Just ask and Petaluma will provide

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
December 22, 2020, 9:13AM
Ask for something in Petaluma and more than likely, someone in the community will step forward and help out. It’s what makes this such a joy to be in. The yang to that yin is that when we in the community see a need, we have to do what we can to fill it. Even if all we have to give is patience and understanding, it can make all the difference in the world.

Veggie Reuben

Lamenting the loss of Sarah’s Eats & Sweets and its incredible vegetarian Reuben sandwich, Chrissy Minick took to Facebook. (Sarah and Emery Meeks of SE&S moved out of state at the beginning of this year.) At 11:58 a.m. on Friday, she posted, “Veggie Reuben? I need some comfort food and, well, I can’t have what I want. Anywhere that offers a veggie Rueben? I miss Sarah’s.”

Just 12 minutes later, Kim Shatnawi, co-owner of Flamez Grill, responded with, “What’s in a veggie Reuben?”

Four minutes passed before Minick responded, “I think Sarah Jeanne Meeks used her homemade Russian dressing on grilled marbled rye with kraut, sautéed onions and mushrooms, red peppers (I think they were roasted jarred?), and Swiss cheese. All toasty and melted deliciousness.”

Three minutes later, Shatnawi answered with, “I can make it for you!”

In just over 15 minutes, Minick went from longing for a no-longer-available veggie Reuben, to having one made fresh by a restaurant that had never made one before.

By 3:30 p.m. of that same afternoon, Minick reported back. “Grab your appetites, silverware and some extra napkins… Kim Shatnawi of Flamez pulled through and delivered me exactly what I was needing. She even went as far as roasting red and yellow bell peppers for my sandwich. I will still miss Sarah’s, but I will no longer be missing my veggie Reuben.”

She added, “I got Kim’s famous potato salad on the side. It’s a simple but delicious potato salad ready for you to enjoy or do up to your liking.”

Within a couple of hours, Sarah Jeanne Meeks herself posted, “Wow! I love this whole post. Nice to feel the love. It makes me miss Petaluma cause where else would you be able to post this and have another restaurant jump in and make it happen?”

Meara Day Williams summed up what we were all thinking: “I heart that you asked the Petalumiverse and the Petalumiverse provided.”

Flamez Grill’s (flamezgrill.com) current SIP hours are Monday through Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. (closed Sunday) for take-out or online ordering through Petaluma Food Taxi (petalumafoodtaxi.com). Although not yet on the menu, Shatnawi tells me that if she gets enough requests, she will absolutely run the veggie Reuben as a special. She also noted that Flamez is happy to make any of its rotating specials at any time, so long as they have the ingredients on hand. Sandwiches come with crispy fries, homemade potato salad or homemade slaw. Other popular dishes from Flamez include the salads and burgers, meatloaf and steaks, grilled salmon and some of the best fried chicken and fish and chips in town (both of which actually traveled quite well during a recent take-home order).

It must be noted that Miranda Austin, co-owner of Ray’s Deli, also offered to make a veggie Reuben, special for the occasion. Ray’s currently offer online ordering for pick-up through rays-deli.com and delivery orders through Petaluma Food Taxi.

Divinity

When I saw Stephanie Collette’s request for where to find divinity on Facebook, I assumed it was some sort of candy based on several comments to try See’s Candy. However, still unsure, I did a quick internet search and found that it is a “nougat-like confection” consisting of sugar, corn syrup and egg whites. Sometimes they are infused with bits of dried fruit and nuts. It is Collette’s mother’s favorite, and she was hoping to find some for Christmas. Quickly, Amber Balshaw of Preferred Sonoma Caterers (sonomacaterers.com) chimed in with, “If you can’t find anyone I’ll make you a batch at work, I already made one batch this year.”

Formally trained in sweets making in Austria, Balshaw knows her way around a dessert menu. Collette was happy to take up the offer.

Gingerbread

When Becca Fahrendorf asked about gingerbread house kits, she received quite a few responses. Recommendations even directed her where to find the aisle endcap where the kits were last seen on display. However, in true holiday spirit, Tina Suhrke responded, “I have one from Trader Joe’s you can have. I can hand it over the fence to you.” Neighborly kindness at its best.

Christmas tamales

Michael Chamberlain was hoping for a repeat of last year’s F.A. Nino’s popular Christmas tamales when he posted. Reponses poured in, half reminiscing about last year’s terrific tamales, and half asking how to find some this year. At first, it looked as if there would be no F.A. Nino’s tamales in 2020, but they quickly acquiesced to the demand and once again decided to offer up their grandma’s famous homemade tamales. “You asked for it, we heard you,” F.A. Ninos responded (faninos.com).

Their supply was limited to just 30 dozen tamales, in three different flavors – F.A. Nino’s Fire Roasted Red (traditional pork and beef), Smokin’ Green (chile verde and Petaluma Creamery jack) and Cinnamon-Sugar with dulce de leche filling. Each dozen or more also comes with a free bottle of limited-edition, hand-made original red, green or holy mole sauce.

