Subscribe

Juniper Foods opens slowly with ’pop ups’ at Water Street Bistro

HOUSTON PORTER
ARGUS-COURIER COLUMNIST
October 6, 2020, 10:42AM
Updated 3 hours ago

As you may remember, a while back a sign went up for Juniper Foods in the Theater District. Slated to be an ultra-local specialty grocery store, the times have changed and it appears that other businesses have filled that space. However, a recent email notice read: “Although this is not how we imagined our business to open, current circumstances and an opportunity to ‘pop-up’ will allow us to sell some local seasonal produce and strive to gain a loyal following.”

The first pop-up was scheduled for Oct. 5, with more to follow on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays each week, starting at 9 a.m., “until we run out” at Water Street Bistro (located at the west side of the downtown walking bridge). “The pop-up will feature apples from Olympia's Orchard, fresh produce and flowers from Wingbeats Farm, and a few select pantry items we are sure you will want to try. Each week we will be adding farms and products to help inspire your meals.” Keep an eye out for custom CSA boxes in the near future. Visit jupiterpetaluma.com for more information and to sign up for their email notifications.

Don Pancho’s Reopens

Maria and Victor Sahagún, right, owners of Don Pancho's Mexican Restaurant greet chef Liza Hinman of Spinster Sisters as she samples fajitas from their table during Taste of Sonoma at the Sonoma State University's Green Music Center, in Rohnert Park, California, on Saturday, August 31, 2019. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
Maria and Victor Sahagún, right, owners of Don Pancho's Mexican Restaurant greet chef Liza Hinman of Spinster Sisters as she samples fajitas from their table during Taste of Sonoma at the Sonoma State University's Green Music Center, in Rohnert Park, California, on Saturday, August 31, 2019. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Following a COVID shutdown, Don Pancho’s announced earlier this week that as of Tuesday, Oct. 6, they would be back open to the public. This gave me an opportunity to speak briefly with the owners and learn more about their restaurant. The wife/husband team of Maria and Victor opened Don Pancho’s just down from CVS pharmacy in the Plaza North Shopping Center (“Kmart Shopping Center”) way back in November of 2000 and have been serving guests ever since.

The name is in living honor of Victor’s dad, whose real name is Francisco but who everyone calls Don Pancho. Francisco and his wife Alicia had six kids – three sons (Francisco, Salvador and Victor), three daughters (Rosa, Norma and Lorena), all of whom have helped out at their various family restaurants throughout the years. The first was Taqueria Santa Rosa, which opened in February 1986. Eventually they would own six restaurants throughout Sonoma County. Unfortunately, the recession of the late 2000s forced them to close four locations, but they continued to operate the original, Taqueria Santa Rosa #5 in Rincon Valley, and, of course, Don Pancho’s here in Petaluma.

For Maria, her favorite dish is the tacos al pastor with refried beans. The two best sellers are “the number six” enchiladas combo and the Macho Burrito. The Macho is rice, beans and your choice of meat and cheese, wrapped in a giant tortilla and topped with special sauce, guacamole, sour cream, onion, tomato and cilantro. If the Macho doesn’t sound like quite enough food for you, according to the online menu, try a “Muy Macho Burrito,” which is the same as the Macho but with the addition of double-wrapped tortillas and an extra serving of meat. During indoor dining, whenever that returns, if you finish this one all on your own, they’ll give you a free t-shirt.

When asked what the best kept secret on the menu is, Maria said probably all the vegetarian and vegan choices. They can add steamed veggies to any order, in place of the normal meat options. From the looks of the menu, it appears from the mix of surf and turf dishes that the restaurant draws inspiration from the Mexican state of Jalisco, with Guadalajara as its capital and which borders the Pacific Ocean, with Porto Vallarta just within its northwest border. Don Panchos offers a broad selection of fish dishes, including both warm and cold dishes, with offerings such as fish, shrimp, octopus and scallops. Additionally, the menu includes tortas (sandwiches), from Cubanas to Ahogadas (a spicy pork and refried beans specialty of the state of Jalisco) and hamburgers. The fajitas burger caught my eye as it’s a cheeseburger made with Don Pancho’s signature fajita sauce, grilled onions, peppers and mushrooms.

Don Pancho’s has a full-bar and is currently offering delivery through Petaluma Food Taxi and Doordash. I am sure I speak for most Petalumans when I express my gratitude that the Don Pancho’s family took our health and safety into consideration when they decided to shut down following a possible exposure to COVID. “We really want to make sure all of our customers and employees are safe,” Maria tells me. “I have my three kids working with us and the rest of the employees are like family, plus we needed the rest, it's been a really hard year for all of us. Thank you to all our customers.” donpanchosmexicanfood.com

Sax’s Joint gets delivery

CHRIS HARDYThe counter at Sax's Joint in Petaluma, where diner fare includes chiken 'n' waffles and fried bologna or Spam sandwiches.
CHRIS HARDYThe counter at Sax's Joint in Petaluma, where diner fare includes chiken 'n' waffles and fried bologna or Spam sandwiches.

