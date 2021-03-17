Justice League Snyder Cut’ finally released. Will Oliver see it? Should you?

“Release the Snyder Cut!”

That catchy slogan is something that fans of DC's Superman and Batman have been blasting on social media for some time now.

Well, it's finally here. The “Snyder Cut” has been released.

“Justice League,” released in 2017, is known to have been edited and completed by Joss Whedon, not the original director, Zack Snyder. A lot happened behind the scenes, and Snyder famously stepped away from his directing duties. Warner Bros. wanted a tight two hour film, so after lots of re-shoots and edits from Whedon, we got a version that was obviously extremely different from Zack Snyder's other films. It just didn't feel the same.

People immediately wondered what would Zack Snyder's version would have looked like? I'm a not really a fan of this franchise, but I'm curious myself how Snyder’s version would have been different. I thought that one day maybe we would see it, but instead we’ve been getting “Aquaman” and “Wonder Woman” movies.

I figured it would take decades to see Snyder’s version, like when we finally got a new version of “Superman 2” out of Richard Donner. His re-cut came 26 years after his own mounds of footage for the sequel were scrapped and the director, who made the original “Superman,” was replaced with Richard Lester. In Zach Snyder’s case, the wait was much shorter, for one very logical reason.

HBO is wanting to sell its new streaming service, and found some bait in Snyder’s unused material.

It's certainly not unheard of to see different versions of films.

Studios put millions of dollars into these projects, and they don't want a dud of a movie getting released. “Blade Runner” famously has a "Director's Cut" that wasn't fully approved by director Ridley Scott, and later got another one called "Final Cut," which Scott did approve. It made changes people praised as well as some they condemned. I value some of the differences in this version, because I know changes to a film can help redirect focus. Getting rid of the voice over in “Blade Runner” put more attention to the visuals.

Visuals are something Zack Snyder is good at.

This new version of “Justice League” is four hours long. Surely we will be seeing a lot of the same footage from the Whedon version. In that one, there were action sequences and other portions that did felt more like Snyder than Whedon. You have to wonder then, will people be self-editing when they watch this new version?

They won't be watching it in theaters, of course. They'll be at home, so being able to fast forward through scenes will be an option. When you hit a part that is familiar, you can just skip it.

You won't be watching the Snyder cut — but your own.

At four hours, it comes to a length similar to “WandaVision,” Marvel’s first streaming show they recently released on Disney+. It was dished out in episode format, 30 minutes or so per week. People certainly can do that with this movie. If you want to sit and watch 20 minutes at a time, you can. The idea that the director intended you to watch this in a theater in one sitting won't be honored by many viewers, as that option isn't available.

I'm not holding my breath that this cut of the film will save the franchise, but I do really appreciate them for doing this. I personally adore new takes on things. I like the idea that this story happened and both Joss Whedon and Zack Snyder saw it all, they just tell it differently.

It's like sitting around a campfire and hearing someone else tell the same scary tale you heard last time, only with new stuff. That’s kind of cool. With “Justice League,” however, while I do applaud those involved for giving us a chance to see a different version, I don't think this one is a tale I want to hear.

Especially four hours worth.

(“Oliver’s World,” from stand-up comic Oliver Graves, runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. Check out Oliver’s website at OliverGraves.com)