Late port

A friend contacted me inquiring about a good bottle of Portuguese port. (For local port, I always recommend Sonoma Portworks.) She had been nominated to secure the holiday gift for her kid’s teacher. This teacher had expressed an interest in port.

Whenever I am unsure if someone prefers tawny or ruby port, I suggest getting them one of each. For the tawny, a nice 10 year from the likes of Sandeman, Taylor Fladgate or Graham’s which are the major Portuguese port lodges available here. For the ruby, I recommended a late bottle vintage, which is a “poor man’s vintage” based on pricing, but is one of our favorite port styles because it’s ready to drink as soon as bottled, and does not require a decade or two of waiting around before opening.

I knew that Charley’s Wine Country Deli has carried Gloria LBV in the past, several bottles of which we have really enjoyed ourselves, so I checked in with them first. Owners Ron and Stacey Badaglia, low and behold, had just one bottle of 2012 LBV left. I admit, I was tempted to keep it for myself, but with way too many bottles of port in our “cellar” already, ceded it to this extra-special teacher.

A day later, Ron reached out to let me know that he had reached out to his distributor who had located just one more bottle and that he was holding it for me. Within minutes we were at Charley’s, both for the bottle of port, as well as for some craft beers from the extensive collection, along with a couple of excellent sandwiches from the deli.

Cake auction

And for dessert, there was the Petaluma Future Farmers of America Cake Auction, which was held online this year. As soon as someone posted online asking for details, several of Petaluma’s favorite cake makers immediately jumped on the thread to offer up their services (and cakes). It started off with Samantha Mahan, legendary ice cream cake decorator and owner of Petaluma’s Baskin-Robbins. A bidding war erupted immediately even though nobody knew what she was donating. Tianne Cook, local baker and purveyor of Farmer’s Only Daughter Apricot Pepper Jelly, donates each and every year. Ray Lundy tagged in Julie Saxelby, the famous “Mee Maw” of Sax’s Joint, who has been turning out delicious cakes for decades. “I am always down to donate,” she posted.

“The Petaluma FFA Cake Auction was started in 1966, we believe, when there were desserts leftover at the annual December potluck dinner,” Jacob Dunn, Petaluma High School agricultural teacher and FFA coach said. Recently deceased ag teacher John DeJong was the adviser of the FFA chapter at the time and recruited Robert Camozzi to auction the desserts. In the late 1990s, Katie Harris took over the auction duties before handing it over to local sheep rancher and contractor Jay Pruett.

“Four years ago Jay's son Nick Pruett, an alumnus of the program and Realtor with Bundesen Century 21 Real Estate, has put his auctioneering talents on the stage for us,” Dunn shared.

For the most part, cakes are donated by students but often community members also get involved, as happened this year with the late addition of cakes.

“Audrey Muelrath from Penngrove has graciously donated lemon meringue pies for as long as I can remember and they are always a big hit,” said Dunn. “The Rocha family has become quite famous for their towering apple pies drawing the highest bids several years with heated battles for the huge pies.”

He added, “There has always been a bit of rivalry among the members of our Career Development teams as they vie for the highest bids on the cakes made by their teams, especially in years where teams have been successful and made the trip to the National FFA Finals held at the National FFA Convention.”

He also shared a memory of well-loved beekeeper and ag leader Ettamarie Peterson. “I have fun memories of Bill King teasing the audience to bid up. One year when a cake with a toy tractor on it came around, he laughed and said, ‘Ettamarie, do you think Ray's tractor is sexy?’ Remember that country-western song ‘She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy’? Good times.”

During normal years the funds from the auction go towards travel and conference costs, as well as to support our local program with registration fees for contests and supplies for the teams.

“This year we will probably be using the funds to recognize the class of 2021, similarly to how we tried to highlight the class of 2020 last year with yard signs and banners for the community to see and help celebrate as the lockdown lingers and things like prom, graduation, sports, conferences, field days, etc. seem to not be in the picture,” Dunn said. (petalumaffa.com)

Target, meet Sax’s

This last bit of sweetness comes from Karen Evans, a training specialist who also works the registers at Target. She used to work at COTS for many years as the kitchen manager and currently does her own outreach to our homeless and veterans, with helpful donations from Lynne Gordon Moquette and her Una-Vida foundation (una-vida.org). On most days, she spends an hour before and after work doing this outreach.

“I know most of the homeless in our community so there is a trust between us,” she said. “I do what I can to give out information and hand out a lot of non-perishable foods that Una-Vida contributes.”

Recently, Karen posted about meeting one of our local food celebrities while at work. “Tiffany from Sax's Joint came through my line today. I have never eaten there. She came back and gifted me breakfast. Oh my gosh, Saturday here I come,” Evans wrote. (Tiffany Saxelby posted a short time later that it was her sister Kimberly who had given the gift.)

In that same post, customers piled on the praise for Evans in recognition of the extra effort she puts into her work. This is when Kimberly Saxelby spoke up, adding, “And that is why I wanted to buy you breakfast, you made me smile when I went through your line with your happy bubbly self, singing Christmas songs and so friendly, this crazy world needs more people like you. Thank you for making my day just a little brighter.”

