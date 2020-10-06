Juniper Foods opens slowly with ’pop ups’ at Water Street Bistro

As you may remember, a while back a sign went up for Juniper Foods in the Theater District. Slated to be an ultra-local specialty grocery store, the times have changed and it appears that other businesses have filled that space. However, a recent email notice read: “Although this is not how we imagined our business to open, current circumstances and an opportunity to ‘pop-up’ will allow us to sell some local seasonal produce and strive to gain a loyal following.”

The first pop-up was scheduled for Oct. 5, with more to follow on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays each week, starting at 9 a.m., “until we run out” at Water Street Bistro (located at the west side of the downtown walking bridge). “The pop-up will feature apples from Olympia's Orchard, fresh produce and flowers from Wingbeats Farm, and a few select pantry items we are sure you will want to try. Each week we will be adding farms and products to help inspire your meals.” Keep an eye out for custom CSA boxes in the near future. Visit jupiterpetaluma.com for more information and to sign up for their email notifications.

Don Pancho’s Reopens

Maria and Victor Sahagún, right, owners of Don Pancho's Mexican Restaurant greet chef Liza Hinman of Spinster Sisters as she samples fajitas from their table during Taste of Sonoma at the Sonoma State University's Green Music Center, in Rohnert Park, California, on Saturday, August 31, 2019. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Following a COVID shutdown, Don Pancho’s announced earlier this week that as of Tuesday, Oct. 6, they would be back open to the public. This gave me an opportunity to speak briefly with the owners and learn more about their restaurant. The wife/husband team of Maria and Victor opened Don Pancho’s just down from CVS pharmacy in the Plaza North Shopping Center (“Kmart Shopping Center”) way back in November of 2000 and have been serving guests ever since.

The name is in living honor of Victor’s dad, whose real name is Francisco but who everyone calls Don Pancho. Francisco and his wife Alicia had six kids – three sons (Francisco, Salvador and Victor), three daughters (Rosa, Norma and Lorena), all of whom have helped out at their various family restaurants throughout the years. The first was Taqueria Santa Rosa, which opened in February 1986. Eventually they would own six restaurants throughout Sonoma County. Unfortunately, the recession of the late 2000s forced them to close four locations, but they continued to operate the original, Taqueria Santa Rosa #5 in Rincon Valley, and, of course, Don Pancho’s here in Petaluma.

For Maria, her favorite dish is the tacos al pastor with refried beans. The two best sellers are “the number six” enchiladas combo and the Macho Burrito. The Macho is rice, beans and your choice of meat and cheese, wrapped in a giant tortilla and topped with special sauce, guacamole, sour cream, onion, tomato and cilantro. If the Macho doesn’t sound like quite enough food for you, according to the online menu, try a “Muy Macho Burrito,” which is the same as the Macho but with the addition of double-wrapped tortillas and an extra serving of meat. During indoor dining, whenever that returns, if you finish this one all on your own, they’ll give you a free t-shirt.

When asked what the best kept secret on the menu is, Maria said probably all the vegetarian and vegan choices. They can add steamed veggies to any order, in place of the normal meat options. From the looks of the menu, it appears from the mix of surf and turf dishes that the restaurant draws inspiration from the Mexican state of Jalisco, with Guadalajara as its capital and which borders the Pacific Ocean, with Porto Vallarta just within its northwest border. Don Panchos offers a broad selection of fish dishes, including both warm and cold dishes, with offerings such as fish, shrimp, octopus and scallops. Additionally, the menu includes tortas (sandwiches), from Cubanas to Ahogadas (a spicy pork and refried beans specialty of the state of Jalisco) and hamburgers. The fajitas burger caught my eye as it’s a cheeseburger made with Don Pancho’s signature fajita sauce, grilled onions, peppers and mushrooms.

Don Pancho’s has a full-bar and is currently offering delivery through Petaluma Food Taxi and Doordash. I am sure I speak for most Petalumans when I express my gratitude that the Don Pancho’s family took our health and safety into consideration when they decided to shut down following a possible exposure to COVID. “We really want to make sure all of our customers and employees are safe,” Maria tells me. “I have my three kids working with us and the rest of the employees are like family, plus we needed the rest, it's been a really hard year for all of us. Thank you to all our customers.” donpanchosmexicanfood.com