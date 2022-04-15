John Sheehy research, local artifacts included in new exhibit

On Wednesday, April 13, a new exhibit about the famed Buffalo Soldiers opened at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles — and it includes information taken from a gripping article written by Petaluma historian John Sheehy. The piece, titled “The Secret Life of a Petaluma Shoeshine Man,” appeared in the Argus-Courier on September 9, 2021.

The deeply-researched article described the little-known backstory of Henry Chenault, who lived in Petaluma beginning in 1933, and operated a shoeshine stand here in a number of locations. What few ever knew about Chenault was that he’d been part of a historic event in 1917, having gone on trial with 28 other Black American infantrymen, all enlistees in the famous all-Black Third Battalion of the 24th Infantry Regiment, otherwise known as the Buffalo Soldiers. During a protest by 150 soldiers in Houston, where the regiment was frequently treated to racist attacks by the local police and the populace, the conflict turned violent, resulting in the deaths of 20 people, 16 of them white. The result was one of the largest court-martials in American history, in which Chenault was originally sentenced to execution, then life in prison. He was eventually released after 13 years in Leavenworth Federal Prison, and spent the rest of his life as the gregarious businessman famous for knowing the names of 9 out of 10 Petalumans who passed his shoeshine stand on Western Avenue.

The new CAAM exhibit is titled “For Race and Country: Buffalo Soldiers in California,” and will run through October 30 of this year. It was curated by historian Susan D. Anderson. As described on the museum’s website, "For Race and Country“ is an enormous undertaking. “Through artifacts, audio interviews, photographs, historical records, period uniforms, newspapers, musical scores, and media representations,” states a detailed description, “the exhibition presents a sweeping narrative of Black soldiers and their families who made California home during the era of government-sanctioned racial segregation in the US military.”

“Included in the exhibit is my Argus story,” noted Sheehy in a message to the Argus-Courier, “and the sidewalk sign created by legendary Petaluma sign-maker Lew Barber, which stood outside Henry's shoeshine stand at 18 Western Avenue.”

Also included in the exhibit is a 1954 photo of Chenault, taken then by Argus-Courier reporter Bob Wells. The Sonoma County History & Genealogy Library provided CAAM with a high-resolution version of the photograph, which they maintain in their exhaustive archives. (Note to readers: if anyone takes a trip to the California African American Museum and takes any pictures of the Petaluma artifacts, we’d sure love to see one or two).