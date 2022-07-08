Keeping dogs safe on hot summer days

During the increasing high temperatures this summer, it’s important to remember that your furry friends experience the heat a bit differently than we do, and just as important to take measures to keep them comfortable. At this time of year, local veterinarians and pet groomers often find themselves sharing tips on how dog owners can ensure that their best friends have a safe and healthy summer.

Although our dogs always want to tag along when we leave the house, that may not always be the best choice. It’s key to think about what environment they’d be going into and whether having them wait at home in a cooler environment might be a better choice for them.

Dr. Yvonne Stemwedel, owner of Adobe Animal Hospital, noted that most of her clients are actually wise pet owners and are quite savvy when it comes to handling hotter temperatures.

But accidents can still happen. Sometimes, even a seasoned and conscientious pet owner can be caught unawares by temperatures that are climbing higher than usual. Taking our dog on its usual walk as temperatures spike can have unexpected results.

Burned paws, for example.

Stemwedel said burned paws are one of the things she has been seeing in her practice this summer, and she suggests that if you consider walking your dog on cement during a hot day, you should first put the palm of your own hand on the cement and count to five.

“You know, one-Mississippi, two-Mississippi, three-Mississippi,” she said with a laugh.

Cement can continue to heat up while you’re out on your excursion if temperatures are climbing, so check with your palm more than once while you are out, and make sure your pet’s paws won’t be injured. Finding shade for little breaks is also a good idea and Stemwedel suggests offering your dog some water every ten minutes or so during hot walks, to help them handle the heat.

Of course, by now most of us have heard the warning about not leaving a dog in the car, but sometimes we just want to stop for a quick errand.

“When temperatures are even in the 70s, your car can heat up to 130 degrees within minutes,” Stemwedel said. “On those hotter days it’s simply wiser to leave your dog at home rather than risking leaving them in your car.”

Stemwedel also noted that young pups, dogs who are older or squish-faced dogs with the shorter snouts are more prone to problems during hot days. Owners of these dogs should be even more careful for their health and safety. Taking your dog on a walk during cooler parts of the day in the morning and evening, along with a quick spin for potty breaks will help keep them safer.

Dogs use their tongues and panting to help regulate their temperature, so using a muzzle can be problematic for them on hot days. Stemwedel said there are muzzles designed to allow the dog to open its mouth and let its tongue hang, allowing them to regulate their temperature. If your dog can’t open its mouth on a hot day, the ramifications can be heartbreaking. Deaths can and do occur under such circumstances.

Getting your dog groomed can also help them be more comfortable and allows them to regulate their temperature better. The American Kennel Club suggests that dog owners should not be afraid to ask questions and to visit potential groomers to make sure they’re a good, safe fit.

Local dog groomer Maggi Horn owns Best in Show, and invites dog owners to request a visit beforehand so they can see if they and their pets are comfortable with the environment she has created. Horn believes in good training and has worked to make Best in Show a place where dogs and their owners feel at ease.

Grooming can help our dogs be at ease and more comfortable on hot days because they can overheat from having too much fur.

“They get anxious because they can’t cool off,” Horn said. “A curly-haired dog has trouble shedding that undercoat and it can contribute to the dog overheating because the dog will have more trouble regulating its body temperature.”

Horn explained that having fur isn’t the problem. Fur helps the dog regulate its body temperature. The problem occurs when the undercoat becomes too thick and no longer allows that to happen. It can happen in different kinds of dogs, depending upon what it’s crossed with and other factors.

Pet care at home can be beneficial too, and if the owners are doing a lot of brushing, that can help maintain the coat a lot.

“You just start small and they get comfortable with that and you add a little more,” she said. “If you’re gentle about it, they become very willing participants.”

Horn suggests brushing at least some section of the dog every other day. Some dogs need to be acclimated to it.

“It’s great for the pet, it makes them feel good and you’re getting at all that body oil and the coat’s nice and shiny,” Horn said. “It creates a really nice symbiotic relationship with the pet parent.”