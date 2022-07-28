Keeping the era of ‘night bands’ alive in Petaluma

Where : The Big Easy, 139 American Alley, either inside or outside in the plaza.

Santa Rosa Junior College once offered a nighttime band class for jazz lovers. Before the class was eventually discontinued, musicians would gather regularly to play music. When the class ended, they wanted to keep the gatherings going.

This eventually led to the formation of the Big Easy Big Band.

The Rockville Roadkill Big Band and The Big Easy Big Band are two different jazz groups that play Wednesday evenings in downtown Petaluma. However, there’s been some confusion among members of the community about whether there’s one jazz band or two.

Todd Gray, a member of both bands, deals with the booking and promotion of the Big Easy Big Band. In this one, the roles are divided among the members — one person brings charts and handles the evening set list, another cues the band and another talks on the microphone.

In the Rockville Roadkill Big Band, Joseph Kaline (aka Sourdough Joe) handles those tasks — but the band collaborates together on the set list.

“Just before the Pandemic, after the start of 2020, I started handling the Big Easy Big Band’s Facebook page,” Gray said. “Joe has his own Facebook page he sometimes updates. I post when Big Easy is playing but not Rockville.”

The Big Easy Big Band plays at The Big Easy without much preparation. Those second and fourth Wednesday evenings are now the one time they get to practice and play together.

The two groups have a different repertoire of music but a similar style. According to Gray, the Big Easy Big Band plays more traditional big band music (Basie, Thad Jones), and the Rockville Roadkill Big Band plays more contemporary music (Kubis, Goodwin).

However, both bands play whichever style the evening calls for.

When the Rockville Roadkill Big Band plays in places like Crockett, Port Costa or around the Fairfield area where the group was formed, Kaline uses different players based on who chooses to make the commute or not.

Kaline has been associated with the Big Easy Big Band since 1977 and the Rockville Roadkill Big Band since 2009.

“We are almost the same band, just some minor personnel differences from week to week,” he said.

The Rockville Roadkill Big Band plays on the first and third Wednesdays of each month. According to Kaline, the group was formed many years back by the “great trumpet virtuoso” Tim Acosta, and the Big Easy Big Band started in 1973 by Dan Goulart.

“Both bands have a rich history in the North Bay, and the musicians involved ebb and flow between both bands,” Kaline said. “I act as lead alto player for Roadkill, and as the den mother who gathers the musicians each performance.”

While some members play in both groups, others are only associated with just one. Sometimes the Rockville Roadkill Big Band plays elsewhere on the Big Easy Big Band’s Wednesdays and therefore doesn’t include members who play in both bands.

“The [Big Easy Big Band] has a long history, it used to be part of the curriculum at Santa Rosa Junior College. I was the director of that band on and off over the years and played in it also,” said Big Easy Big Band member, Mark Wardlaw. “Then there was a point about 10 years ago when the state of California and the Junior College system eliminated all of the night enrichment classes. Part of it was funding issues but they were also perplexed by the idea that people were signing up for the class over and over again for years and wondering why they weren’t passing out of the class. As if it’s possible to pass out of music.”

Wardlaw said the musicians had to fight every year to keep it alive. When the curriculum was eventually discontinued, there was a great interest among the group in keeping it going. They struggled to find places to rehearse until eventually landing at the Big Easy in Petaluma.

“So it’s a combination of working, professional musicians,” Wardlaw said. “Some people are music teachers, some people have real jobs. A lot of people are retired, but many of us go back 25, 30 years.”

The Rockville Roadkill Big Band was originally part of the Solano Junior College curriculum and went through the same experience.

“So that’s another band that was looking for a home. All over the Bay Area there are what used to be called ‘Night Bands’ because they were night classes, a once of week kind of thing,” Wardlaw said. “So all over there are night bands still hanging on after being eliminated from college curriculum.”

Matt Bringedahl, a newer member of the Big Easy Big Band substitutes when needed and is a Band Director/Music Teacher at Maria Carrillo High School. “There’s another group that happens every other Wednesday but I’m not super familiar with them,” he said.

“Just jumping in, [Mark Wardlaw] asked me to sub in and I’ve been doing it a couple times now and had a lot of fun so this is kind of one of my favorite things to do, I love doing big bands,” Bringedahl said.

Both big bands have active Facebook pages to keep the community updated. The Rockville Roadkill page is here and the Big Easy Big Band’s page is here.

Catch both big bands twice a month on Wednesday evenings to keep jazz music alive in the community.

Emma Molloy is an intern for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.