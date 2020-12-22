Just ask and Petaluma will provide

Ask for something in Petaluma and more than likely, someone in the community will step forward and help out. It’s what makes this such a joy to be in. The yang to that yin is that when we in the community see a need, we have to do what we can to fill it. Even if all we have to give is patience and understanding, it can make all the difference in the world.

Veggie Reuben

Lamenting the loss of Sarah’s Eats & Sweets and its incredible vegetarian Reuben sandwich, Chrissy Minick took to Facebook. (Sarah and Emery Meeks of SE&S moved out of state at the beginning of this year.) At 11:58 a.m. on Friday, she posted, “Veggie Reuben? I need some comfort food and, well, I can’t have what I want. Anywhere that offers a veggie Rueben? I miss Sarah’s.”

Just 12 minutes later, Kim Shatnawi, co-owner of Flamez Grill, responded with, “What’s in a veggie Reuben?”

Four minutes passed before Minick responded, “I think Sarah Jeanne Meeks used her homemade Russian dressing on grilled marbled rye with kraut, sautéed onions and mushrooms, red peppers (I think they were roasted jarred?), and Swiss cheese. All toasty and melted deliciousness.”

Three minutes later, Shatnawi answered with, “I can make it for you!”

In just over 15 minutes, Minick went from longing for a no-longer-available veggie Reuben, to having one made fresh by a restaurant that had never made one before.

By 3:30 p.m. of that same afternoon, Minick reported back. “Grab your appetites, silverware and some extra napkins… Kim Shatnawi of Flamez pulled through and delivered me exactly what I was needing. She even went as far as roasting red and yellow bell peppers for my sandwich. I will still miss Sarah’s, but I will no longer be missing my veggie Reuben.”

She added, “I got Kim’s famous potato salad on the side. It’s a simple but delicious potato salad ready for you to enjoy or do up to your liking.”

Within a couple of hours, Sarah Jeanne Meeks herself posted, “Wow! I love this whole post. Nice to feel the love. It makes me miss Petaluma cause where else would you be able to post this and have another restaurant jump in and make it happen?”

Meara Day Williams summed up what we were all thinking: “I heart that you asked the Petalumiverse and the Petalumiverse provided.”

Flamez Grill’s (flamezgrill.com) current SIP hours are Monday through Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. (closed Sunday) for take-out or online ordering through Petaluma Food Taxi (petalumafoodtaxi.com). Although not yet on the menu, Shatnawi tells me that if she gets enough requests, she will absolutely run the veggie Reuben as a special. She also noted that Flamez is happy to make any of its rotating specials at any time, so long as they have the ingredients on hand. Sandwiches come with crispy fries, homemade potato salad or homemade slaw. Other popular dishes from Flamez include the salads and burgers, meatloaf and steaks, grilled salmon and some of the best fried chicken and fish and chips in town (both of which actually traveled quite well during a recent take-home order).

It must be noted that Miranda Austin, co-owner of Ray’s Deli, also offered to make a veggie Reuben, special for the occasion. Ray’s currently offer online ordering for pick-up through rays-deli.com and delivery orders through Petaluma Food Taxi.

Divinity

When I saw Stephanie Collette’s request for where to find divinity on Facebook, I assumed it was some sort of candy based on several comments to try See’s Candy. However, still unsure, I did a quick internet search and found that it is a “nougat-like confection” consisting of sugar, corn syrup and egg whites. Sometimes they are infused with bits of dried fruit and nuts. It is Collette’s mother’s favorite, and she was hoping to find some for Christmas. Quickly, Amber Balshaw of Preferred Sonoma Caterers (sonomacaterers.com) chimed in with, “If you can’t find anyone I’ll make you a batch at work, I already made one batch this year.”

Formally trained in sweets making in Austria, Balshaw knows her way around a dessert menu. Collette was happy to take up the offer.

Gingerbread

When Becca Fahrendorf asked about gingerbread house kits, she received quite a few responses. Recommendations even directed her where to find the aisle endcap where the kits were last seen on display. However, in true holiday spirit, Tina Suhrke responded, “I have one from Trader Joe’s you can have. I can hand it over the fence to you.” Neighborly kindness at its best.

Christmas tamales

Michael Chamberlain was hoping for a repeat of last year’s F.A. Nino’s popular Christmas tamales when he posted. Reponses poured in, half reminiscing about last year’s terrific tamales, and half asking how to find some this year. At first, it looked as if there would be no F.A. Nino’s tamales in 2020, but they quickly acquiesced to the demand and once again decided to offer up their grandma’s famous homemade tamales. “You asked for it, we heard you,” F.A. Ninos responded (faninos.com).