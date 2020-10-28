Jungerman a kind of ‘Royal Smart Person’

With an Master degree and a PhD in applied physics from Stanford University, and as a senior member of The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Petaluma’s Roger Jungerman is more than qualified to serve as Operant Networks’ Principal Scientist.

“It’s a made-up term describing a high-level technical person who understands the different technologies, looks at how they are evolving and tabs the market to increase business potential,” Jungerman says, explaining the meaning of that title: “Principal Scientist.”

“Sort of like being the Royal Smart Person?” I ask, referencing the knowledgable and intelligent character on Sesame Street?

“Yes!” Jungerman replies with a chuckle. “That’s right.”

Jungerman grew up in Davis, but has always felt a connection to Petaluma.

“My family would rent a place in Dillon Beach for Thanksgiving, and we would often ‘get lost’ going through Petaluma,” he says. “When I was at Stanford, Hewlett Packard’s instrumentation group established a campus in Santa Rosa. I graduated right about the time they started doing fiber optics. My thesis project was making a fiber probe of transducers for medical imaging, and in ’85, I sold myself to HP with the idea for using fiber optics for nondestructive testing.”

Jungerman’s then-“future wife,” Stephanie McAllister, earned her landscape architecture degree from UC Berkeley and worked in that field in San Francisco.

“We relocated to Santa Rosa for a year and bought our house in Petaluma when we got married,” he says. “Back then, I worked a lot in Agilent’s microwave division, but in late ’99 or early 2000, when it was discovered that you can Multiplex by transmitting in different colors and thereby allow hundreds of bits going through significantly greater bandwidth, I shifted back to fiber optics.”

Jungerman worked as the Hardware Architect/Master Engineer, and stayed with the team in 2014, when they split off to form Soimetric Corporation, developing instrumentation and algorithms for photovoltaic systems.

“We were subsequently acquired by Randy King’s Vivant Solar, one of the leading suppliers of residential solar panel systems in North America,” he adds. “It is widely known that large utility systems [like PG&E and Southern Cal Edison] are ‘antiques’—still using old style network security, some of which are vulnerable to cyber-intruders. In August of this year, King created Operant Networks specifically to develop cybersecure communication systems for use in electric utilities and invited me to be its Principal Scientist.”

Jungerman allows that tossing around so many big words all at once can seem a bit overwhelming, but as Principal Scientist, that’s part of the job.

“I know all this scientific stuff sounds tremendously complicated,” he says, “but I can say that I feel good about renewable energy helping the world and that I am part of making this happen.”

