I was recently speaking with several sad former Green String Farms customers, who lamented the farm’s demise, especially because they are single and cannot really make a CSA veggie box work for them. However, they mentioned that they are finding solace in the offerings (and great customer service) at Jupiter Foods.

Although not a farm, Jupiter Foods owner Daniel Bleakney-Formby curates an incredible selection of seasonal and local farm-fresh veggies without you having to commit to a CSA veggie box – which might not always have what you’re looking for, and also can be too much food for one or two people.

Veggie boxes are great, and are a great way to support local farmers, but sometimes you want to pick exactly what you are going to eat. Jupiter Foods gives you that option, while also guaranteeing everything is fresh, seasonal and supportive of local farmers (although depending on the crop, “local” may be a bit farther out than just Petaluma).

I highly recommend getting on Jupiter Foods’ (www.jupiterpetaluma.com) email list. It is one of the only email list subscriptions I read through regularly, and as you all know by now, I’m not even a big fan of veggies!

Or just visit the food stand at 100 Petaluma Blvd. N. in the heart of downtown Petaluma.

Sesame chili referral

Shopping at Jupiter Foods can have other advantages too. Not long ago a shopper there was pointed in the direction of Sonoma Spice Queen, around the corner in their new location at 9 4th St., for a recipe that called for a sesame chili type of seasoning.

It turns out Sonoma Spice Queen carries Belfare’s sesame chili crunch, and I can tell you from my own experience that this stuff is incredible.

I didn’t know that this type of seasoning is all the rage right now until talking with some friends, but personally, it makes the nightly salads I eat during periods of dieting much more tolerable. Dare I say, I actually might look forward to those salads when I know I have a jar (or three) of Belfare’s sesame chili crunch at home waiting to be mixed in.

If you don’t know, Belfare is the new cafe located in the old Sarah’s Eats & Sweets location at 1410 S. McDowell Blvd., and it is very high on my list of next restaurants to write a feature about. It’s also now available for ordering through Petaluma Food Taxi.