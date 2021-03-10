Kid robots, kid ghost-talkers, kid geniuses top Petaluma books list

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of March 1-March 7, 2021

Last week, Petaluma readers were hungry for books on politics, climate change, race and the way plants silently communicate. That was a big change following a month or so of novels, new and old, being the preferred literary choice among local book buyers. This week, we’re back to fiction again, with a focus on some high-profile new releases from some of the best, and most consistently crowd-pleasing, authors alive.

At the top of the Fiction & Nonfiction list is a futuristic, science-fiction fable from Nobel-winning novelist Kazuo Ishiguro (“Remains of the Day,” “Never Let Me Go”). This time out, the acclaimed English author brings us “Klara and the Sun,” the story of a soloar-operated, sentient AF (“Artificial Friend”) who, after learning about humans while waiting to be purchased in a shop, dedicates herself to serving the people who own her, and pass her on, as she gradually becomes an AI of faith, developing her own religion and praying to the one consistent and useful presence in her life, the Sun.

In the No. 2 position is Stephen King’s new nourish take on the whole “I see dead people” genre, “Later,” about a boy who sees ghosts, the ghosts he talks to, and the even creepier live folks who try to exploit the young man’s power. Right behind it at No. 3 is Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Underground Railroad-themed fantasy “The Water Dancer,” announced as an upcoming movie to be produced by Oprah and Brad Pitt.

Meanwhile, on the Kids & Young Adults bestseller list, Stu Gibbs’ brand new Charlie Thorne” sequel, “Charlie Thorne and the Lost City,” is the new No. 1, dropping another page-flipping adventure about a brilliant, code-breaking girl named Charlie on the hunt for a hidden treasure left in the parrot-filled jungles of South America by … wait for it … Charles Darwin.

Here are the complete Top 10 books on both lists.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Klara and the Sun,’ by Kazuo Ishiguro – In the future, a sun-worshipping AF (Artificial Friend) dedicates herself selflessly – perhaps a too selflessly – to the flesh-and-blood folks she was created to serve.

2. ‘Later,’ by Stephen King – A relatively short (256 pages) page-turner about a boy who can talk to the dead, and the ways that people in his life try to use this skill for good and (this being a Stephen King story) for evil.

3. ‘The Water Dancer,’ by Ta-Nehisi Coates – A fantasy novel about a “conductor” on the Underground Railroad in the 1800s, who discover he holds the power to transport people instantly along and across bodies of water.

4. ‘The Committed,’ by Viet Thanh Nguyen – A new sequel to Pulitzer Prize-winning 2015 “The Sympathizer,” Nguyen’s follow-up tracks his unnamed protagonist to France, the seedy underworld of drugs and prostitution and the “worst Asian restaurant in Paris.”

5. ‘The Dutch House,’ by Ann Patchett – A family changes, and changes again, over the course of generations in this mesmerizing novel from the author of “Commonwealth.”

6. ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,’ by Charlie Macksey – A small, sweet and wholly phenomenal collection of charming pictures and handwritten words about four friends who share wise thoughts in devastatingly simple ways.

7. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller – The notorious sorceress from “The Odyssey” tells her own story, and guess what? It’s not the same story told by all those piggish men she encountered.

8. ‘Braiding Sweetgrass,’ by Robin Kimmerer – A rich and lyrical nonfiction exploration of indigenous wisdom and the scientific look at what plants are able to teach us.

9. ‘Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art,’ by James Nestor – Now in paperback, 2020’s “Breath” is an exhaustively researched book about learning to breathe more efficiently.

10. ‘Deacon King Kong,’ by James McBride – A comic fable by the author of “The Good Lord Bird,” set in Brooklyn of the late ‘60s, filled with outrageous characters, a bizarre crime, and some truly exuberant plot twists

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Charlie Thorne and the Lost City,’ by Stu Gibbs – The brand new sequel to Gibbs’ bestselling series about the world’s youngest genius, this time recruited to find Charles Darwin’s lost treasure, somewhere in the jungles of South America.

2. ‘Wings of Fire: The Dangerous Gift,’ by Tui Sutherland – Another popular sequel, another chapter in Sutherland’s epic tale, more dragons, more fire, more fun.

3. ‘Cat Kid Comic Club,’ by Dav Pilkey – The Dog Man sidekick launches his own series of goofball shenanigans.

4. ‘Hilo: Gina - The Girl Who Broke the World,’ by Judd Winick – The latest sequel in the bestselling kids series about a robot-battling boy from another world.

5. ‘Jack Gets Zapped!’ by Mac Barnett – The trouble-making rabbit Jack continues his wacky adventures.

6. ‘InvestiGators: Off the Hook,’ by John Patrick Green – The amphibious detectives are back for another crime-solving adventure.

7. ‘Dragon Masters: Heat of the Lava Dragon,’ by Tracey West – A new sequel to the popular easy reader series about kids and dragons and yes, lava.

8. ‘Hike,’ by Alison Farrell – An acclaimed picture books about three slightly different, but similar, children who walk up a mountain and have three very different, and yet similar, experiences.

9. ‘Big Feelings,’ by Alexandra Penfold – The delightfully diverse group of friends from 2018’s “All Are Welcome” return in a brand new picture book, in which the kids team up to transforms a vacant lot into … what? That’s the big, emotional question they have to answer together.

10. ‘How to Babysit a Grandpa,’ by Jean Reagan – A giggle-inducing picture book sequel to 2014’s “How to Babysit a Grandma,” filled with more silly situations and delightful drawings.

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Books)