The wait is over for delivery from Sax’s Joint, now that they have joined forces with Petaluma Food Taxi. Delivery started earlier this week when Sax’s also extended their hours past 11 a.m. However, hours will adjust over time as they settle in, so keep your eye on their social media. Speaking of, of all the restaurants in Petaluma, Sax’s has one of the better presences on social media, often posting videos of staff reading the specials of the day. A special happy birthday to sister/co-owner Tiffany Saxelby-Meyers, who turned 29 this week, but has the rambunctious spirit of someone half her age. Here’s to hoping she has many more years in her and many many more pancake and burger flips for the rest of us.

Comedy at Rosen’s

Thursday, Oct. 8, Rosen’s 256 North will host five comedians on the patio, starting at 6 p.m. The show is free to guests who purchase from the restaurant and bar. Check out Rosen’s social media pages for more info.

Eastside break-in’s: part two

As I wrote about in last week’s column, several businesses were broken into last week in the Casa Grande Shopping Center at the corner of Casa Grande and South McDowell Boulevard. At the time, Spring Thai was on the verge of reopening and had started a GoFundMe campaign to help with the loses. Since that time, I was informed that their neighbor, Kinka Sushi, also has a GoFundMe campaign (search “Kinka Sushi”), which is currently tipping the scales at roughly $1,000. Their end goal is $2,500 so anyone who can help this restaurant absorb the costs of the untimely shutdown would be greatly appreciated.

Oktoberfest – it’s not too late

Although actually starting in late September, we Americans tend to follow the Bavarian fall beer and food ritual’s name literally and we usually don’t start our Oktoberfest festivities until October rolls arounds. The true festivities in Munich, which were unfortunately cancelled this year, actually runs for a couple of weeks, usually concluding on the first Sunday of October.

The closest thing we have here in Petaluma to a German beer garden is Taps, in large part due to their impressive selection of kegged German beers, some available year-round. They also always offer an impressive Bavarian-inspired food menu. However, Taps sticks to tradition and so had their Oktoberfest celebration during the actual Oktoberfest dates – from Sept. 26 through Oct. 1, even giving away free German glassware with special beer orders. Although they have likely moved on to new specials, if you are looking for authentic German beer, I would venture to guess Taps still has plenty on hand.

Brewsters Beer Garden usually has a lively Oktoberfest celebration, with food, drink, costume contest and music. As of now, they show the band Polkalicious on the website calendar for this Saturday, Oct. 10, at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m, with a repeat performance on Sunday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m. That said, don’t be afraid to dawn your lederhosen and dirndls and visit your favorite watering hole at this time of year. That kind of festiveness is always welcome.

On a very sad side note, Brewsters’ head Chef Todd Shoberg was tragically killed in an auto collision last Tuesday morning just west of the Marin Cheese Factory. Chef Todd had a legendary career, both in the Bay Area and elsewhere, but locally is known for reviving Coastal Kitchen at Dillon Beach Resort to a level that actually made it a destination dining spot, before taking the helm at Brewsters. Chef Shoberg will be remembered for his deep involvement in the local food growing community. He personally knew all the farmers and ranchers from whom he sourced, and was always extremely supportive of their efforts, finding ways to utilize whatever they had in season. Chef Shoberg’s presence on the Petaluma food scene will be sorely missed but his impact will surely live on.

Out in the hamlet of Tomales, the William Tell House is hosting “Oktoberfest on the Coast” on the spacious patio with live music, bratwurst and a mix of local and German Oktoberfest-style beers. Tickets are limited and can be purchased through the Facebook page.

Luna Azul Saturdays

April Pantry has posted the menu for this week’s Luna Azul Saturday, a weekly event that will continue through the rest of October’s Saturdays. Unfortunately, due to licensing issues, they will not be able to offer beer or wine but the food and festivities will still be a nice break from the rest of the hectic week and a great chance to get the kids out of the house. Tarot readings will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with live music from Savannah Blu from 1 to 3 p.m.

Special guest chef Peter Alan’s special menu will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for patio dining. (It is not available online or for take-out.) This weekend’s menu includes butternut squash lasagna, zinfandel braised short ribs and Hasselback roasted beets. The butternut squash lasagna is gluten-free, with ricotta and spinach served with fig and spinach salad and rustic sourdough, locally crafted bread with triple-citrus-flower butter. Next up are the zinfandel-braised short ribs with cauliflower potato gratin and purple farm beans with roasted garlic, goat butter and blistered red shisito peppers from April Pantry’s farm. The Hasselback roasted beets are topped with dill-tarragon sour cream dressing pistachio crumble. These items are being offered along with our regular menu offerings.

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine