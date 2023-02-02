Juke Joint show for Black History Month

In celebration of the history of Black music and culture, Rohnert Park’s Spreckels Performing Arts Center will present Juke Joint Jukebox.

A musical cabaret showcasing some of the greatest songs ever written, the show includes tunes from Great Depression, the 1950s, and the Motown/rock’and-roll era of the 1960s.

With performances by Gary Stanford, Annabelle Terry, Jeffrey Hyche, Sharon Griffith, David Lee Hall, Parker Jones, Sumi Cardinale and Daniel Marchbanks, the show will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $25. Reserve at spreckelsonline.com or 707-588-3400.