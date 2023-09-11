The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Sept. 4-10, 2023

There’s a new No. 1 book in town. After nearly a month at the top of the Fiction and Nonfiction list, Ann Patchett’s delightful novel “Tom Lake” has dropped down a peg on the Petaluma bestseller list, as Hank Rosenfeld’s “The Jive 95” dances in to take the top spot. An oral history of San Francisco’s legendary underground radio station KSAN, the detail-rich book is filled with wild characters and unbelievable (but true) happenings on and off the FM dial. Along with “Tom Lake” (now No. 2), about a family uncovering some surprising family secrets during the pandemic, debuting in the No. 3 spot is “How To Live in a Chaotic Climate,” a self-help book by Laura Schmidt, Aimee Lewis Reau and Chelsi Rivera, offering tips on mental health specific to those with anxiety about the climate-related future of the world.

The rest of the Top 10 features books that have been bouncing up and down the list for weeks, trading places but proving their staying power,

The one first-timer is the paperback release of Celeste Ng’s 2022 novel “Our Missing Hearts,” a gracefully unsettling yet life-affirming dystopian thriller set in an American future where public protest has been and anti-government views have been forcefully eradicated from all but the most underground platforms. Told from the point of view of a child searching for their missing mother, who disappeared after writing a poem that became a rallying cry for the oppressed, it was a 2022 pick by Reese Witherspoon, who called it “Thought-provoking, heart-wrenching … deeply suspenseful.”

Meanwhile, something interesting is happening over on the Kids and Young Adults List, where one author, the bestselling Kelly Yang, has a whopping total of four titles appearing as bestsellers this week. Perhaps that’s no surprise, since Ng dropped in for a reading on Saturday, drawing scores of young local fans, but four books by one author on the Top 10 at one time is some kind of record.

In the No. 1 spot is “Front Desk: Top Story,” a sequel to the No. 2 book, “Front Desk,” telling the story of Mia Tang, loosely based on Yang herself, an immigrant kid who dreams of becoming a writer. The No. 3 book is Yang’s “Finally Seen,” another story of immigration and identity, this time from the viewpoint of a 10-year-old in Silicon Valley, and the No. 10 book on the kids list is “New From Here,” set during the COVID-19 shutdowns, as kids from a family that fled Hong Kong at the start of the global pandemic works to bring their American dad back home.

Yang has become something of a sensation among kid readers since publishing “Front Desk” in 2018, having since delivered 10 books, most of them instant bestsellers. Born in Hong Kong, she came to the U.S. as a child, and immediately began to show she was something special. At the age of 13 she started at UC Berkeley, graduating with a Bachelor’s in political science, then going on to Harvard Law, from which she graduated at age 20. She now travels back and forth between San Francisco and Hong Kong, where she has served as a columnist for the South China Morning Post and founded The Kelly Yang Project, an after-school writing program for kids.

Here are descriptions of the full Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1.‘The Jive 95,’ by Hank Rosenfeld – About the fabled San Francisco radio station KSAN, this colorful oral history tells the story of the iconic underground FM station, told by the hellraisers and pranksters who worked there.

2.‘Tom Lake,’ by Ann Patchett – In the midst of the pandemic, Lara Nelson, isolating with her family on a Michigan orchard, is persuaded to share the story of her long-ago romance with Peter Duke, a world-famous, recently-deceased actor she once had a fling with while a member of a summer stock theater company known as Tom Lake.

3.‘How To Live in a Chaotic Climate,” by Laura Schmidt, Aimee Lewis Reau and Chelsi Rivera – Subtitled “10 Steps to Reconnect with Ourselves, Our Communities, and Our Planet,” this one-of-a-kind guidebook aims to teach readers how to maintain a sense of calm, purpose and even joy while global eco-distress grows more unsettling with every new season.

4.‘Demon Copperhead,’ by Barbara Kingsolver – The Pulitzer-winning author returns with a novel inspired by Dickens’ “David Copperfield,” only set in the present day rural American south.

5.‘Covenant of Water,’ by Abraham Verghese – The author of “Cutting the Stone” returns with a new story set in India, in 1900, this one a vast, expansive tale beginning with “little mother,” a 12-year-old girl who is married off to a widower with a young son.