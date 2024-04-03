Josephine Baker framed, Petaluma shop-owner responsible

NOTE: The title for this item was going to be “From Petaluma to the Smithsonian.” Then we thought of the one above. We liked both leads, so we flipped a coin. Anyway, here’s what happened.

In late March, we learned that downtown Petaluma’s Baxter’s Frame Shop (it’s at 160 Kentucky St.) was hired for a high-profile job last last year year. The project? Framing a large, vintage 1936 poster, featuring an image of singer-dancer-actor Josephine Baker, from the private collection of George Lucas.

The striking, 10 foot by four foot poster, painted by Michel Gyarmathy ‒ a legendary Hungarian set designer, costume designer and art director ‒ had been loaned, by Lucas, to the Smithsonian Institution. It only needed to be framed first.

Literally a “big job,” Baxter Quinn, owner of the Petaluma shop, was given the assignment, as he happens to have had extensive experience working on projects for the Lucas Art Department. According to Baxter, the job took months to complete, and required the efforts of several others to design, create and implement a frame worthy of Baker, Gyarmathy and the Smithsonian.

The project was completed and crated for shipping, and left Petaluma for Washington D.C. on Tuesday, March 19.

The poster will on display at the Smithsonian soon. This means that should you visit the U.S. capitol anytime soon, and find yourself looking at this poster, you can say to anyone around you, “See that poster? It was made in France. See that frame? Made in Petaluma.”