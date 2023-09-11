Kids’ author lands four titles on youth Top 10

‘The Jive 95’ takes top spot on Fiction and Nonfiction bestseller list|
DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
September 11, 2023, 11:48AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Sept. 4-10, 2023

There’s a new No. 1 book in town. After nearly a month at the top of the Fiction and Nonfiction list, Ann Patchett’s delightful novel “Tom Lake” has dropped down a peg on the Petaluma bestseller list, as Hank Rosenfeld’s “The Jive 95” dances in to take the top spot. An oral history of San Francisco’s legendary underground radio station KSAN, the detail-rich book is filled with wild characters and unbelievable (but true) happenings on and off the FM dial. Along with “Tom Lake” (now No. 2), about a family uncovering some surprising family secrets during the pandemic, debuting in the No. 3 spot is “How To Live in a Chaotic Climate,” a self-help book by Laura Schmidt, Aimee Lewis Reau and Chelsi Rivera, offering tips on mental health specific to those with anxiety about the climate-related future of the world.

The rest of the Top 10 features books that have been bouncing up and down the list for weeks, trading places but proving their staying power,

The one first-timer is the paperback release of Celeste Ng’s 2022 novel “Our Missing Hearts,” a gracefully unsettling yet life-affirming dystopian thriller set in an American future where public protest has been and anti-government views have been forcefully eradicated from all but the most underground platforms. Told from the point of view of a child searching for their missing mother, who disappeared after writing a poem that became a rallying cry for the oppressed, it was a 2022 pick by Reese Witherspoon, who called it “Thought-provoking, heart-wrenching … deeply suspenseful.”

Meanwhile, something interesting is happening over on the Kids and Young Adults List, where one author, the bestselling Kelly Yang, has a whopping total of four titles appearing as bestsellers this week. Perhaps that’s no surprise, since Ng dropped in for a reading on Saturday, drawing scores of young local fans, but four books by one author on the Top 10 at one time is some kind of record.

In the No. 1 spot is “Front Desk: Top Story,” a sequel to the No. 2 book, “Front Desk,” telling the story of Mia Tang, loosely based on Yang herself, an immigrant kid who dreams of becoming a writer. The No. 3 book is Yang’s “Finally Seen,” another story of immigration and identity, this time from the viewpoint of a 10-year-old in Silicon Valley, and the No. 10 book on the kids list is “New From Here,” set during the COVID-19 shutdowns, as kids from a family that fled Hong Kong at the start of the global pandemic works to bring their American dad back home.

Yang has become something of a sensation among kid readers since publishing “Front Desk” in 2018, having since delivered 10 books, most of them instant bestsellers. Born in Hong Kong, she came to the U.S. as a child, and immediately began to show she was something special. At the age of 13 she started at UC Berkeley, graduating with a Bachelor’s in political science, then going on to Harvard Law, from which she graduated at age 20. She now travels back and forth between San Francisco and Hong Kong, where she has served as a columnist for the South China Morning Post and founded The Kelly Yang Project, an after-school writing program for kids.

Here are descriptions of the full Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1.‘The Jive 95,’ by Hank Rosenfeld – About the fabled San Francisco radio station KSAN, this colorful oral history tells the story of the iconic underground FM station, told by the hellraisers and pranksters who worked there.

2.‘Tom Lake,’ by Ann Patchett – In the midst of the pandemic, Lara Nelson, isolating with her family on a Michigan orchard, is persuaded to share the story of her long-ago romance with Peter Duke, a world-famous, recently-deceased actor she once had a fling with while a member of a summer stock theater company known as Tom Lake.

3.‘How To Live in a Chaotic Climate,” by Laura Schmidt, Aimee Lewis Reau and Chelsi Rivera – Subtitled “10 Steps to Reconnect with Ourselves, Our Communities, and Our Planet,” this one-of-a-kind guidebook aims to teach readers how to maintain a sense of calm, purpose and even joy while global eco-distress grows more unsettling with every new season.

4.‘Demon Copperhead,’ by Barbara Kingsolver – The Pulitzer-winning author returns with a novel inspired by Dickens’ “David Copperfield,” only set in the present day rural American south.

5.‘Covenant of Water,’ by Abraham Verghese – The author of “Cutting the Stone” returns with a new story set in India, in 1900, this one a vast, expansive tale beginning with “little mother,” a 12-year-old girl who is married off to a widower with a young son.

6.‘The Creative Act,’ by Rick Rubin – Music producer Ricker Rubin presents an encouraging little book about turning the act of creation – and act he insists everyone is capable of – into a way of life, by embracing play, exploration and all the possibilities of the word “yes.”

7.‘Our Missing Hearts,’ by Celeste Ng – It’s the future, though only barely, and in America, Asian Americans are third-class citizens. When a young boy learn that his missing mother once wrote a poem that became a rallying cry against an autocratic system, he sets out to find her.

8.‘It Starts With Us,’ by Colleen Hoover – A sequel to the 2016 novel “It Ends With Us,” the continuing story follows Lily Bloom as she takes a chance on new love.

9.‘The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,’ by James McBride – From the author of 2020’s “Deacon King Kong” comes the story Chicken Hill, once a functioning Pennsylvania community of Black and Jewish Americans, and the small Jewish grocery store at its literal and cultural center.

10.‘On the Rooftop,’ by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton – A San Francisco mom works to provide for her daughters, who form a singing group called The Salvations.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1.‘Top Story,’ by Kelly Yang – No. 5 in the popular “Front Desk” series, “Top Story” follows Mia Tang, kid journalist, through the trials and tribulations of life in San Francisco’s Chinatown.

2.‘Front Desk,’ by Kelly Yang – Mia Tang, a fifth-grade Chinese immigrant whose family works at an American motel, pursues her love of writing while encountering hardships in the 1990s.

3.‘Finally Seen,’ by Kelly Yang – A 10-year-old Chinese girl, reunited with her family in America after years apart, learns the power of books and reading to give her confidence and sense of purpose.

4.‘Dog Man: Twenty-Thousand Fleas Under the Sea,’ by Dav Pilkey – Dog Man goes deep in this latest adventure about the crimefighting man-dog hero.

5.‘Mac B Kid Spy: Mac Undercover,’ by Mac Barnett – – In the latest adventure about the Queen of England’s favorite juvenile spy, the Berlin Wall, a floppy disc, and secret codes are part of the fun.

6.‘My Dad is Awesome by Bluey and Bingo,’ from Penguin Young Readers – The popular Disney series characters share their enthusiasm for their dad.

7.‘Narwhal and Jelly: Super Scary Narwhalloween,’ by Ben Clanton – The underwater buddies get spooky for Trick or Treat.

8.‘Hooky,’ by Miriam Banastre Tur – The first in a popular series of graphic novels about twin witches pitted against a community of evil magic-users.

9.‘It’s Boba Time for Pearl Li,’ by Nicole Chen – A lonely, crafts-loving Taiwanese seventh-grader finds refuge in a boba store run by the supportive Auntie Cha.

10.‘New From Here,’ by Kelly Yang – When a family escapes Hong Kong from the U.S. during the pandemic, 10-year-old Knox and his siblings hatch a plan to bring their American dad to their new home.

Data compiled by staff of Copperfield’s Books.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.