Kids art takes over the Petaluma Arts Center

A vast gathering of over 330 young artists, parents, friends and teachers attended the opening reception of the Petaluma Arts Center’s 11th annual youth arts exhibition, “Art Connects Us,” on Thursday, March 23. To a live soundtrack of music presented by Cliff Eveland and the Petaluma High School Jazz Band, attendees were treated to over 90 examples of art from students in Kindergarten to 12th grade.

“This is a one-of-a-kind experience, bringing our young artists together with the community,” stated Kate Blakeslee, the curator of the show.

Continuing an innovative approach adopted seven years ago, the Arts Center will be hosting numerous school field trips throughout the run of the exhibition, employing an educational, research-based method called Visual Thinking Strategies. Often dubbed VTS, the method creates facilitated small-group experiences in which students are encouraged to see, think and talk about art. An estimated 375 Petaluma students will visit the center over the next six weeks, where they will be given the opportunity to dive deep into the artwork on display and then create their own work of art inspired by the experience.

Then, on Saturday, April 15, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Center will host a special open studio art session, with all painting, drawing and sculpting supplies provided. Students K-12 are welcome, for a suggested donation of $5-10. The exhibit runs through April 29, Friday and Saturday, 12-4 p.m.

Petalumaartscenter.org.