianne Celano, Marietta Collins and Ann Hazzard.

6. ‘You Matter,’ by Christian Robinson

7. Let’s Talk About Race,’ by Julius Lester

8. ‘All Different Now,’ by Angela Johnson

9. ‘Hilo: All the Pieces Fit,’ by Judd Winick

10. ‘Hi Jack,’ by Mac Barnett

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma)