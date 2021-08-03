Kastania Winery site is now home to Parum Leo

Petaluma’s half-dozen downtown tasting rooms are a great way to enjoy the fruits of our local wineries’ labor and to introduce guests to our great local producers, but sometimes it’s nice to slip away to something more agrarian. This is where vineyards with tasting rooms come into play, and Petaluma’s newest goes by the name Parum Leo and offers affordable wine here in town, without battling traffic to Sonoma or Napa.

Parum Leo is located at the old Kastania Winery (4415 Kastania Road), which is easily reached by following Highway 101 south to the exit with the same name. Kastania Road’s northern terminus is that actual freeway overpass.

Parum Leo is an impressive reboot to a facility that prior owner and local wine legend Hoot Smith started back in 1996, eventually opening up a tasting room in 2007. Looking to retire, Hoot put the vineyard on the market in 2019, however, due to Kastania’s limited size, it would need a budding winemaker because few current winemakers want to add such a small facility to their portfolio. As luck would have it, the size was just perfect for new owners Laurence and Angela Donald and once purchased, their first step was to start with a remodel of the tasting room.

They redesigned both the tasting room and the outdoor patio, adding plenty of shaded seating, with a view of the vineyard and the Petaluma River basin beyond. They went with a black-wash theme, which is simple, cleaning and inviting. The property had been in Hoot’s family since the mid-1800s and much of the family still lives along Kastania Road. The tasting room building began its life as Hoot’s grandfather’s dairy barn in 1914 and was used by the local volunteer fire department up until the 1970s. The Donald’s have thoughtfully retained elements of the property’s history, such as repurposing some of the original timber into an impressive set of doors that lead from the parking lot to the patio.

Laurence’s path to winemaking is not what one might expect and certainly adds character to the wines he makes. Born in Toronto to New Zealander parents, the family moved to the Bay Area when Laurence was 6, settling in the Sunset District of San Francisco.

After high school, instead of going straight to university, Laurence entered the financial world, working the trading floor for Montgomery Securities in the TransAmerica building in San Francisco’s Financial District. Shortly after 9/11, Laurence decided he was ready for a change.

“I felt like I was gambling every day,” he said. “Customers were relying on this money for their future, so every day was a rollercoaster ride whether we were going to be able to help them or not in the long run.”

After two years at Santa Rosa Junior College, Laurence moved on to Sonoma State University, where he would earn his business degree, although, with a love of wine, he always gravitated towards classes such as wine marketing. After a six-month sojourn in 2005, starting in New Zealand and Australia and winding his way up through Asia, Laurence returned to the U.S. and entered into a career of pharmaceutical sales, focusing on blood pressure medicine.

“Instead of gambling with their money in the financial markets, I wanted to do something that would help people,” said Laurence.

His territory reached from Marin to Fort Ross and over into Lake County, so Laurence was on the road a lot, but he enjoyed getting to know area intimately, including most of the area’s back roads, where many small vineyards are located. Eventually, some of Laurence’s friends suggested he explore the wine business. Because he was older than most who enter into the field, his winemaking friends warned him of the challenges, but it made sense to Laurence, so he gave it a go.

He started by completing eight back-to-back “crushes” (harvest seasons) working Northern California’s crush in the fall and then switching hemispheres and working New Zealand’s crush in the spring (their “fall” season). This was no easy task on the New Zealand side as work visas for agriculture workers are usually reserved for the young, not a 39-year-old looking to start a new career. Thankfully, due to his parent’s status as citizens, he too was able to get the proper documentation to continue his education down south. In conjunction with the experience he gained through so many successive crushes in row, he also earned degrees in viticulture (the study of grape growing) and enology (the study of wine) from Lincoln University (New Zealand).

Back here in the North Bay, Laurence earned quite a winemaker’s pedigree by working for luminaries like Mary Edwards, Leeuwin Estate Winery and Outpost (Thomas Brown) before landing at Gary Farrell, eventually becoming their viticulture liaison. This meant intimate contact with, and knowledge of, dozens of local vineyards, which would pay dividends once he started his own winery. Knowing how they grow and pick their grapes gives Laurence a lot of insight into what kind of wines those grapes will produce.