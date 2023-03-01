Keenan Irish Dance School to present St. Patrick’s Day show

Are you looking for a rousing, uplifting way to celebrate Ireland’s national holiday?

Petaluma’s Keena Irish Dance School will be presenting a toe-tapping, family-friendly evening of dance and celebration on March 17, 5:45 p.m. at the Petaluma Veterans Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under.

The Keenan Irish Dance School operates under the direction of Fidelma Keenan-Glaser, an accredited Irish dance teacher who’s competed at the world championship level, and now passes on her love of Irish dance in Petaluma.

Learn more at KeenanIrishDanceSchool.com.